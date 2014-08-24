2015 starts here for Andrew Talansky
Garmin-Sharp man happy with supporting role at Vuelta a España
Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) began the Tour de France aspiring to place on the podium and ended it utterly alone on the road to Oyonnox in week two, half an hour off the rear of the peloton. A brace of crashes had left him with an inflammation of the sacroiliac joint and after battling to the finish of stage 11 just inside the time limit, he abandoned the race that evening.
