Armstrong adds South African trip to schedule

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) after the final stage of his second Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti)

Lance Armstrong has announced he will join members from his RadioShack squad at South Africa’s Cape Argus Pick Pay Cycle Tour in March. Armstrong will travel to the race with South African team-mate Daryl Impey, after the JAG Foundation arranged for Armstrong to come to the African nation.

JAG Foundation, which is a sport and education foundation helping disadvantaged kids, announced last year it would bring Armstrong to South Africa to help raise funds and awareness for its program. It wasn’t until this week that Armstrong confirmed he’d race the Argus event via micro blogging website Twitter.

“With the aim of inspiring South Africa through sports, Lance and the JAG Foundation are extending an invitation to the public to attend the ‘Lance for Life’ events from 9 – 11 March,” said Cycle Lab’s Gary Marescia.” Also with the Cape Argus Pick n Pay Cycle Tour and the Absa Cape Epic around the corner, Lance’s arrival promises to engage and motivate local sports fans and the cycling community alike.”

Armstrong’s itinerary while in Cape Town includes a visit to a local school, cycling with SA’s top business personalities and an exclusive banquet dinner and breakfast.