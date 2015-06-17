North Star Grand Prix start list
Provisional starters as of June 17, 2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Anderson
|2
|Jesse Anthony
|3
|Guillaume Boivin
|4
|William Routley
|5
|Tom Zirbel
|6
|Scott Zwizanski
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Kyle Anderson
|12
|Zachary Felpel
|13
|Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto
|14
|Matt McLoone
|15
|Gregory Wittwer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Jacob Albrecht
|22
|Stefano Barberi
|23
|Jake King
|24
|Zeke Mostov
|25
|Tobin Ortenblad
|26
|Ben Wolfe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Andrew Dahlheim
|32
|Gabe Varela
|33
|Kaler Marshall
|34
|Morgan Schmitt
|35
|Benny Swedberg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Demis Aleman
|42
|Andres Alzate
|43
|Fabio Calabria
|44
|Bryan Gomez
|45
|Isaac Howew
|46
|Conor Mullervy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Andrew Buntz
|52
|David Goodman
|53
|Evan Hartig
|54
|Ryan O'Boyle
|55
|Tim Savre
|56
|Ross White
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Ben Hill
|62
|Levon Kalemkiarian
|63
|Jake Magee
|64
|Jordan Ross
|65
|Eric Thompson
|66
|Jonathan Toftoy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Jake Buescher
|72
|Sven Gartner
|73
|Dustin Morici
|74
|Trevor Rolette
|75
|Kyle Selph
|76
|Alexander Voitik
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Gabriel Baca
|82
|Kevin Girkins
|83
|Stefan Rothe
|84
|Michael Sheehan
|85
|Colin Strickland
|86
|Ryan Trebon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Zack Allison
|92
|Nathaniel Beams
|93
|Heath Blackgrove
|94
|Alberto Covarrubias
|95
|Colton Jarisch
|96
|Adam Mills
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Eric Hill
|102
|Jean-Michel Lachance
|103
|Alex Meyer
|104
|Tony Olson
|105
|Michael Woell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Michael Burleigh
|112
|Robin Eckmann
|113
|Timothy Rugg
|114
|George Simpson
|115
|Chris Winn
|116
|Josh Yeaton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Mac Brennan
|122
|Oscar Clark
|123
|Jon Hornbeck
|124
|Joe Lewis
|125
|Ty Magner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Andres Diaz
|132
|Orlando Garibay
|133
|Samuel (Hunter) Grove
|134
|Sergio Hernandez
|135
|Efren Ortega
|136
|Diego Sandoval
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Greg Capelle
|142
|Corey Davis
|143
|Adam Farabaugh
|144
|David Guttenplan
|145
|Cole House
|146
|Steven Perezluha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Alexander Braico
|152
|Johnathan Freter
|153
|Sean Mazich
|154
|Freddie Rodriguez
|155
|Nikola Tanovicki
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Chris Barton
|162
|Ulises Castillo
|163
|Efren Flores
|164
|Brian McCulloch
|165
|David Santos
|166
|Fabrizio Von Nacher
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Jamie Anderson
|172
|Jack McCann
|173
|Robert Sroka
|174
|Martin Vecchio
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Mehdi Benhamouda
|182
|Brais Dacal
|183
|Brian Kamstra
|184
|Christopher McGovern
|185
|Quentin Valognes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Mac Cassin
|192
|Andrew Clemence
|193
|Andrew Hemesath
|194
|Kit Recca
|195
|Neal Shepherd
|196
|Taylor Warren
