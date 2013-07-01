Tour de France power data: Juan Antonio Flecha on stage 1

Image 1 of 2 Flecha's race data from stage 1 of the Tour de France Image 2 of 2 Dig Deep Coaching race analysis

Stage 1: Porto-Vecchio - Bastia 213km

Rider Profile: Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Stage Placing: 123rd

Weight: 75kg

Powermeter Type CycleOps Powertap



The first stage of the 100th Tour de France got under way with a flat profile route on the Island of Corsica, perfect racing conditions. With the likelihood of a bunch sprint taking place at the end of the 213km stage, early attacks were on the cards for those keen and aggressive riders who wanted to start the Tour with a bang.

Juan Antonia was one of those riders. The break rode a steady effort before the first and only categorised climb of the day, 254w, 3.4 w/kg in the first 44km and this enabled the break to maintain a lead between 2-3min in the first hour of racing. Many of Flecha’s peak powers were on the 1.11km Cote de Sotta. The total time on the climb was 2min long riding the 4.8% gradient at 33.4kph average. His average power was 470w, 6.3 w/kg which was an effort above his threshold and using into his Vo2 ability to maintain the break’s lead as it tried to keep the gap on the main field.





