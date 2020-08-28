2020 Tour de France training - Gallery

Teams enjoy quiet in Nice before the expected storm of climbing for this year's Tour
Image 1 of 37
Image 2 of 37
Image 3 of 37
Image 4 of 37
Image 5 of 37
Image 6 of 37
Image 7 of 37
Image 8 of 37
Image 9 of 37
Image 10 of 37
Image 11 of 37
Image 12 of 37
Image 13 of 37
Image 14 of 37
Image 15 of 37
Image 16 of 37
Image 17 of 37
Image 18 of 37
Image 19 of 37
Image 20 of 37
Image 21 of 37
Image 22 of 37
Image 23 of 37
Image 24 of 37
Image 25 of 37
Image 26 of 37
Image 27 of 37
Image 28 of 37
Image 29 of 37
Image 30 of 37
Image 31 of 37
Image 32 of 37
Image 33 of 37
Image 34 of 37
Image 35 of 37
Image 36 of 37
Image 37 of 37
Friday was a day for teams and riders to get in some relaxed, sunny miles in and around the coastal mediterranean city of Nice before the Grand Depart of the 2020 Tour de France on Saturday. The first of 21 stages will begin with a 156km road stage that includes three ascents of the 5.1 per cent Côte de Rimiez.
This year's Tour will visit all five of France's mountain ranges and include 29 categorised climbs and five summit finishes. The COVID-19 protocols mean that crowds will be stopped from filling the roadside for stage starts, finishes and along the mountain summits.
Among the general classification contenders on the roads included Primož Roglič and Tom Dumoulin of Jumbo-Visma, Romain Bardet of AG2R La Mondiale, Nairo Quintana with Arkéa-Samsic, and Richie Port from Trek-Segafredo. Eyeing a yellow jersey on the first stage is Peter Sagan, supported by his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates. Other teams seen on Friday included Ineos Grenadiers and Deceuninck-QuickStep.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of pre-race training action in Nice.
