Zwift at the 2018 Tour de France: in numbers
At the beginning of July, 176 riders spread across 22 teams set off for the three-week marathon around France that is cycling's biggest race, the Tour de France. But did you know that 37.5% of them are Zwifters? That's 66 riders who left the virtual roads of Zwift behind to do battle from the flatlands of Brittany to the mountains of the Alps and Pyrenees.
Those riders included Tour winner Geraint Thomas and yellow jersey wearer Greg Van Avermaet, meaning the famous jersey was worn by a Zwifter for 19 of the 21 stages. Other Zwifters at the Tour included second-placed man Tom Dumoulin and stage winners Magnus Cort Nielsen, Oscar Fraile and Arnaud Démare.
Then there's Lawson Craddock, a level 25 Zwifter with 3,904km logged on Zwift. The American fractured his shoulder blade on stage one, battling through the pain for three weeks to complete the race. Along the way he raised almost $200,000 for his childhood velodrome in Houston, which was damaged by Hurricane Harvey last year.
The Tour de France Zwifters, who have a total of 54,439 followers on Zwift, have racked up the equivalent of over 98 days on Zwift - that's 77,824km, or over 23 complete Tours de France!
You can search and your favourite pros on Zwift using the Zwift Companion App. Here's the full list of Pros that started in Noirmoutier-en-l'Île:
BARGUIL Warren Fortuneo-Samsic
BENOOT Tiesj Lotto Soudal
BEVIN Patrick BMC Racing
BOASSON HAGEN Edvald Dimension Data
BOSWELL Ian Katusha-Alpecin
BURGHARDT Marcus Bora-Hansgrohe
CAVENDISH Mark Dimension Data
CLARKE Simon EF Education First-Drapac
CORT NIELSEN Magnus Astana
CRADDOCK Lawson EF Education First-Drapac
DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Soudal
DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal
DE KORT Koen Trek-Segafredo
DECLERCQ Tim Quick-Step Floors
DÉMARE Arnaud Groupama-FDJ
DUMOULIN Tom Team Sunweb
DURBRIDGE Luke Mitchelton-Scott
FRAILE Omar Astana
GESINK Robert LottoNL-Jumbo
GILBERT Philippe Quick-Step Floors
GREIPEL André Lotto Soudal
HAYMAN Mathew Mitchelton-Scott
HEPBURN Michael Mitchelton-Scott
HOWSON Damien Mitchelton-Scott
IMPEY Daryl Mitchelton-Scott
JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt Dimension Data
JANSEN Amund Grondahl LottoNL-Jumbo
KEUKELEIRE Jens Lotto Soudal
KITTEL Marcel Katusha-Alpecin
KÜNG Stefan BMC Racing
KWIATKOWSKI Michal Team Sky
LAMPAERT Yves Quick-Step Floors
LATOUR Pierre Ag2r La Mondiale
LUDVIGSSON Tobias Groupama-FDJ
MAJKA Rafał Bora-Hansgrohe
MARCATO Marco UAE-Team Emirates
MARCZYNSKI Tomasz Lotto Soudal
MARTENS Paul LottoNL-Jumbo
MATTHEWS Michael Team Sunweb
MOLLEMA Bauke Trek-Segafredo
MÜHLBERGER Gregor Bora-Hansgrohe
NAESEN Oliver Ag2r La Mondiale
PAUWELS Serge Dimension Data
PHINNEY Taylor EF Education First-Drapac
POLITT Nils Katusha-Alpecin
RENSHAW Mark Dimension Data
ROOSEN Timo LottoNL-Jumbo
ROWE Luke Team Sky
SCHÄR Michael BMC Racing
SCULLY Thomas EF Education First-Drapac
SIEBERG Marcel Lotto Soudal
SKUJIŅŠ Toms Trek-Segafredo
STUYVEN Jasper Trek-Segafredo
SUTHERLAND Rory UAE-Team Emirates
TEN DAM Laurens Team Sunweb
THEUNS Edward Team Sunweb
THOMAS Geraint Team Sky
THOMSON Jay Robert Dimension Data
TOLHOEK Antwan LottoNL-Jumbo
VALGREN Michael Astana
VAN AVERMAET Greg BMC Racing
VANENDERT Jelle Lotto Soudal
VANMARCKE Sep EF Education First-Drapac
VERMOTE Julien Dimension Data
YATES Adam Mitchelton-Scott
