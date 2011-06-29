GP Kranj: Provisional start list
As of June 29, 2011
|#
|1
|Matej Gnezda (Slo)
|2
|Tomaž Nose (Slo)
|3
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo)
|4
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo)
|5
|Blaž Furdi (Slo)
|6
|Blaž Jarc (Slo)
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut)
|8
|Jure Žagar (Slo)
|#
|11
|Danail Petrov (Bul)
|12
|Vladimir Koev (Bul)
|13
|Svetoslav Tchanliev (Bul)
|14
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita)
|15
|Daniel Petrov (Bul)
|16
|Evgenij Gerganov (Bul)
|17
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul)
|18
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul)
|#
|21
|Jure Kocjan (Slo)
|22
|Aldo Ino Ilešic (Slo)
|23
|Matic Strgar (Slo)
|24
|Andrej Omulec (Slo)
|25
|Marko Kump (Slo)
|26
|Andi Bajc (Slo)
|27
|Dejan Podgornik (Slo)
|28
|Franc Josef Virant (Slo)
|#
|31
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo)
|32
|Gašper Švab (Slo)
|33
|Jure Zrimšek (Slo)
|34
|Luka Mezgec (Slo)
|35
|Nejc Bešter (Slo)
|36
|Tim Mikelj (Slo)
|37
|Jure Bitenc (Slo)
|38
|Nik Burjek (Slo)
|#
|41
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita)
|42
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita)
|43
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita)
|44
|Mauro Finetto (Ita)
|45
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
|46
|Alan Marangoni (Ita)
|47
|Simone Ponzi (Ita)
|48
|Cameron Wurf (Aus)
|#
|51
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita)
|52
|Simon Campagnaro (Ita)
|53
|Manuel Fedele (Ita)
|54
|Henry Frusto (Ita)
|55
|Ryohei Comori (Jpn)
|56
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita)
|57
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita)
|58
|Davide Torrosantucci (Ita)
|#
|61
|Rida Cador (Hun)
|62
|István Cziráki (Hun)
|63
|Simone Boifava (Ita)
|64
|Krisztián Lovassy (Hun)
|65
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
|66
|Dávid Puskás (Hun)
|67
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg)
|68
|Péter Simon (Hun)
|#
|71
|Ivan Stevic (Srb)
|72
|Nebojša Jovanovic (Srb)
|73
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb)
|74
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb)
|75
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb)
|76
|Dragan Spasic (Srb)
|#
|81
|Petr Bencik (Cze)
|82
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze)
|83
|Mark Reynes (Esp)
|84
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze)
|85
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze)
|86
|Tomas Danacik (Cze)
|87
|Frantisek Padour (Cze)
|88
|Joshua Prete (Aus)
|#
|91
|Enrico Montanari (Ita)
|92
|Aristide Ratti (Ita)
|93
|Fausto Fognini (Ita)
|94
|Diego Tamayo (Col)
|95
|Sebastian Tamayo (Col)
|96
|Martial Riccipoggi (Fra)
|97
|Didier Droully (Fra)
|98
|Merco Stfani (Ita)
|#
|101
|Martin Mahdar (Svk)
|102
|Matus Macak (Svk)
|103
|Martin Slotta (Svk)
|104
|Johann Schwabik (Svk)
|105
|Michael Kolar (Svk)
|106
|Stanislav Beres (Svk)
|#
|111
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita)
|112
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita)
|113
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita)
|114
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita)
|115
|Marko Barbir (Cro)
|116
|Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)
|117
|Darko Blaževic (Cro)
|118
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita)
|#
|121
|Martin Compoloi (Aut)
|122
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut)
|123
|Roman Gredler (Aut)
|124
|Martin Gaber (Ger)
|125
|Christian** Wildauer (Aut)
|126
|Philipp Schernthaner (Aut)
|127
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut)
|128
|Mathias Vogl (Ger)
|#
|131
|Dimtry Kosjakov (Rus)
|132
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
|133
|Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)
|134
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus)
|135
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus)
|136
|Dimtry Ignatyev (Rus)
|#
|141
|Péter Kusztor (Hun)
|142
|Bálint Szeghalmi (Hun)
|143
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun)
|144
|Gábor Fejes (Hun)
|145
|Gábor Kiskó (Hun)
|146
|Zoltán Müllner (Hun)
|147
|Dániel Dévai (Hun)
|148
|János Hemmert (Hun)
|#
|151
|Jan Polanc (Slo)
|152
|Klemen Štimulak (Slo)
|153
|Jaka Bostner (Slo)
|154
|Jure Berk (Slo)
|155
|Robert Jenko (Slo)
|156
|Andrej Rajšp (Slo)
|157
|Blaž Klemencic (Slo)
|#
|161
|Deni Banicek (Cro)
|162
|Endi Sirol (Cro)
|163
|Ivan Sever (Cro)
|164
|Darko Krivanj (Cro)
|165
|Vedran Pribilovic (Cro)
|166
|Igor Rudan (Cro)
|167
|Marin Vucic (Cro)
|168
|Janko Benger (Cro)
|#
|171
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
|172
|Francesco Failli (Ita)
|173
|Oscar Gatto (Ita)
|174
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
|175
|Mirenda G,. Luca (Ita)
|176
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita)
|177
|Diego Caccia (Ita)
|178
|Emanuel Vona (Ita)
