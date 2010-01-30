Trending

GP cycliste d'Ouverture La Marseillaise Start List

2010 participants

1Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
2Rémi Cusini (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
3Léonarde Duque (Lol) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
4Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
6Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
7Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
8Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
12Oscar Pereiro Sio (Esp) Astana
13Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
14Yevg Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
15Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
16Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
17Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
18Andriy Grivko (Ucr) Astana
21Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
22Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française des Jeux
23Rémy Di Grogorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
24Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française des Jeux
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française des Jeux
28Jusii Veikkanen (Fin) Française des Jeux
31John-Lee Augustyn (Rsa) Team Sky
32Michael Barry (Can) Team Sky
33Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Team Sky
34Stephen Cummiines (Gbr) Team Sky
35Peter Kennaugh (Gbr) Team Sky
36Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
37Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
38Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Sky
41Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
42Yohann Gene (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
43Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
44Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
45Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
46Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Bouygues Telecom
47Sébastien Trugot (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
48Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil Shimano
52Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil Shimano
53Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil Shimano
54Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil Shimano
55Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil Shimano
56Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil Shimano
57Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil Shimano
58Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil Shimano
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Hubert Dupond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Dadiv Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
67Llyod Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Gatis Smukulis (Let) AG2R La Mondiale
71Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil
72Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
73Romain Feilly (Fra) Vacansoleil
74Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil
75Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil
76Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil
77Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil
78Lieeuwe Vestra (Ned) Vacansoleil
81Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
83Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
84Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
85Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
86Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
87Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
88Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
92Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
94Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
95Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
96Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
97Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
98Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
101Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
102Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
103Eduardo Gonzalo (Esp) Bretagne Schuller
104Matthieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
105Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
106Nooan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
107Laurene Pichon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
108Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
111Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
112Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
113Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
114Bart Docks (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
115Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
116Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
117David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
118Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
121Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
122Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
123Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
124Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
125Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
126Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
127Johan Montbaerts (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
128Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
131Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
132Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
133Benny De Scrooder (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
134Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
135Paidi O’Brien (Irl) An Post Sean Kelly
136Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post Sean Kelly
137Kim Borry (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
138Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
141Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
142Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
143Michael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
144Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
145Morgan Kniesky (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
146Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
147Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
148Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Métropole
151Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
152Inigo Cuesta (Esp) Cervélo TestTeam
153Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
154Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
155Ted King (USA) Cervélo TestTeam
156Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo TestTeam
157Oscar Pujol Munoz (Esp) Cervélo TestTeam
158Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo TestTeam
161Eric Berthou (FRA) Carmiooro-NGC
162Laurent Beuret (Sui) Carmiooro-NGC
163Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro-NGC
164Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro-NGC
165Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro-NGC
166Andréa Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro-NGC
167Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro-NGC
168Andréa Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro-NGC
171Stefan Van Dijk (Hol) Verandas Willems
172James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
173Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
174Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
175Sven Render (Bel) Verandas Willems
176Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
177Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
178Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems