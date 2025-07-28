Five of our favourite things to do on MyWhoosh

By published

Stuck on deciding which route, challenge, or workout to ride on MyWhoosh? Not anymore! Here are our top five things to do on MyWhoosh to keep you motivated and ready to race

A cyclist logging onto the MyWhoosh app
(Image credit: Sam Gupta)

The best indoor cycling apps can be a minefield for both new and experienced riders. While there is plenty of variety on offer, MyWhoosh offers engaging gameplay and is gaining in prominence and popularity among cyclists of all abilities and persuasions.

While many have converted simply because it's free to use, the MyWhoosh platform caters to riders who are looking to improve and train, or those seeking a change of scenery. And boy, is the scenery stunning; beautifully rendered in incredible detail and realism.

Aaron Borrill
Aaron Borrill

Aaron was the Tech Editor Cyclingnews between July 2019 and June 2022. He was born and raised in South Africa, where he completed his BA honours at the University of Cape Town before embarking on a career in journalism. Aaron has spent almost two decades writing about bikes, cars, and anything else with wheels. Prior to joining the Cyclingnews team, his experience spanned a stint as Gear & Digital editor of Bicycling magazine, as well as a time at TopCar as Associate Editor.

Now based in the UK's Surrey Hills, Aaron's life revolves around bikes. He's a competitive racer, Stravaholic, and Zwift enthusiast. He’s twice ridden the Cape Epic, completed the Haute Route Alps, and represented South Africa in the 2022, 2023, 2024 UCI eSports World Championships.

Height: 175cm

Weight: 61.5kg

