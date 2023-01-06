Michael Matthews' bike: What is the Aussie fast man racing in 2023?

Michael Matthews, or 'Bling' to his friends, toes the line between a pure sprinter and a classics specialist. He's been a serial stage winner at the highest level for years now, and has racked up quite the palmares; nine Grand Tour stage wins, including four at the Tour de France and a Green Jersey there too. Combine that with a silver medal from the 2015 World Championships and bronze at the 2022 edition and you get the picture of a well-rounded rider who's bound to be in the mix of any race that isn't mountainous.

Matthews currently rides for Team Jayco-AlUla, effectively the BikeExchange-Jayco team of 2022 but with new sponsors. As per the latter half of the 2022 season, the team will be using the new Giant Propel Advanced SL, updated last year to be more of an all-around race bike compared to the all-out aero previous generation.

We're going to take a look at his bike for the upcoming season, as well as looking back at some of his memorable bikes from seasons past.

The Propel is Giant's aero model, but its more of an all rounder nowadays (Image credit: Will Jones)

What is Michael Matthews' bike?

While the team will have the option to use the Giant TCR, the brand's more lightweight, climbing-oriented bike, we'd be surprised if we ever see Matthews astride one. He's a powerful rider, not aiming to compete in the high mountains, so even on mountain stages he tends to stick to his favoured setup rather than switching.

At 5'10" Matthews straddles Giant's 'M' and 'M/L' sizes, and while we weren't permitted to get the measuring tape out, the monstrous 140mm stem is a pretty guaranteed indication that he's opted for the smaller of the two options.

We have seen custom paint jobs for Matthews in the past, even when he's not wearing a leader's jersey, but for 2023 he's got the same paint scheme as the rest of the team and a build that, although top-end and undeniably pro, is free from any surprises.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Michael Matthews' Giant Propel Advanced SL: Specifications Frame Giant Propel Advanced SL - M Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9250 12-speed Brakes Shimano Dura-Ace 9270 hydraulic disc Wheelset CADEX 50 Ultra Tyres CADEX Aero - 25mm Handlebar Giant Contact SLR Aero - 40cm Stem Giant Contact SLR Aero - 140mm Chainset Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P - 54/40T - 170MM Power meter Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P Pedals Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Saddle Giant Fleet SLR (Unconfirmed) Bottle cages Giant Propel, semi-integrated Bar tape Giant Stratus Lite 2.0 Computer Garmin

Previously, back in the heady days of pro cycling where rim brakes still ruled the roost, we saw riders in Giant-sponsored teams predominantly using the more svelte, compact TCR, saving the Propel for flat sprint stages. Now that aerodynamics has become more akin to an evangelical religion for pro teams we're tending to see riders opt for the Propel more often, with the climbers sometimes preferring it to the TCR in the big mountains.

Matthews will likely stay on his propel throughout the season. Like many bikes in the bunch, including Remco Evenepoel's bike, it is kitted out with a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 drivetrain; the top-end setup too, no less, with the dual-sided power meter relaying all his data to a Garmin head unit.

His 170mm cranks turn 54/40t chainrings, which in turn turn a set of 50mm deep CADEX 50 Ultra wheels. These will likely be swapped out for shallower options for more hilly races, but in this setup they certainly match the aero endeavours of the frameset. They're set up tubeless, and shod with CADEX's own Aero tyres. We're yet to test these, and Team Jayco AlUla will be the only team using them this season so we will have to keep a keen eye on how they perform. Matthews opts for a 25mm width for his bikes, except when the terrain necessitates a little more compliance (for Paris-Roubaix, for example).

The team is sponsored by Cema, a producer of ceramic bearings, so although we can't take the bike apart to check, it's a safe bet to assume the bearings in the hubs, bottom bracket, and headset have been upgraded to ceramic.

The propel is one of few pro bikes that still features an integrated seatpost, meaning it has to be cut to length for each rider. Atop this, mounted to the adjustable height seatpost clamp, is what we believe to be an updated version of the Giant Fleet SLR saddle. It is unbranded though, so it's impossible to say for sure for now.

His other contact points are Dura-Ace pedals, naturally, and upfront a Giant Contact SLR Aero handlebar, wrapped in Giant bar tape. To our eyes it looks as if he's opted for the smaller 40cm wide that usually comes on smaller frame sizes, and like we saw from Remco, and on Tadej Pogacar's bike, the brake hoods are turned inwards to allow a more aero position.

The real talking point on this fairly stock, team issue build is the whopping 140mm stem. It's enormous, allowing Matthews to get into a more aero, stretched-out position. It's not slammed though, with a couple of spacers still below it surrounding the D-shaped steerer tube of the fork. We've seen Matthews using extremely chunky stems in the past to better deal with the torque exerted on them when sprinting out of the saddle and really wrenching on the bars. This stem is large primarily for aero reasons to better integrate with the surrounding componentry, but we suspect a knock-on benefit is an increase in stiffness. It's also got accessible cable routing beneath it, to make the mechanics' lives a little easier.

Finally, the bottle cages. Rather than opting for an aftermarket model the Propel uses a pair of proprietary cages that integrate with the down- and seat-tubes with a flush transition for better airflow.

