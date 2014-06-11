Pro bike: Wilco Kelderman's Bianchi Oltre XR2

Image 1 of 18 Wilco Kelderman’s (Team Belkin) Bianchi Oltre XR2 (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 2 of 18 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 brakes have been lauded for their stopping power (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 3 of 18 The Oltre XR2 has a very defined hourglass-shaped head tube (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 4 of 18 Bladed spokes on the Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 5 of 18 The mount for Kelderman's Pioneer head unit (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 6 of 18 The Bianchi Oltre XR2: it’'s got Kelderman’s name on it (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 7 of 18 Kelderman uses a San Marco Concor Team saddle (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 8 of 18 Standard aluminium twisted dossard holders for Belkin riders (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 9 of 18 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 10 of 18 A pair of Tacx Uma Carbon bidon cages (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 11 of 18 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 levers looking neat (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 12 of 18 A Pioneer power meter in the Shimano Dura-Ace cranks (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 13 of 18 Kelderman carried over the 11-28 cassette from yesterday’s medium mountain stage to Col du Béal (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 14 of 18 The bike was shod in Vittoria Corsa SC tyres (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 15 of 18 Neat cable ports next to the Bianchi badge (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 16 of 18 A couple of steerer spacers and short stem on Kelderman’s cockpit (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 17 of 18 FSA provides Team Belkin with bars and stems – in this case a 110mm stem and 420mm wide bars (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar) Image 18 of 18 Kelderman's shoe-worn crank (Image credit: Sam Dansie/BikeRadar)

Wilco Kelderman has been touted as the next star of Dutch cycling. The label usually comes attached to a big bag of public expectation, but the 23-year-old Belkin rider appears to be carrying it lightly this season. He took seventh at the Giro d'Italia in May – only his second grand tour – and is currently third at the Critérium du Dauphiné where he was almost able to match the pace of Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo-Bank) up the slopes of the Col de Béal yesterday.

Kelderman is riding the very stiff Bianchi Oltre XR2, an all-round race bike in a standard team setup. That means Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 throughout, FSA components and, for him, a San Marco saddle tipped slightly forward.

The frame – ridden by most of the team’s stage race group – is a size 57cm. The frame is designed to be as stiff as possible, but there are some nods to comfort: the Oltre XR2 is built with slim seatstays to reduce road vibration and reduce weight without losing power transfer.

Kelderman is built in the Dutch mould – tall and very slender – meaning most of the kit sizes are on the lengthy side too – especially concerning leg measurements. Saddle to the centre of the bottom bracket is 788mm for example.

The bike, though an all-rounder, makes a significant nod to aerodynamics. Cables are internally routed and the front end's sculpted tapered head tube keeps frontal area to a minimum.