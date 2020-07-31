Cyclingnews has a new sister site: Advnture.com

The newly launched Advnture is the home of outdoor inspiration and buying advice. It’s designed to provide the knowledge you need to get out there and enjoy your next trip, pointing you towards all the right gear.

Whether you’re an experienced hiker and camper, or simply want to try something new, Advnture brings you reviews of the best outdoor kit from reputable brands – at the best prices. There’s also tips, tricks and advice from leading outdoor experts from around the world, as well as news and views on developments in the fields of adventure, wilderness and exploration. Advnture also features inspirational articles about active-travel destinations and new experiences.

Aimed at people who love the outdoors, Advnture is a new website from Future Publishing, the publisher of Cyclingnews, TechRadar, Tom’s Hardware, Space.com and many more. Advnture’s writers – spread across several continents – don’t just sit in an office when they’re reviewing a new piece of kit. They take it out onto trails, through vales and up mountains – challenging testing grounds that really put the latest gear through its paces. If our experts say a product will stand up to the elements, they’re speaking from experience.

No matter your age, gender or fitness level, Advnture can help you make the most of your time outside. Whether you’re used to sitting around base camps waiting for the right conditions to push for a summit, or prefer punctuating your country walks with a stop at the pub, Advnture will show you the way.

Over time, Advnture will become the worldwide industry expert on all things adventure, so whether you're interested in the latest news from the UK's National Trust, advice on how to keep your feet dry when hiking (no doubt beneficial to us cyclists, too), or an in-depth look into what's best out of maps vs GPS, head over to Advnture today.

Example features