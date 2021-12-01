Astana-Premier Tech confirms departure of Ben Perry
By Cyclingnews
Canadian rider's destination uncertain following big shifts in 2022 roster
Astana-Premier Tech said goodbye to 15 riders in a social media post on Thursday, with only one of the departing riders yet to announce a 2022 team, Canadian Benjamin Perry.
Perry, 27, left Israel Start-Up Nation after four seasons to join Astana in 2021, which had bought in Canadian company Premier Tech as a co-title sponsor and co-owner. The partnership ends at the completion of this year after falling apart mid-season, with the company conducting talks with Perry's former team after having embarked on unsuccessful negotiations with BikeExchange in October.
Perry delivered his one career win, a stage victory at the Tour de Korea, in 2019 and has spent his years as a professional cyclist largely competing in one-day races and shorter stage-races. He is yet to compete in a Grand Tour but stepped up to race two Classics this season, the Tour of Flanders and a brutally muddy Paris Roubaix.
The uncertainty and return of Alexander Vinokourov as team manager has led to a major shuffle in the roster at Astana, with half the team leaving and a raft of new riders coming on board, including Vincenzo Nibali – returning to the outfit after two years at Trek-Segafredo and three at Bahrain-Merida – and Miguel Angel Lopez who comes back after a contentious year with Movistar.
Also joining is Gianni Moscon and Leonardo Basso from Ineos, and a trio of riders from UAE Team Emirates – Joe Dombrowski, David de la Cruz and Valerio Conti –among others.
Leaving the team is Astana's main Grand Tour contender Aleksandr Vlasov, who moves to Bora-Hansgrohe, and Jakob Fuglsang who is going to Israel Start-Up Nation along with Hugo Houle.
Alex Aranburu, Gorka Izagirre and Óscar Rodríguez are heading to Movistar, Omar Fraile to Ineos, Ion Izagirre to Cofidis, Merhawi Kudus to EF Education-Nippo, Luis León Sánchez to Bahrain Victorious and Matteo Sobrero to BikeExchange. Jonas Gregaard Wilsly moves to the Pro Continental level with Uno-X and Rodrigo Contreras will remain in Colombia to race with the EPM-Scott elite team. Nikita Stalnov has decided to retire.
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.