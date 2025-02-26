'I just want the legs of Tadej, just one time' - Nils Politt co-leads UAE Team Emirates at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

By
published

German rider was second in 2024 race and has a big goals - 'Get on podium or go for win'

Nils Politt on the attack
Nils Politt on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whenever German all-rounder Nils Politt indulges in one of his favourite non-cycling hobbies - fishing - he regularly catches rainbow trout. It turns out this variety can vary widely in size, from half a kilo to five times that weight. 

"The last one I caught was quite small, but it tasted pretty good," he told Cyclingnews over the winter.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More features
Strade Bianche 2024

Strade Bianche Women 2025 start list
SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 02: Race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes while fans cheer during the 18th Strade Bianche 2024, Men&#039;s Elite a 215km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWT / on March 02, 2024 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Fabio Ferrari - Pool/Getty Images)

Strade Bianche 2025 start list
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep)

Remco Evenepoel makes surprise appearance on Soudal-QuickStep's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad recon ride
See more latest