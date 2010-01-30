GP cycliste d'Ouverture La Marseillaise Start List
2010 participants
|1
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|Rémi Cusini (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|Léonarde Duque (Lol) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|12
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Esp) Astana
|13
|Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|14
|Yevg Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|15
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|16
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|17
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ucr) Astana
|21
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|22
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|23
|Rémy Di Grogorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|24
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|26
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française des Jeux
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française des Jeux
|28
|Jusii Veikkanen (Fin) Française des Jeux
|31
|John-Lee Augustyn (Rsa) Team Sky
|32
|Michael Barry (Can) Team Sky
|33
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Team Sky
|34
|Stephen Cummiines (Gbr) Team Sky
|35
|Peter Kennaugh (Gbr) Team Sky
|36
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
|37
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
|38
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
|41
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|42
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|43
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|44
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|45
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|46
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Bouygues Telecom
|47
|Sébastien Trugot (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|48
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil Shimano
|52
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil Shimano
|53
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil Shimano
|54
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil Shimano
|55
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil Shimano
|56
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil Shimano
|57
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil Shimano
|58
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil Shimano
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Hubert Dupond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Dadiv Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Llyod Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Gatis Smukulis (Let) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil
|72
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
|73
|Romain Feilly (Fra) Vacansoleil
|74
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil
|75
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil
|77
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil
|78
|Lieeuwe Vestra (Ned) Vacansoleil
|81
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|82
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|83
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|84
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|85
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|86
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|87
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|88
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|91
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|92
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|94
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|95
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|96
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|97
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|98
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|101
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|102
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|103
|Eduardo Gonzalo (Esp) Bretagne Schuller
|104
|Matthieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|105
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|106
|Nooan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|107
|Laurene Pichon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|108
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|111
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|112
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|113
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|114
|Bart Docks (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|115
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|116
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|117
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|118
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|121
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|122
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|123
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|124
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|125
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|126
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|127
|Johan Montbaerts (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|128
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|131
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|132
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|133
|Benny De Scrooder (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|134
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|135
|Paidi O’Brien (Irl) An Post Sean Kelly
|136
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post Sean Kelly
|137
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|138
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|141
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
|142
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
|143
|Michael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
|144
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
|145
|Morgan Kniesky (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
|146
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
|147
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
|148
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
|151
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
|152
|Inigo Cuesta (Esp) Cervélo TestTeam
|153
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|154
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|155
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo TestTeam
|156
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo TestTeam
|157
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Esp) Cervélo TestTeam
|158
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo TestTeam
|161
|Eric Berthou (FRA) Carmiooro-NGC
|162
|Laurent Beuret (Sui) Carmiooro-NGC
|163
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro-NGC
|164
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro-NGC
|165
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro-NGC
|166
|Andréa Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro-NGC
|167
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro-NGC
|168
|Andréa Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro-NGC
|171
|Stefan Van Dijk (Hol) Verandas Willems
|172
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|173
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|174
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|175
|Sven Render (Bel) Verandas Willems
|176
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|177
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|178
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
