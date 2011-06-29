Trending

GP Kranj: Provisional start list

As of June 29, 2011

Adria Mobil
#
1Matej Gnezda (Slo)
2Tomaž Nose (Slo)
3Kristjan Fajt (Slo)
4Mitja Mahoric (Slo)
5Blaž Furdi (Slo)
6Blaž Jarc (Slo)
7Marco Haller (Aut)
8Jure Žagar (Slo)

Konya Torku Seker Spor – Vivelo
#
11Danail Petrov (Bul)
12Vladimir Koev (Bul)
13Svetoslav Tchanliev (Bul)
14Stefano Zanichelli (Ita)
15Daniel Petrov (Bul)
16Evgenij Gerganov (Bul)
17Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul)
18Pavlin Balinski (Bul)

Slovenia
#
21Jure Kocjan (Slo)
22Aldo Ino Ilešic (Slo)
23Matic Strgar (Slo)
24Andrej Omulec (Slo)
25Marko Kump (Slo)
26Andi Bajc (Slo)
27Dejan Podgornik (Slo)
28Franc Josef Virant (Slo)

Sava
#
31Vladimir Kerkez (Slo)
32Gašper Švab (Slo)
33Jure Zrimšek (Slo)
34Luka Mezgec (Slo)
35Nejc Bešter (Slo)
36Tim Mikelj (Slo)
37Jure Bitenc (Slo)
38Nik Burjek (Slo)

Liquigas – Cannondale
#
41Francesco Bellotti (Ita)
42Mauro Da Dalto (Ita)
43Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita)
44Mauro Finetto (Ita)
45Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
46Alan Marangoni (Ita)
47Simone Ponzi (Ita)
48Cameron Wurf (Aus)

D'Angelo & Antenucci – Nippo
#
51Danilo Andrenacci (Ita)
52Simon Campagnaro (Ita)
53Manuel Fedele (Ita)
54Henry Frusto (Ita)
55Ryohei Comori (Jpn)
56Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita)
57Bernardo Riccio (Ita)
58Davide Torrosantucci (Ita)

Ora Hotels Carrera
#
61Rida Cador (Hun)
62István Cziráki (Hun)
63Simone Boifava (Ita)
64Krisztián Lovassy (Hun)
65Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
66Dávid Puskás (Hun)
67Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg)
68Péter Simon (Hun)

Partizan Powermove
#
71Ivan Stevic (Srb)
72Nebojša Jovanovic (Srb)
73Esad Hasanovic (Srb)
74Nikola Kozomara (Srb)
75Jovan Zekavica (Srb)
76Dragan Spasic (Srb)

PSK Whirlpool – Author
#
81Petr Bencik (Cze)
82Stanislav Kozubek (Cze)
83Mark Reynes (Esp)
84Tomas Buchacek (Cze)
85Jiri Hudecek (Cze)
86Tomas Danacik (Cze)
87Frantisek Padour (Cze)
88Joshua Prete (Aus)

Wit
#
91Enrico Montanari (Ita)
92Aristide Ratti (Ita)
93Fausto Fognini (Ita)
94Diego Tamayo (Col)
95Sebastian Tamayo (Col)
96Martial Riccipoggi (Fra)
97Didier Droully (Fra)
98Merco Stfani (Ita)

Slovakia
#
101Martin Mahdar (Svk)
102Matus Macak (Svk)
103Martin Slotta (Svk)
104Johann Schwabik (Svk)
105Michael Kolar (Svk)
106Stanislav Beres (Svk)

Meriadiana Kamen Team
#
111Riccardo Ricco (Ita)
112Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita)
113Emanuele Bindi (Ita)
114Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita)
115Marko Barbir (Cro)
116Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)
117Darko Blaževic (Cro)
118Omar Sottocornola (Ita)

Tyrol Team
#
121Martin Compoloi (Aut)
122Harald Starzengruber (Aut)
123Roman Gredler (Aut)
124Martin Gaber (Ger)
125Christian** Wildauer (Aut)
126Philipp Schernthaner (Aut)
127Stefan Praxmarer (Aut)
128Mathias Vogl (Ger)

Itera – Katusha
#
131Dimtry Kosjakov (Rus)
132Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
133Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)
134Sergey Rudaskov (Rus)
135Andrey Solomennikov (Rus)
136Dimtry Ignatyev (Rus)

Hungary
#
141Péter Kusztor (Hun)
142Bálint Szeghalmi (Hun)
143Gergely Ivanics (Hun)
144Gábor Fejes (Hun)
145Gábor Kiskó (Hun)
146Zoltán Müllner (Hun)
147Dániel Dévai (Hun)
148János Hemmert (Hun)

Radenska
#
151Jan Polanc (Slo)
152Klemen Štimulak (Slo)
153Jaka Bostner (Slo)
154Jure Berk (Slo)
155Robert Jenko (Slo)
156Andrej Rajšp (Slo)
157Blaž Klemencic (Slo)

Croatia
#
161Deni Banicek (Cro)
162Endi Sirol (Cro)
163Ivan Sever (Cro)
164Darko Krivanj (Cro)
165Vedran Pribilovic (Cro)
166Igor Rudan (Cro)
167Marin Vucic (Cro)
168Janko Benger (Cro)

Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli
#
171Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
172Francesco Failli (Ita)
173Oscar Gatto (Ita)
174Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
175Mirenda G,. Luca (Ita)
176Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita)
177Diego Caccia (Ita)
178Emanuel Vona (Ita)