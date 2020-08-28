Trending

2020 Tour de France training - Gallery

By

Teams enjoy quiet in Nice before the expected storm of climbing for this year's Tour

Image 1 of 37

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Training 27082020 Primoz Roglic SLO Team Jumbo Visma photo Jan De MeuleneirPNBettiniPhoto2020

Jumbo Visma's Primoz Roglic in Nice for pre-Tour training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 37

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Training 27082020 Tom Dumoulin NED Team Jumbo Visma photo Jan De MeuleneirPNBettiniPhoto2020

Tom Dumoulin of Jumbo-Visma joins teammates for training ride in Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 37

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Training 27082020 Amund Grondahl Jansen NOR Team Jumbo Visma Wout Van Aert BEL Team Jumbo Visma photo Jan De MeuleneirPNBettiniPhoto2020

Jumbo-Visma is one of the favourite teams at 2020 Tour de France for GC title (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 4 of 37

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Training 27082020 Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe Daniel Oss ITA Bora Hansgrohe photo Jan De MeuleneirPNBettiniPhoto2020

Bora-Hansgrohe led on training ride by sprinter Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 5 of 37

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Training 27082020 Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe Daniel Oss ITA Bora Hansgrohe photo Jan De MeuleneirPNBettiniPhoto2020

Bora-Hansgrohe takes to coastal mediterranean roads around Nice (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 6 of 37

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Training 27082020 Scenery Fans photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020

Nice will host Grand Depart of the Tour de France for only a second time (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 7 of 37

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Training 27082020 Scenery Fans photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020

Quiet time along Promenade des Anglais in Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Training 27082020 Scenery Fans photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020

Friday along the French Rivera in Nice included tourists, while Saturday will turn to sprinters for stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 9 of 37

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition Training 27082020 Scenery Fans photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020

Promenade des Anglais in Nice will host finish of stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 10 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Ag2R La Mondiale Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Friday begins with training ride for Oliver Naesen and his Team Ag2R La Mondiale team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Romain Bardet of France Mickael Cherel of France Benoit Cosnefroy of France Pierre Latour of France Oliver Naesen of Belgium Nans Peters of France Clement Venturini of France and Alexis Vuillermoz of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Ag2R La Mondiale Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Team Ag2R La Mondiale on the roads along mediterranean region (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Pierre Latour of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Eddy Merckx Bike Mask Covid safety measures during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Ag2R La Mondiale Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Pierre Latour and staff of Team Ag2R La Mondiale take safety measures with masks before training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Romain Bardet of France Mickael Cherel of France Benoit Cosnefroy of France Pierre Latour of France Oliver Naesen of Belgium Nans Peters of France Clement Venturini of France and Alexis Vuillermoz of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Ag2R La Mondiale Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Romain Bardet and the Team Ag2R La Mondiale on Friday training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Romain Bardet of France Mickael Cherel of France Benoit Cosnefroy of France Pierre Latour of France Oliver Naesen of Belgium Nans Peters of France Clement Venturini of France and Alexis Vuillermoz of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Jersey Detail view during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Ag2R La Mondiale Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Team Ag2R La Mondiale enjoys sunshine day before Grand Depart in Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Romain Bardet of France Mickael Cherel of France Benoit Cosnefroy of France Pierre Latour of France Oliver Naesen of Belgium Nans Peters of France Clement Venturini of France and Alexis Vuillermoz of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Ag2R La Mondiale Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Team Ag2R La Mondiale squad on training ride in Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Romain Bardet of France Mickael Cherel of France Benoit Cosnefroy of France Pierre Latour of France Oliver Naesen of Belgium Nans Peters of France Clement Venturini of France and Alexis Vuillermoz of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Ag2R La Mondiale Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Ag2R La Mondiale rolling through hills around Nice on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Romain Bardet of France Mickael Cherel of France Benoit Cosnefroy of France Pierre Latour of France Oliver Naesen of Belgium Nans Peters of France Clement Venturini of France and Alexis Vuillermoz of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Ag2R La Mondiale Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Romain Bardet with Ag2R La Mondiale teammates on training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Trek Segafredo Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven of Team Trek-Segafredo set pace for Friday ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Richie Porte of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Trek Segafredo Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Richie Porte of Team Trek-Segafredo on climb Friday near Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Trek Segafredo Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mads Pedersen of Team Trek-Segafredo bridging gap to Richie Porte on training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Trek Segafredo Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Edward Theuns of Team Trek-Segafredo on Friday training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Richie Porte of Australia Toms Skujins of Latvia Mads Pedersen of Denmark Niklas Eg of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Landscape Mountains during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Trek Segafredo Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Trek-Segafredo glides along twisting roads of French Riviera before start of Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Warren Barguil of France Clement Russo of France Kevin Ledanois of France Winner Andrew Anacona of Colombia Nairo Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arkea Samsic during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Arkea Samsic Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Start of training ride for Team Arkea - Samsic led by Warren Barguil, Clement Russo, Kevin Ledanois, Winner Andrew Anacona, and Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Fabien Grellier of France and Team Total Direct Energie Jerome Cousin of France and Team Total Direct Energie during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Total Direct Energie Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Fabien Grellier and Jerome Cousin of Team Total Direct Energie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Nice City Detail view Statue during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Trek Segafredo Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nice has hosted Tour de France 36 times, but only second time as Grand Depart (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 28 Romain Bardet of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Pierre Latour of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Team Ag2R La Mondiale Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 28 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Romain Bardet and Team Ag2R La Mondiale teammate Pierre Latour on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 27 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland Luke Rowe of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Team INEOS Grenadiers Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 27 2020 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sunshine on Michal Kwiatkowski with INEOS Grenadiers team on training ride Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 27 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland Luke Rowe of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Team INEOS Grenadiers Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 27 2020 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Team INEOS Grenadiers rolls along turns and climbs of Mediterranean coast on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 27 Egan Bernal of Colombia Pavel Sivakov of Rusia Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Team INEOS Grenadiers Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 27 2020 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tour de France defending champion Egan Bernal rides with INEOS Grenadiers teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 27 Luke Rowe of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Team INEOS Grenadiers Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 27 2020 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

