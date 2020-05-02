Zwift Tour for All 2020 - Start list

The top men and women's teams are set to compete in a five-stage virtual 'Tour for All' points race on Zwift held from May 4-8. The competitions will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Global Cycling Network (GCN).

The men and women will compete in separate races, with women competing before the men and the television broadcast divided equally.

Zwift is also hosting a month-long fundraiser for the Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) COVID-19 crisis fund.

The racing will begin with a 52.9km race on the Innsbruck circuit. Stage 2 will be a 46.2km race on the Richmond 'Cobbled Climb' circuit. The riders will then take on 72.6km on the Watopia world's 'Medio Fondo' loop. The penultimate stage is also held on Watopia featuring 42.8km on 'Sand and Sequoias'. The racing will end with 'Quatch Quest' a 46.5km race the finishes on the summit of Alpe du Zwift.

Men's Teams

Alpecin-Fenix Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 2 Antoine Benoist (Fra) Alpecin-Fenix 3 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

Team Bahrain McLaren Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren 7 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

CCC Pro Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 9 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 10 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 11 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 12 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 13 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team

Cofidis Solutions Crédits Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 14 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 15 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis 16 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 18 Damien Touzé (Fra) Cofidis

EF Pro Cycling Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 19 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 20 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) EF Pro Cycling 21 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 22 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 23 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling

Groupama–FDJ Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 24 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 27 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

Israel Start-Up Nation Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 29 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 30 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 31 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 32 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 33 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

Mitchelton–Scott Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 34 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Alex Edmonson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Alex Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

NTT Pro Cycling Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 39 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 40 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 41 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 41 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 42 Michael Carbel (Den) NTT Pro Cycling

Rally Cycling Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 43 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 44 John Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 45 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling

Women's Teams

Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling 4 Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling 5 Eva Buurman (GBr) Boels–Dolmans Pro Cycling

Canyon–SRAM Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 6 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing 7 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 8 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 9 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 10 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing

CCC Liv Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 11 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 12 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 13 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) CCC-Liv 14 Martusia Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 15 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv

Drops Cycling Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 16 April Tacey (GBr) Drops 17 Marjolein van't Geloof (Ned) Drops 18 Emily Meakin (GBr) Drops 19 Maria Martins (Por) Drops 20 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 21 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 22 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 23 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 24 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Rally Cycling Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 26 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling Women 27 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling Women 28 Leigh-Ann Ganzar (USA) Rally Cycling 29 Lily Williams (USA) Rally Cycling Women 30 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women

Twenty20 Professional Cycling Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 31 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 32 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Twenty20 33 Simone Boilard (Can) Twenty20 34 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Twenty20 35 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20

Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 36 Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 37 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 38 Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 39 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 40 Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank