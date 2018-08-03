Zwift at the 2018 Tour de France: in numbers

Zwift at the Tour de France (Image credit: Zwift)

This is a sponsored article, brought to you in association with Zwift

At the beginning of July, 176 riders spread across 22 teams set off for the three-week marathon around France that is cycling's biggest race, the Tour de France. But did you know that 37.5% of them are Zwifters? That's 66 riders who left the virtual roads of Zwift behind to do battle from the flatlands of Brittany to the mountains of the Alps and Pyrenees.

Those riders included Tour winner Geraint Thomas and yellow jersey wearer Greg Van Avermaet, meaning the famous jersey was worn by a Zwifter for 19 of the 21 stages. Other Zwifters at the Tour included second-placed man Tom Dumoulin and stage winners Magnus Cort Nielsen, Oscar Fraile and Arnaud Démare.

Then there's Lawson Craddock, a level 25 Zwifter with 3,904km logged on Zwift. The American fractured his shoulder blade on stage one, battling through the pain for three weeks to complete the race. Along the way he raised almost $200,000 for his childhood velodrome in Houston, which was damaged by Hurricane Harvey last year.

The Tour de France Zwifters, who have a total of 54,439 followers on Zwift, have racked up the equivalent of over 98 days on Zwift - that's 77,824km, or over 23 complete Tours de France!

Explore Zwift for yourself here.



You can search and your favourite pros on Zwift using the Zwift Companion App. Here's the full list of Pros that started in Noirmoutier-en-l'Île:

BARGUIL Warren Fortuneo-Samsic

BENOOT Tiesj Lotto Soudal

BEVIN Patrick BMC Racing

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald Dimension Data

BOSWELL Ian Katusha-Alpecin

BURGHARDT Marcus Bora-Hansgrohe

CAVENDISH Mark Dimension Data

CLARKE Simon EF Education First-Drapac

CORT NIELSEN Magnus Astana

CRADDOCK Lawson EF Education First-Drapac

DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Soudal

DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal

DE KORT Koen Trek-Segafredo

DECLERCQ Tim Quick-Step Floors

DÉMARE Arnaud Groupama-FDJ

DUMOULIN Tom Team Sunweb

DURBRIDGE Luke Mitchelton-Scott

FRAILE Omar Astana

GESINK Robert LottoNL-Jumbo

GILBERT Philippe Quick-Step Floors

GREIPEL André Lotto Soudal

HAYMAN Mathew Mitchelton-Scott

HEPBURN Michael Mitchelton-Scott

HOWSON Damien Mitchelton-Scott

IMPEY Daryl Mitchelton-Scott

JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt Dimension Data

JANSEN Amund Grondahl LottoNL-Jumbo

KEUKELEIRE Jens Lotto Soudal

KITTEL Marcel Katusha-Alpecin

KÜNG Stefan BMC Racing

KWIATKOWSKI Michal Team Sky

LAMPAERT Yves Quick-Step Floors

LATOUR Pierre Ag2r La Mondiale

LUDVIGSSON Tobias Groupama-FDJ

MAJKA Rafał Bora-Hansgrohe

MARCATO Marco UAE-Team Emirates

MARCZYNSKI Tomasz Lotto Soudal

MARTENS Paul LottoNL-Jumbo

MATTHEWS Michael Team Sunweb

MOLLEMA Bauke Trek-Segafredo

MÜHLBERGER Gregor Bora-Hansgrohe

NAESEN Oliver Ag2r La Mondiale

PAUWELS Serge Dimension Data

PHINNEY Taylor EF Education First-Drapac

POLITT Nils Katusha-Alpecin

RENSHAW Mark Dimension Data

ROOSEN Timo LottoNL-Jumbo

ROWE Luke Team Sky

SCHÄR Michael BMC Racing

SCULLY Thomas EF Education First-Drapac

SIEBERG Marcel Lotto Soudal

SKUJIŅŠ Toms Trek-Segafredo

STUYVEN Jasper Trek-Segafredo

SUTHERLAND Rory UAE-Team Emirates

TEN DAM Laurens Team Sunweb

THEUNS Edward Team Sunweb

THOMAS Geraint Team Sky

THOMSON Jay Robert Dimension Data

TOLHOEK Antwan LottoNL-Jumbo

VALGREN Michael Astana

VAN AVERMAET Greg BMC Racing

VANENDERT Jelle Lotto Soudal

VANMARCKE Sep EF Education First-Drapac

VERMOTE Julien Dimension Data

YATES Adam Mitchelton-Scott