Australian cyclist Connor Lambert killed in training crash in Belgium

Tributes have poured in for West Australian cyclist Connor Lambert after he tragically died in a training crash on Wednesday in Belgium.

The Bunbury resident, originally of Irish nationality, was hit and killed by a truck on his training ride after he had gone to Europe to mentor a junior, Perth-based competitive cycling team called X-Speed.

His sudden death sent shockwaves through the whole of Western Australia’s tight-knit cycling community with an outpouring of tributes coming out of local clubs and World Tour riders, Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Luke Durbridge (Jayco AlUla).

“I also just want to say we lost a really good guy yesterday, a rider from WA, by the name of Connor Lambert,” added Hindley after his post-race interview on stage 11 of the Tour de France. “I want to send out my good vibes and thoughts to his family and the whole WA cycling community especially as it’s a pretty small community but it’s like a big family and I’m really devastated to hear about that news.

“He was a really great guy, so I will be thinking about him for the rest of the race. Thanks.”

Hindley, who currently sits third in the Tour de France, also shared a social media story with a picture of the duo racing against each other in their younger years.

“It was a privilege to know you and to call you a mate,” said Hindley in the caption.

(Image credit: Jai Hindley)

Durbridge is listed as a supporter of X-Speed racing, the team Lambert had been working for. “RIP, such terrible news today, Our thoughts to the family and friends. Life is Precious,” said Durbridge on his own Instagram story in response to a post announcing Lambert’s tragic passing.

Lambert was a keen competitive racer over the years and played a big part in coaching and mentoring young cyclists as part of the South West Academy of Sport (SWAS), which he joined in 2011.

Bernice Butlion, SWAS CEO, shared a statement on their Instagram page which detailed their sadness and the incredibly positive influence Lambert had on the community.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a remarkable athlete from the SWAS. Connor Lambert, a true inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him, and his passing has left an indelible mark on our hearts and the sporting community,” said Butlion.

“Connor exemplified the very essence of dedication, passion, and resilience. His unwavering commitment to his sport was matched only in his unwavering spirit which never faltered in the face of challenges or setbacks.

“His impact extended far beyond his athletic achievements, and he served as an inspiration to countless aspiring athletes, motivating them to pursue their dreams relentlessly. His infectious positivity and unwavering determination will forever serve as a beacon of hope and encouragement for future generations within the SWAS.”