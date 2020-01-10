January sales: the best cycling deals available in the USA today

We are quickly moving through January and there is nothing better than a little treat to bolster your enthusiasm to stick to your new year cycling resolutions for 2020. If your old bib shorts from the last decade could do with a refresh or you fancy a wheel upgrade to keep you rolling smoothly into the new year, retailers are still offering some great deals for you to spend what's left of your Christmas money on.

The January sales are still in full swing and retailers are offering some great discounts on many products. After the Christmas period, you can be forgiven for wanting to avoid the stresses of more shopping so the Cyclingnews team have taken on the arduous task for you.

These deals are for those based in the US, so if you are based elsewhere they may not be available to you. Looking for deals in the UK? Check out our pick of the best January sales cycling deals.

Endura Pro SL II Bibshorts 2019 | Up to 60% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $194.99 | Now $78.53

The Pro SL bib shorts are packed with technical features from the Scottish manufacturer Endura. They are available in three different pad sizes to assure comfort in the saddle for all riders.View Deal

dhb Short Sleeve Seamless Base Layer | 50% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $29.95 | Now $15.00

dhb's seamless base layer combines stretchy knitted sections to improve fit and enhance wicking capabilities.View Deal

LifeLine X-Tools Bike Tool Kit - 18 Piece | 59% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $73.99 | Now $35.99

Being able to work on your own bike at home can be convenient and save you money. The Lifeline X-Tool Bike Tool Kit contains most tools needed for basic repairs and maintenance which is conveniently stored in its own case.View Deal

LifeLine X-Tools Home Mechanic WorkStand inc. Mat | 51% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $177.00 | Now $71.99

Having a work stand at home makes bike maintenance a lot easier. LifeLine X-Tool's work stand offers plenty of adjustment and folds away for easy storage when not in use. A mat is included to protect your floor from dirt and contaminants.View Deal

If you are looking to start training indoors, check out our cheapest Zwift setup guide for advice on getting set up.

Mavic Ksyrium UST WTS Wheel | 55% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $249.99| Now $111.91

Ksyrium is Mavic's range that combines sensible pricing with performance and reliability. The Ksyrium UST WTS makes for a great wheel upgrade if your bike came with basic stock, or you're looking for a step up from the Aksium, which sits at the budget end of the Mavic wheels range.View Deal

ENVE SES 7.8 Carbon Clincher | 43% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $2,900.00| Now $1,649.95

If you are looking to make some serious upgrades to your bike wheels can offer some the largest performance gains. ENVE's SES 7.8 carbon wheels are designed to be light, aerodynamic and extremely fast.View Deal

Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots | 31% off at Wiggle

Was $229.99| Now $156.50

Winter is not yet over and if you have been struggling with cold feet, this could be the best opportunity to invest in some Gore-Tex insulated winter-appropriate footwear. They made it into our guide to the best winter road cycling shoes, and now's your chance to get them at a reduced price. View Deal

Giro Empire SLX Road Shoes | Up to 50% off at Wiggle

Was $350.00| Now $174.00

Super lightweight at a claimed 175g and featuring a stiff Easton EC90 sole, the Giro Empire SLX's are an exceptional shoe for road riding. They are available in a couple of different colour options as well.View Deal

After-Christmas deals that are still available today

The January sales are often launched well before January even begins and this year, most were launched on December 23rd. While Christmas might now seem like a distant memory, many of the deals remain available. If you missed them then, here they are again.

