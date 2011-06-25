Another Dutch start for the Vuelta a Espana?

That's a no bull bull! (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)

The Vuelta a Espana is likely to start in the Netherlands in 2015, with the city of Drenthe's bid "at 99.9%" certainty, according to reports.

Unipublic director Javier Guillen made the estimate to NOS, and reflected on the 2009 start of the Spanish race in Assen. "In 2009 it was a great success - something good which we want to repeat," Guillen said.

Jos Vaessen, who headed up the bid for the Vuelta's visit to Drenthe, told NOS that the country hopes to host several stages.

"We're talking about a team time trial and three stages in the northern Netherlands. As part of the 2028 Olympic Plan, we want to show that major sporting events can be held even in the northern provinces."

The last time the Vuelta started in the Netherlands in 2009, the country held four stages before an early rest day transfer of the race to Spain.