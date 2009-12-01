Trending

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup #5 start list

Round five in Igorre, Spain

Elite men
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
6Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
7Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
8Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team
9Bart Wellens (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team
10x Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
11x Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
12Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux
13Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Jonathan Lopez (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseille
15David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes
16John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme
18Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
19Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
20Martin Bína (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
21Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team
22Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
23Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans
24Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
25Lukáš Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team
26Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
27Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
28Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
29Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
30Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
31Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
32Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
33Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
34Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
35Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) Sint Oedenrode
36x Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Advocaten - Elshof
37Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas
38Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team
39Alessandro Gambino (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
40Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita-Sutter Home
41Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
42Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
43Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
44David Seco Amundarain (Spa)
45Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) LA - Rota Dos Moveis
46Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)
47Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
48David Lozano Riba (Spa)
49x David Juarez Alday (Spa)
50x Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
51Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
52Milan Barenyi (Svk)
53Martin Haring (Svk)
54Robert Glajza (Svk)
55Marek Canecky (Svk)
56Matej Medved (Svk)
57Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
58Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
59Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
60Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Leopard Cycles
x = Reserve rider