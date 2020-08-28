2020 Tour de France training - Gallery

Image 1 of 37 Jumbo Visma's Primoz Roglic in Nice for pre-Tour training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Tom Dumoulin of Jumbo-Visma joins teammates for training ride in Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 Jumbo-Visma is one of the favourite teams at 2020 Tour de France for GC title (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 4 of 37 Bora-Hansgrohe led on training ride by sprinter Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 5 of 37 Bora-Hansgrohe takes to coastal mediterranean roads around Nice (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 6 of 37 Nice will host Grand Depart of the Tour de France for only a second time (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 7 of 37 Quiet time along Promenade des Anglais in Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 37 Friday along the French Rivera in Nice included tourists, while Saturday will turn to sprinters for stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 9 of 37 Promenade des Anglais in Nice will host finish of stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 10 of 37 Friday begins with training ride for Oliver Naesen and his Team Ag2R La Mondiale team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 37 Team Ag2R La Mondiale on the roads along mediterranean region (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 37 Pierre Latour and staff of Team Ag2R La Mondiale take safety measures with masks before training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 37 Romain Bardet and the Team Ag2R La Mondiale on Friday training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 37 Team Ag2R La Mondiale enjoys sunshine day before Grand Depart in Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 37 Team Ag2R La Mondiale squad on training ride in Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 37 Ag2R La Mondiale rolling through hills around Nice on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 37 Romain Bardet with Ag2R La Mondiale teammates on training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 37 Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven of Team Trek-Segafredo set pace for Friday ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 37 Richie Porte of Team Trek-Segafredo on climb Friday near Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 37 Mads Pedersen of Team Trek-Segafredo bridging gap to Richie Porte on training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 37 Edward Theuns of Team Trek-Segafredo on Friday training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 37 Trek-Segafredo glides along twisting roads of French Riviera before start of Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 37 Start of training ride for Team Arkea - Samsic led by Warren Barguil, Clement Russo, Kevin Ledanois, Winner Andrew Anacona, and Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 37 Fabien Grellier and Jerome Cousin of Team Total Direct Energie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 37 Nice has hosted Tour de France 36 times, but only second time as Grand Depart (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 37 Romain Bardet and Team Ag2R La Mondiale teammate Pierre Latour on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 37 Sunshine on Michal Kwiatkowski with INEOS Grenadiers team on training ride Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 37 Team INEOS Grenadiers rolls along turns and climbs of Mediterranean coast on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 37 Tour de France defending champion Egan Bernal rides with INEOS Grenadiers teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 37 INEOS Grenadiers on Friday training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 37 Kasper Asgreen Team Deceuninck -Quick-Step at start of training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 37 Julian Alaphilippe with Bob Jungels and Dries Devenyns at start of Deceuninck - QuickStep training ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 37 Quality check by Sam Bennett of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 37 Kasper Asgreen of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep ready for Friday action (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 37 Team Deceuninck - QuickStep takes to Nice roads for workout Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 37 Team Deceuninck - QuickStep prep for stage 1 in Nice on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 37 Team Deceuninck - QuickStep roll along Nice roads (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Friday was a day for teams and riders to get in some relaxed, sunny miles in and around the coastal mediterranean city of Nice before the Grand Depart of the 2020 Tour de France on Saturday. The first of 21 stages will begin with a 156km road stage that includes three ascents of the 5.1 per cent Côte de Rimiez.

This year's Tour will visit all five of France's mountain ranges and include 29 categorised climbs and five summit finishes. The COVID-19 protocols mean that crowds will be stopped from filling the roadside for stage starts, finishes and along the mountain summits.

Among the general classification contenders on the roads included Primož Roglič and Tom Dumoulin of Jumbo-Visma, Romain Bardet of AG2R La Mondiale, Nairo Quintana with Arkéa-Samsic, and Richie Port from Trek-Segafredo. Eyeing a yellow jersey on the first stage is Peter Sagan, supported by his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates. Other teams seen on Friday included Ineos Grenadiers and Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of pre-race training action in Nice.