‘A bittersweet feeling to say goodbye’ - Peter Sagan's home road racing farewell

By
published

The 34-year-old's brief return to the road ended on the final stage of the Tour de Slovakia in front of a home crowd

Peter Sagan (Pierre Baguette Cycling) waves farewell on final stage of Tour of Slovakia 2024
Peter Sagan (Pierre Baguette Cycling) waves farewell on final stage of Tour of Slovakia 2024 (Image credit: Sona Nikova/Tour of Slovakia)

Peter Sagan walked away from Total Energies and, in theory, professional road racing last year but the retirement was not complete. The final chapter may have been written when he first waved goodbye at the Tour de Vendée in France in September last year though there was still an epilogue to come, with the last line of that written on the final stage of the Tour de Slovakia on Sunday.

This time the 34 year old, with the rainbow bands on his sleeve to remind of his three road race World Championships victories, made it a home nation farewell. He was wearing the colours of Pierre Baguette Cycling – a Continental team that Sagan’s brother Juraj is a DS for – as he once again closed the doors on a road cycling career that has lasted more than 14 years.

"I still remember my first stage at the Tour Down Under on January 19th, 2010," said Sagan in an Instagram post. "I was just a young kid, not even 20 yet, and I would never have imagined back then that I would have such a long and fruitful career in this sport. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.