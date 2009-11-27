Argentinean Champion Brum suspended for two years

An Argentinean fan watches cyclist at the Tour San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Argentian champion Paul Brum has been suspended for two years after testing positive for Nandrolone at the national championships. The Argentinean newspaper El Diario de Cuyo reported that Brum's suspension would run from May 4, 2000, to May 3, 2011.

Brum won the bronze medal in the national time trial and gold in the road race. The new national road champion is now Facundo Bazzi, with Ricardo Escuela second and Gerardo Fernandez third.

Nandrolone, which increases muscle mass, is an anabolic steroid used to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. Other athletes who have tested positive for the drug or have admitted using it include track stars Marion Jones and Linford Christie, plus numerous football players around the world.

