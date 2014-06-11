Trending

Pro bike: Wilco Kelderman's Bianchi Oltre XR2

Unfussy race machine for rising Dutch star

Wilco Kelderman’s (Team Belkin) Bianchi Oltre XR2

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 brakes have been lauded for their stopping power

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
The Oltre XR2 has a very defined hourglass-shaped head tube

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
Bladed spokes on the Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
The mount for Kelderman's Pioneer head unit

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
The Bianchi Oltre XR2: it’'s got Kelderman’s name on it

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
Kelderman uses a San Marco Concor Team saddle

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
Standard aluminium twisted dossard holders for Belkin riders

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
A pair of Tacx Uma Carbon bidon cages

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 levers looking neat

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
A Pioneer power meter in the Shimano Dura-Ace cranks

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
Kelderman carried over the 11-28 cassette from yesterday’s medium mountain stage to Col du Béal

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
The bike was shod in Vittoria Corsa SC tyres

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
Neat cable ports next to the Bianchi badge

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
A couple of steerer spacers and short stem on Kelderman’s cockpit

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
FSA provides Team Belkin with bars and stems – in this case a 110mm stem and 420mm wide bars

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)
Kelderman's shoe-worn crank

(Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)

Wilco Kelderman has been touted as the next star of Dutch cycling. The label usually comes attached to a big bag of public expectation, but the 23-year-old Belkin rider appears to be carrying it lightly this season. He took seventh at the Giro d'Italia in May – only his second grand tour – and is currently third at the Critérium du Dauphiné where he was almost able to match the pace of Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo-Bank) up the slopes of the Col de Béal yesterday.

Kelderman is riding the very stiff Bianchi Oltre XR2, an all-round race bike in a standard team setup. That means Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 throughout, FSA components and, for him, a San Marco saddle tipped slightly forward.

The frame – ridden by most of the team’s stage race group – is a size 57cm. The frame is designed to be as stiff as possible, but there are some nods to comfort: the Oltre XR2 is built with slim seatstays to reduce road vibration and reduce weight without losing power transfer.

Kelderman is built in the Dutch mould – tall and very slender – meaning most of the kit sizes are on the lengthy side too – especially concerning leg measurements. Saddle to the centre of the bottom bracket is 788mm for example.

The bike, though an all-rounder, makes a significant nod to aerodynamics. Cables are internally routed and the front end's sculpted tapered head tube keeps frontal area to a minimum.