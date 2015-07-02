Tour de France: Vincenzo Nibali's Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Image 1 of 10 Vincenzo Nibali's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 10 Fizik doesn't sponsor Astana, so Nibali's saddle goes unmarked (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 10 An SRM power meter on the 172.5mm S-Works cranks (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 10 The shark design is a reference to Nibali's nickname – the Shark of Messina (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 10 It may seem a little retro, but many riders still use wheel magnets for accurate speed and distance (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 10 Campagnolo Super Record, top to bottom (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 10 While the custom paint looks great, the FSA stickers do not (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 10 The FSA OS 99 custom stem in a 120mm length (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 10 Nibali is hoping the 2015 edition of the Tour will find him in yellow again at the conclusion as it did in 2014 (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 10 The design trails down the top of the seatstays and ends in a trident (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

This article originally appeared on Bike Radar.

Reigning Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali of Astana will start the 2015 edition of the greatest grand tour aboard his custom Specialized S-Works Tarmac. Blue and silver paint covers the carbon frame and features a great white shark motif at the top tube / head tube junction in recognition of Nibali's nickname – the Shark of Messina.

Trails of yellow, red and pink follow in the shark's wake, representing the Italian's victories in the Tour de France (2014), the Vuelta a España (2010) and the Giro d’Italia (2013). These trails of grand tour success flow along the top tube and down on to the seatstays, where they end in a fittingly nautical trident. Nibali’s shark logo also features on the handlebars, stem and seatpost – special editions from FSA following last year's Tour.

The shark design is certainly striking (Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

“I really like the graphics and the colours of this new bike,” Nibali said. “Being able to participate in its creation, along with the graphics team at Specialized, makes it even more personal. I feel that it’s really mine. Before coming to the final design, we went through some proposals and we found an agreement very quickly. Having my logo on it, the shark, makes me even happier.”

Nibali runs a full mechanical Campagnolo Super Record 11-speed groupset aside from the Specialized S-Works crankset, which is fitted with 53-39t chainrings, an SRM power meter and runs smooth with Ceramicspeed bearings. Like many top pros, The Shark of Messina is using Look Keo Blade 2 pedals.

The Corima S+ tubular wheels are 47mm deep with 18-front, 20-rear spokes and feature a gorgeous carbon checkerboard weave. They have an astonishing claimed weight of just 1,230g.

Cockpit and seatpost are from FSA's limited edition Shark components range, which was launched last October. The K-Force SB25 seatpost, K-Force Compact bars and K-Force OS-99 CSI stem also feature the yellow, red and pink Grand Tour colours on the shark's fin. The seatpost is topped with an unmarked Fizik Antares saddle and Tacx Deva Carbon bottle cages hold the champ's drinks securely.

Frame and fork: Specialized S-Works Tarmac (56cm)

Stem: FSA K-Force OS-99 CSI Shark, 120mm

Bars: FSA K-Force Compact Shark, 42mm

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Levers: Campagnolo Super Record

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record

Crankset: Specialized S-Works with SRM power meter, 172.5mm

Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed

Pedals: Look Keo Blade 2

Wheelset: Corima S+

Tubulars: Specialized, 24mm

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seatpost: FSA K-Force SB25 Shark

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva Carbon

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.80m (5ft 10in)

Rider's weight: 64 kg (141lb)

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 75.5cm

Tip of saddle to center of bar: 60cm

Saddle-to-bar drop: 8cm

Frame and fork: Specialized S-Works Tarmac (56cm)

Stem: FSA K-Force OS-99 CSI Shark, 120mm

Bars: FSA K-Force Compact Shark, 42mm

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Levers: Campagnolo Super Record

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record

Crankset: Specialized S-Works with SRM power meter, 172.5mm

Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed

Pedals: Look Keo Blade 2

Wheelset: Corima S+

Tubulars: Specialized, 24mm

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seatpost: FSA K-Force SB25 Shark

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva Carbon

Critical measurements