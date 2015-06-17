Trending

North Star Grand Prix start list

Provisional starters as of June 17, 2015

 

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Anderson
2Jesse Anthony
3Guillaume Boivin
4William Routley
5Tom Zirbel
6Scott Zwizanski

BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Kyle Anderson
12Zachary Felpel
13Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto
14Matt McLoone
15Gregory Wittwer

California Giant / Specialized
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Jacob Albrecht
22Stefano Barberi
23Jake King
24Zeke Mostov
25Tobin Ortenblad
26Ben Wolfe

Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Andrew Dahlheim
32Gabe Varela
33Kaler Marshall
34Morgan Schmitt
35Benny Swedberg

Chamption System-Stan's NoTubes
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Demis Aleman
42Andres Alzate
43Fabio Calabria
44Bryan Gomez
45Isaac Howew
46Conor Mullervy

Credit Chk (C) Velo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Andrew Buntz
52David Goodman
53Evan Hartig
54Ryan O'Boyle
55Tim Savre
56Ross White

Donkey Label Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Ben Hill
62Levon Kalemkiarian
63Jake Magee
64Jordan Ross
65Eric Thompson
66Jonathan Toftoy

Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Jake Buescher
72Sven Gartner
73Dustin Morici
74Trevor Rolette
75Kyle Selph
76Alexander Voitik

Elbowz Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Gabriel Baca
82Kevin Girkins
83Stefan Rothe
84Michael Sheehan
85Colin Strickland
86Ryan Trebon

Elevate Elite Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Zack Allison
92Nathaniel Beams
93Heath Blackgrove
94Alberto Covarrubias
95Colton Jarisch
96Adam Mills

Grand Performance
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Eric Hill
102Jean-Michel Lachance
103Alex Meyer
104Tony Olson
105Michael Woell

GS CIAO
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Michael Burleigh
112Robin Eckmann
113Timothy Rugg
114George Simpson
115Chris Winn
116Josh Yeaton

Hincapie Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Mac Brennan
122Oscar Clark
123Jon Hornbeck
124Joe Lewis
125Ty Magner

Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Andres Diaz
132Orlando Garibay
133Samuel (Hunter) Grove
134Sergio Hernandez
135Efren Ortega
136Diego Sandoval

Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Greg Capelle
142Corey Davis
143Adam Farabaugh
144David Guttenplan
145Cole House
146Steven Perezluha

Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Alexander Braico
152Johnathan Freter
153Sean Mazich
154Freddie Rodriguez
155Nikola Tanovicki

KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Chris Barton
162Ulises Castillo
163Efren Flores
164Brian McCulloch
165David Santos
166Fabrizio Von Nacher

Netherland Rubber p/b MVP
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Jamie Anderson
172Jack McCann
173Robert Sroka
174Martin Vecchio

Team Novo Nordisk Development
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Mehdi Benhamouda
182Brais Dacal
183Brian Kamstra
184Christopher McGovern
185Quentin Valognes

The Colorado Collective
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Mac Cassin
192Andrew Clemence
193Andrew Hemesath
194Kit Recca
195Neal Shepherd
196Taylor Warren