Zwift Tour for All 2020 - Start list
By Cyclingnews
Provisional men's and women's teams and riders as of May 3
The top men and women's teams are set to compete in a five-stage virtual 'Tour for All' points race on Zwift held from May 4-8. The competitions will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Global Cycling Network (GCN).
The men and women will compete in separate races, with women competing before the men and the television broadcast divided equally.
Zwift is also hosting a month-long fundraiser for the Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) COVID-19 crisis fund.
Read More
The racing will begin with a 52.9km race on the Innsbruck circuit. Stage 2 will be a 46.2km race on the Richmond 'Cobbled Climb' circuit. The riders will then take on 72.6km on the Watopia world's 'Medio Fondo' loop. The penultimate stage is also held on Watopia featuring 42.8km on 'Sand and Sequoias'. The racing will end with 'Quatch Quest' a 46.5km race the finishes on the summit of Alpe du Zwift.
Men's Teams
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|Antoine Benoist (Fra) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|7
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|9
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|10
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|11
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|12
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|13
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|14
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|15
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
|16
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|18
|Damien Touzé (Fra) Cofidis
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|19
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|20
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) EF Pro Cycling
|21
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|22
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|23
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|24
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|29
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|30
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|31
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|33
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|34
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|Alex Edmonson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Alex Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|39
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|40
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|41
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|41
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|42
|Michael Carbel (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|43
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|44
|John Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|45
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
Women's Teams
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling
|4
|Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling
|5
|Eva Buurman (GBr) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|6
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|7
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|8
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|9
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
|10
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|12
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|13
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) CCC-Liv
|14
|Martusia Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|15
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|16
|April Tacey (GBr) Drops
|17
|Marjolein van't Geloof (Ned) Drops
|18
|Emily Meakin (GBr) Drops
|19
|Maria Martins (Por) Drops
|20
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|26
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|27
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|28
|Leigh-Ann Ganzar (USA) Rally Cycling
|29
|Lily Williams (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|30
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20
|32
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Twenty20
|33
|Simone Boilard (Can) Twenty20
|34
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Twenty20
|35
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|36
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|37
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|38
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|40
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|42
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|43
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|44
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|45
|Teniel Campbell TTO Valcar-Travel & Service
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy