Zwift Tour for All 2020 - Start list

Provisional men's and women's teams and riders as of May 3

(Image credit: Bahrain McLaren)
The top men and women's teams are set to compete in a five-stage virtual 'Tour for All' points race on Zwift held from May 4-8. The competitions will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Global Cycling Network (GCN).

The men and women will compete in separate races, with women competing before the men and the television broadcast divided equally.

Zwift is also hosting a month-long fundraiser for the Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) COVID-19 crisis fund.

The racing will begin with a 52.9km race on the Innsbruck circuit. Stage 2 will be a 46.2km race on the Richmond 'Cobbled Climb' circuit. The riders will then take on 72.6km on the Watopia world's 'Medio Fondo' loop. The penultimate stage is also held on Watopia featuring 42.8km on 'Sand and Sequoias'. The racing will end with 'Quatch Quest' a 46.5km race the finishes on the summit of Alpe du Zwift.

Men's Teams

Alpecin-Fenix
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
2Antoine Benoist (Fra) Alpecin-Fenix
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
4Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
5Roy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

Team Bahrain McLaren
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
7Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

CCC Pro Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
9Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
10Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
11Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
12Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
13Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team

Cofidis Solutions Crédits
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
14Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
15Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
16Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
18Damien Touzé (Fra) Cofidis

EF Pro Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
19Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
20Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) EF Pro Cycling
21Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
22Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
23Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling

Groupama–FDJ
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
24Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
27Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
28Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

Israel Start-Up Nation
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
29Freddy Ovett (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
30Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
31James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
32Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
33Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

Mitchelton–Scott
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
34Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
35Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
36Alex Edmonson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
37Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
38Alex Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

NTT Pro Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
39Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
40Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
41Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
41Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
42Michael Carbel (Den) NTT Pro Cycling

Rally Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
43Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
44John Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
45Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling

Women's Teams

Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling
4Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling
5Eva Buurman (GBr) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling

Canyon–SRAM
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
6Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
7Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
8Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
9Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
10Jessica Pratt (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing

CCC Liv
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
12Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
13Marta Jaskulska (Pol) CCC-Liv
14Martusia Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
15Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv

Drops Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
16April Tacey (GBr) Drops
17Marjolein van't Geloof (Ned) Drops
18Emily Meakin (GBr) Drops
19Maria Martins (Por) Drops
20Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
22Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Rally Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
26Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling Women
27Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling Women
28Leigh-Ann Ganzar (USA) Rally Cycling
29Lily Williams (USA) Rally Cycling Women
30Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women

Twenty20 Professional Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
31Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20
32Georgia Simmerling (Can) Twenty20
33Simone Boilard (Can) Twenty20
34Jennifer Luebke (USA) Twenty20
35Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20

Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
36Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
37Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
38Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
39Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
40Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Valcar–Travel & Service
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
41Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
42Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
43Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
44Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
45Teniel Campbell TTO Valcar-Travel & Service