A massive 140mm stem is something of a Matthews signature now (Image credit: Will Jones)

CADEX tyres aren't something we see a lot of. These are 25mm and set up tubeless (Image credit: Will Jones)

Cema manufacture ceramic bearings, meaning they'll most likely be in the hubs, headset, and bottom bracket (Image credit: Will Jones)

Hydraulic brakes take care of the stopping (Image credit: Will Jones)

We suspect these are 40mm bars, but the turned in hoods allow for an even narrower position (Image credit: Will Jones)

Not a huge amount of clearance around the 25mm tyres (Image credit: Will Jones)

The saddle sits on a topper clamped to the integrated seat post. We think this is a new model of the Giant Fleet SLR saddle (Image credit: Will Jones)

Clearance is similar at the rear (Image credit: Will Jones)

The deep headtube is aerodynamically optimised (Image credit: Will Jones)

The bottle cages flow into the large downtube (Image credit: Will Jones)

Matthews uses 170mm cranks now (Image credit: Will Jones)

The larger BB shell keeps things stiff (Image credit: Will Jones)

140mm, more or less for pros only, or those with flexible spines (Image credit: Will Jones)

A blue chain keeper from Fouriers helps stop the chain falling off on the inside (Image credit: Will Jones)

Pro riders all get a name sticker, mostly for the mechanics (Image credit: Will Jones)

You can see the difference between the titanium and steel sprockets (Image credit: Will Jones)

In the men's WorldTour, CADEX wheels are only seen on Jayco-AlUla bikes this season (Image credit: Will Jones)

A computer mount - also from Fouriers - holds Matthews' Garmin (Image credit: Will Jones)

The race number holder has been 3D Printed by US company K3 Pro Cycling (Image credit: Will Jones)

Satellite shifters are hidden in the drops so Matthews can shift mid-sprint (Image credit: Will Jones)

Matthews' Custom Bianchi Oltre XR4

Team BikeExchange-Jayco were all on Giant in 2022, but when the outfit was simply 'Team BikeExchange', Matthews and his teammates were all rolling on Bianchi bikes, usually the Oltre XR4.

For the 2021 Tour de France, he was provided with a custom-painted frame, marking him out as one of the primary leaders of the team, featuring a large iridescent 'Bianchi' logo in place of the usual team issue white.

The build kit is entirely Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, with Dura-Ace deep section wheels. As ever with custom paint jobs there are often personal touches. This frame has a simple 'Believe' printed on the top tube; something for Michael to read when the going gets tough at the pointy end of each stage, or when in the gruppetto just trying to get over another alpine pass. Or perhaps just a Ted Lasso reference, who knows?

This frame has been superseded now by the new Bianchi Oltre, which features in-built air deflectors that were immediately banned by the UCI.

An iridescent logo seems fitting for the man known as 'Bling' (Image credit: Bianchi)

The logos on the toptube also shimmer (Image credit: Bianchi)

It's not the wildest custom paint job we've seen, but each one is still special (Image credit: Bianchi)

Fresh from the painters shop (Image credit: Bianchi)

Matthews' 2019 Team Sunweb Cervelo S5

Given the ubiquity of disc brakes now across the pro peloton it's hard to imagine a time without them. There was a time when rim brakes and discs rubbed shoulders in the same peloton, around 2019. At this point Matthews and his Sunweb teammates opted for discs aboard their S5 bikes (The Cervelo S5 is another bike that has recently been updated, now seen under team Jumbo-Visma).

Not a commemorative bike by any stretch, but this edition of the S5 was certainly noteworthy for its 'flying-V' integrated bar/stem combo, and, on a biomechanical level, Matthews' use of 172.5mm cranks here as opposed to the 170mm cranks he's on currently.

As per the Bianchi Oltre XR4, the build kit and the wheels is all Dura-Ace Di2.

The frame shape is a departure from the bikes above, but not dissimilar to the TCR below (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

Matthews used longer cranks in 2019 (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

This bar-stem combo certainly made waves when it came onto the scene (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

Sigma computers are rarely seen anywhere, let alone in the pro ranks (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

Instead of a traditional steerer tube, the Cervelo fork operates more like a hinge (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

Michael Matthews' Sunweb Giant TCR Advanced SL

While the propel is the bike of choice for Michael nowadays, back in 2017 he was aboard a Giant TCR Advanced SL. Aside from the obvious differences (rim brakes, being the most obvious), you'll notice the TCR has narrower tubes, is less aero, and the triangles that the tubes form are smaller thanks to the dropped top tube; TCR stands for Total Compact Road, meaning compact geometry.

As with the Cervelo, the build is entirely Dura-Ace, but here we can see Matthews' preferred massive sprinters stem, which looks slightly out of place on the svelte TCR frame.

A different Giant, but as ever there's a whopping great 140mm stem involved (Image credit: Team Sunweb)

Rim brakes look slightly archaic now we've had a few years of disc dominance (Image credit: Team Sunweb)

Michael Matthews' Green Jersey Scott Foil

The green jersey goes to the rider who picks up the most sprint points (at both stage finishes and intermediate sprints) across the Tour de France. Matthews won the green jersey in 2016, holding it throughout much of the race and bagging his first Tour stage win not only in the green jersey, but aboard a special green Scott Foil.

Another wholly Dura-Ace build here, but the historically pretty 9070 series Di2 components, the first of the electronic shifting Dura-Ace family.

Usually, this edition of the Scott Foil would come with an integrated bar and stem combo, but as ever Matthews is committed to a whopping 140mm stem, so used 42cm Pro Vibe bars instead.

This Dura-Ace groupset is widely considered to be the best looking of the modern bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Aero rear brakes under the chainstays are a real pain to work on, but they look cool (Image credit: Nick Legan)

As ever, a giant stem, this time with stage notes attached (Image credit: Nick Legan)

Michael Matthews' Pink Scott Foil

A green jersey is one thing, but the leader's jersey at any Grand Tour is always going to be a highlight of a rider's palmares. In 2014 a fresh-faced Matthews swung his leg over a special pink Scott Foil after his Orica-GreenEdge team took the opening team time trial

As is becoming repetitive at this point it's another full Dura-Ace build, the same early 9050 Di2 components, but the stem looks a little less chunky than we've come to expect in his later career years.

It's a similar build to the green Scott, but with an older generation frame and, surprisingly, a less chunky stem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)