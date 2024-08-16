‘A bit tricky’ as Adam Yates co-leads UAE Team Emirates in Vuelta a España after helping Pogačar win Tour de France

By
published

Briton joint GC contender alongside João Almeida as squad battles for 2024 'Grand Tour grand slam'

COL DE LA COUILLOLE FRANCE JULY 20 Adam Yates of The United Kingdom and UAE Team Emirates crosses the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 20 a 1328km stage from Nice to Col de la Couillole 1676m UCIWT on July 20 2024 in Col de la Couillole France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) rides at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Yates has never been one to beat around the bush, and less than a month after the Briton helped UAE Team Emirates teammate Tadej Pogačar win the Tour de France, he was upbeat about tackling the Vuelta a España and looking out for his own GC chances in Spain and being realistic about what he could achieve.

“It’s less pressure here in the Vuelta, because for one thing we don’t know the level we’re at,” Yates told Cyclingnews during the countdown to the Lisbon start where he’ll be co-leading UAE Team Emirates alongside home rider João Almeida.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.