3 Minute Gaps movie to premiere at Northstar-at-Tahoe

The Northstar-at-Tahoe Resort and Giant Bicycles have come together with the Ride Giant / Ride Northstar mountain bike sponsorship program to host the movie premiere of 3 Minute Gaps on Saturday, June 18. The event will kick off the summer season with the opening of the Northstar Resort bike park, the largest lift-served bike park in Northern California.

3 Minute Gaps follows the world's best competitive downhill mountain bike athletes around the world as they trained, traveled, raced, celebrated and made sacrifices simply for the ambition of being the fastest rider on the World Cup tour.

3 Minute Gaps includes racers such as Gee Atherton, Sam Hill, Aaron Gwin, Sam Blenkinsop, Brendan Fairclough, Greg Minnaar, Andrew Neethling, Danny Hart, Matti Lehikoinen, Ben Reid, and Josh Bryceland.





Northstar-at-Tahoe Resort’s kick off to summer celebration with the 3 Minute Gaps movie premiere will include extending the mountain bike park hours of operation until 6:00 p.m. on June 18th. The summer celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the Lodge at Big Springs deck at mid-mountain featuring a BBQ, music by local talent and an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for prizes.

The movie premiere will offer free admission and include a free gondola ride up to the mid-mountain Lodge at Big Springs for those who are not riding the park that day. For US$10 per person, the BBQ will feature a burger with a side, and a choice of a beer or other beverage. Proceeds from the BBQ and raffle prizes will benefit the Ride Giant / Ride Northstar mountain bike programs.

Find out more information. The official trailer is shown below.