UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup #5 start list
Round five in Igorre, Spain
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
|6
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
|7
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
|8
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team
|9
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team
|10
|x Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|11
|x Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|12
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux
|13
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Jonathan Lopez (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseille
|15
|David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes
|16
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme
|18
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|19
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|20
|Martin Bína (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|21
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team
|22
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|23
|Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans
|24
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|25
|Lukáš Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team
|26
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|27
|Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|28
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
|29
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|30
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|32
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
|33
|Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|34
|Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|35
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) Sint Oedenrode
|36
|x Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Advocaten - Elshof
|37
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas
|38
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|39
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|40
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita-Sutter Home
|41
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|42
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|43
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|44
|David Seco Amundarain (Spa)
|45
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) LA - Rota Dos Moveis
|46
|Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)
|47
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|48
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|49
|x David Juarez Alday (Spa)
|50
|x Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|51
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|52
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|53
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|54
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|55
|Marek Canecky (Svk)
|56
|Matej Medved (Svk)
|57
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|58
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
|59
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
|60
|Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Leopard Cycles
|x = Reserve rider
