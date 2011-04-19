Baldwin signs with Bissell Pro Cycling

Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar-First Solar) put in a huge ride today for 3rd place. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

US-based UCI Continental Bissell Pro Cycling recently hired two-time US national time trial champion Chris Baldwin for the remainder of the 2011 season. The Colorado native told Cyclingnews that he will target his home state’s UCI-sanctioned USA Pro Cycling Challenge held from August 22-28.

Baldwin planned to race under the V Australia Continental team, run by Pegasus Racing owner Chris White, this season. However, those plans fell through when the team needed to make room for several riders from the failed Pegasus Sports ProTeam.

The decade-long pro started the season with an amateur category license, racing under the local Colorado-based team Juwi Solar-First Solar. He put in a strong performance at the San Dimas Stage Race and placed third overall at the National Racing Calendar (NRC) Redlands Bicycle Classic.

Baldwin won the USPro time trial title championship in 2003 and 2005 and boasts a palmares that includes victories San Dimas Stage Race, Redlands Bicycle Classic, Tour de Toona, Colorado Classic Stage Race, Nature Valley Grand Prix, Tour de Beauce, Cascade Cycling Classic, Joe Martin Stage Race, Tour of the Gila and the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic. He has competed under US-based teams Navigators Insurance, Toyota-United Pro, Rock Racing and UnitedHealthcare.

"Chris is a fierce competitor every time he lines up," says team manager, Glen Mitchell in a press release. "He is experienced and very motivated. His presence on Team Bissell for 2011 is exciting news."