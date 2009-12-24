Alpine Epic returns for second year
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
New Zealand mountain bike stage race set for February
The 2010 Alpine Epic four-day mountain bike stage race is scheduled for February 24-27, 2010. The event will take racers from Mt Somers to Lake Tekapo in New Zealand.
Up to 100 two-person teams will pit their skills and endurance against rivals over 243km through high-country stations and Alpine passes from South Canterbury and into the Mackenzie Basin. At the inaugural event in 2009, Team RoadCraft's Marcus Roy, of Invercargill, and Kashi Leuchs, of Dunedin, won four out of the five stages in a total time of 13 hours, 24 minutes and 47 seconds.
For more information or to register, visit www.alpineepic.co.nz.
Alpine Epic 2010
Stage 1 - Mt Somers to Rangitata River, 45km, 1500m climbing
Stage 2 - Rangitata River to Rangitata Gorge, 17km, 500m
Stage 3 - Rangitata Gorge to Ashwick Flat, 88km, 2300m
Stage 4 - Ashwick Flat to Mackenzie Basin, 72km, 1450m
Stage 5 - Mackenzie Basin to Tekapo, 49km 750m
