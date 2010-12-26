Arvesen turned down Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project role

Image 1 of 3 Kurt Alse Arvesen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 3 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (right) with former pro Dag Otto Lauritzen (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky) has admitted that he turned down an offer to be a directeur sportif at the Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project in 2011 in order to honour his contract with Team Sky.

“I got a great offer from Kim Andersen,” Arvesen told procycling.no. “But I am still under contract with Team Sky. I think there are simply too many people who do not respect signed contracts. I think that’s too bad. People should stand up for what they sign up to.”

Arvesen signed a two-year deal to ride for Sky ahead of the 2010 season and he will continue with the British squad for at least one more year. He is particularly motivated to continue riding with his fellow Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen.

“I do not want to burn any bridges and cause any enmity,” he said. “I do not like the slamming of doors. So I’m looking forward to next year, and the chance to ride with Edvald and Team Sky for another year. It looks awesome.”

Arvesen refused to be drawn on whether 2011 would be his final season as a professional rider, but he admitted that he has reached a point in his career where every season is raced as though it were the last.

“I’ll ride as though it’s my last year and I’m willing to do everything,” Arvesen said.

Arvesen was also rumoured to have been given the option of joining Team Sky’s management team for 2011. When the time finally does come to hang up his wheels, the former Saxo Bank rider will not be short of offers.

“I have strong relationships with several camps, so there are no easy choices,” he said. “I simply have not decided yet.”