INEOS Grenadiers on Friday training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 27 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the Team Deceuninck QuickStep Training Mask Covid Safety Measures TDF2020 LeTour on August 27 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Kasper Asgreen Team Deceuninck -Quick-Step at start of training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 27 Bob Jungels of Luxembourg Julian Alaphilippe of France Dries Devenyns of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the Team Deceuninck QuickStep Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 27 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe with Bob Jungels and Dries Devenyns at start of Deceuninck - QuickStep training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 27 Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Specialized bike during the Team Deceuninck QuickStep Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 27 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Quality check by Sam Bennett of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 27 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the Team Deceuninck QuickStep Training Mask Covid Safety Measures TDF2020 LeTour on August 27 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Kasper Asgreen of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep ready for Friday action (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 27 Julian Alaphilippe of France Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the Team Deceuninck QuickStep Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 27 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Team Deceuninck - QuickStep takes to Nice roads for workout Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 27 Tim Declercq of Belgium Bob Jungels of Luxembourg Julian Alaphilippe of France Kasper Asgreen of Denmark Sam Bennett of Ireland Dries Devenyns of Belgium Michael Morkov of Denmark Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the Team Deceuninck QuickStep Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 27 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Team Deceuninck - QuickStep prep for stage 1 in Nice on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 37

NICE FRANCE AUGUST 27 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark Michael Morkov of Denmark Julian Alaphilippe of France Sam Bennett of Ireland Tim Declercq of Belgium Dries Devenyns of Belgium Bob Jungels of Luxembourg Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the Team Deceuninck QuickStep Training TDF2020 LeTour on August 27 2020 in Nice France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Team Deceuninck - QuickStep roll along Nice roads (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Friday was a day for teams and riders to get in some relaxed, sunny miles in and around the coastal mediterranean city of Nice before the Grand Depart of the 2020 Tour de France on Saturday. The first of 21 stages will begin with a 156km road stage that includes three ascents of the 5.1 per cent Côte de Rimiez.

This year's Tour will visit all five of France's mountain ranges and include 29 categorised climbs and five summit finishes. The COVID-19 protocols mean that crowds will be stopped from filling the roadside for stage starts, finishes and along  the mountain summits.

Among the general classification contenders on the roads included Primož Roglič and Tom Dumoulin of Jumbo-Visma, Romain Bardet of AG2R La Mondiale, Nairo Quintana with Arkéa-Samsic, and Richie Port from Trek-Segafredo. Eyeing a yellow jersey on the first stage is Peter Sagan, supported by his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates. Other teams seen on Friday included Ineos Grenadiers and Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of pre-race training action in Nice.