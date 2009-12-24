Alpine Epic returns for second year

Image 1 of 2 Riders negotiate a stream cross during the inaugural Alpine Epic in New Zealand. (Image credit: Derek Morrison) Image 2 of 2 Two riders in the Alpine Epic stage race. (Image credit: Derek Morrison)

The 2010 Alpine Epic four-day mountain bike stage race is scheduled for February 24-27, 2010. The event will take racers from Mt Somers to Lake Tekapo in New Zealand.

Up to 100 two-person teams will pit their skills and endurance against rivals over 243km through high-country stations and Alpine passes from South Canterbury and into the Mackenzie Basin. At the inaugural event in 2009, Team RoadCraft's Marcus Roy, of Invercargill, and Kashi Leuchs, of Dunedin, won four out of the five stages in a total time of 13 hours, 24 minutes and 47 seconds.





For more information or to register, visit www.alpineepic.co.nz.

Alpine Epic 2010

Stage 1 - Mt Somers to Rangitata River, 45km, 1500m climbing

Stage 2 - Rangitata River to Rangitata Gorge, 17km, 500m

Stage 3 - Rangitata Gorge to Ashwick Flat, 88km, 2300m

Stage 4 - Ashwick Flat to Mackenzie Basin, 72km, 1450m

Stage 5 - Mackenzie Basin to Tekapo, 49km 750m