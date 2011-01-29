Aphrodite Trophy returns for second year

Image 1 of 2 Racers get views of the sea while in the Aphrodite Trophy (Image credit: Bikin' Cyprus) Image 2 of 2 A rider passes a rock formation in the Aphrodite Trophy (Image credit: Bikin' Cyprus)

The second edition of the Aphrodite Trophy will be held on March 26-27, 2011 in Cyprus. As part of the weekend's competition, which also includes a running race, a mountain bike marathon will be held on Sunday.

The mountain bike marathon will feature three distances. For the less fit riders, there is a 20 kilometer course. Though it's a short course, it offers a beautiful scenery and nice tracks, starting in the traditional village of Tochni with its stone-built houses and narrow streets.

Two other distances, 48 kilometers and 72 kilometers, will take racers through picturesque mountains up to Kalavasos dam, ending on Kalavasos square.

Last year, Sabine Spitz used the race as part of her post-injury comeback.