Velo Polyurethane Bar Tape | 85% off at Jenson USA

Was $24.99 | Now $3.75

With such a hefty discount, we're suprised this is still available. Why not pick up a few pairs and keep your bar tape looking fresh all year?View Deal

Giro Cyprus MIPS | 65% off at Jenson USA

Was $100.00 | Now $34.99

The Giro Cyprus MIPS is available at Jenson USA with a huge 65% off. You really don't need to spend big for a high-quality helmet.View Deal

Foundation 728 Tool Kit | 50% off at Jenson USA

Was $79.99 | Now $39.99

For the home mechanics among us, this Foundation tool kit includes the basics you're likely to need to fix and fettle your own bike. View Deal

MET Strale | 50% off at Jenson USA

Was $100.00 | Now $50.00

A mid-weight (285g medium), mid-level road helmet at a bottom of the range price. A large central vent cools this lid and you'll walk away with a cool 50% off at Jenson.View Deal

Foundation 748 Tool Kit | 50% off at Jenson USA

Was $199.99 | Now $99.99

If you're a serial fixer, this tool kit from Jenson USA should have all the tools you need to repair any bike that crosses your path. View Deal

Bont Riot + Road Shoes | 36% off at ProBikeKit

Was $194.99 | Now $116.49

Available in all the colours in the rainbow and more, ProBikeKit's discounted Bont Riot + shoes are available in EU sizes 38 to 49.View Deal

Shimano S-Phyre Bib Tights | 59% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $319.95 | Now $129.98

These bib tights from Shimano feature high-visibility lower legs, neoprene construction and DWR treatment for excellent waterproofing.View Deal

Gore C5 Shakedry Jacket | 56% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $349.95 | Now $154.96

If you've not used an item of clothing with Gore's Shakedry technology, you don't know what you're missing. Now at such a discounted price, it's incredible value for money.View Deal

Rapha Souplesse Race Cape - Women's | 55% off at Backcountry

Was $384.95 | Now $174.97

If you're the type who greets bad weather with a wry smile, then the Rapha Souplesse women's race cape is for you. The waterproof yet breathable fabric is designed to be ridden full gas in pea-soup conditions.View Deal

GoPro Hero8 Black | 13% off at Amazon.com

Was $399.99 | Now $349.00

Save over $50 on GoPro's latest, feature-packed Hero8 Black camera with this better-than-Black-Friday-deal.View Deal

Orbea Gain M20i e-bike | 24% off at Jenson USA

Was $5,799.00 | Now $4,399.99

On first impressions, you'd be forgiven for thinking this e-bike from Orbea was a traditional road bike. It uses ebikemotion motor, Shimano hydraulic brakes and a carbon fibre frame. View Deal

These aren't the only deals available and for those who have something specific in mind that hasn't been mentioned above, there is still a good chance a deal is waiting for you. Check out our retailer roundup below to find out what they're up to in the January sales.

Alternatively, if you are specifically looking for a new bike for 2020, then our guide on the best road bike deals in the January sales is a must-read, or if you're not yet ready to brave the great outdoors this winter, check out our guide to the cheapest Zwift setup.

Amazon isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike, but in 2019, there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. As an electronics giant, Amazon is a great place to look if you're shopping for Garmin deals, or simply a new tablet on which to run Zwift.

BackCountry, the US outdoor sports retailer, is one of the United States' go-to online retailers for bikes, components, clothing and accessories. It doesn't limit itself to cycling though, with fishing, skiing, and even yoga in the range of sports catered for.

Chain Reaction Cycles is part of the same company as Wiggle, and therefore caters for the same international audience with its huge range of products.

Competitive Cyclist is currently running a new year apparel sale, alongside a wheel sale with some handsome savings.

Evans cycles is a British company that services the world via its online store. Currently, you can find 40% off bikes and 50% off clothing.

Jenson USA has plentiful offers available, with a so-called warehouse sale where you can find the incredible shoes deal mentioned above, and a winter bike sale with 50% off all manner of machine.

ProBikeKit has slashed prices by up to 45% in its January sale, and has just added a bunch of new lines. There are discounts on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights.

REI Co-op isn't just a cycle retailer, with products covering a range of outdoor sports, but its cycling section is offering discounts on brands such as Pearl Izumi, Cannondale and Salsa, to name a few.

Rutland Cycling is another British retailer that operates internationally. Its sale includes 40% off bikes and 25% off winter clothing.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, but Walmart will undoubtedly have a lot of discounted products that are useful to cyclists. Such as GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.