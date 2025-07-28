Five of our favourite things to do on MyWhoosh

The best indoor cycling apps can be a minefield for both new and experienced riders. While there is plenty of variety on offer, MyWhoosh offers engaging gameplay and is gaining in prominence and popularity among cyclists of all abilities and persuasions.

While many have converted simply because it's free to use, the MyWhoosh platform caters to riders who are looking to improve and train, or those seeking a change of scenery. And boy, is the scenery stunning; beautifully rendered in incredible detail and realism.

The racing is very good and inclusive, too. There are loads of races on offer for athletes of all abilities, thanks to MyWhoosh Classics and the Sunday Race Club, and of course, there's the UCI eSports World Championships for the more serious athletes.

While it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the jargon, system requirements, and equipment needed to enjoy the experience, we’ve created a detailed and easy-to-read guide on how to get started on MyWhoosh.

To help you enjoy your experience even more, we’ve listed some of our favourite rides on MyWhoosh below, ideal for keeping your motivation and fitness levels trending upwards.

(Image credit: mywhoosh)

Ride 1: MyWhoosh Missions

MyWhoosh Missions are a relatively new feature on the app. They’re community-led event challenges built into the game. Just head to the mission section from the homescreen, where you can check the current and upcoming missions. They are themed each month and linked to specific community events such as group rides, workouts, and other challenges. Events will run throughout each week when available, allowing you to earn exclusive jerseys, bike unlocks, and mission badges. Once you've completed a mission, the finisher badge will remain on your profile as a badge of honour and a reminder of your efforts.

For the month of July, MyWhoosh Missions centres around the Tour de France. Dubbed the Pursuit of Yellow, it features three stages available throughout July: Stage 1 from 5-20 July, Stage 2 from 14-20 July, and Stage 3 from 21-27 July. Each stage runs multiple times a day, but there’s also a make-up week, from 28 July to 3 August, to help riders complete any missed stages and earn the rewards.

(Image credit: MyWhoosh)

Ride 2: MyBunch 24/7

The MyWhoosh MyBunch 24/7 feature is one of the best riding options on the platform if you’re looking to maximise time and mileage. When I've had a hard day at work and don't feel like attempting any workouts or intervals, I often turn to MyBunch, as it helps maintain a specific speed and intensity – and forces me to get in a session without losing interest or motivation.

As the name suggests, MyBunch is available 24/7 in varying intensities and speeds, which you can distinguish by the jersey colour of the group. Once you’ve selected a MyBunch group, you will be teleported directly to the group/world with a 20-second power assist to help warm up your legs and get you up to speed. You can choose from a leisurely pace of 1.24w/kg at 26km/h up to 5.0w/kg at 40km/h.

(Image credit: MyWhoosh)

Ride 3: Cafe Rides

MyWhoosh Cafe Rides are a special series of live, social rides built around community and upliftment. The rides are led by some of the biggest names in cycling, offering you the exclusive opportunity to ride alongside cycling legends in a friendly setting. Some of the previous superstars to take part include former UCI Road World Champion Peter Sagan and current World Champion Tadej Pogačar.



The idea behind the Cafe Ride concept is to keep everyone together and part of the experience. It’s not a race and very informal, allowing riders to enjoy the conversation and also ask questions. Each Cafe Ride is limited to the first 600 riders who log in, so be sure to log on early to secure your spot.



Due to the high level of interest in these events, it’s worth keeping an eye on all MyWhoosh social channels and promotional emails to ensure you don't miss out on the fun and action.

(Image credit: MyWhoosh)

Ride 4: Free Ride

When I first started riding on MyWhoosh, I only used the Free Ride feature, as it allowed me to explore the various worlds and ride at my own pace without any pressure to perform. For some, this might still be the way to go – especially if you’re a beginner, but don’t see this as a disadvantage. If anything, it will allow you to learn about the various worlds and gain insight into the topography, which will be beneficial when you eventually want to start racing or competing in events.

Free Ride allows you to ride at your own intensity without any restrictions. If you’re a racer, it’s a good way to learn a course and recon various routes, but it also gives you the ability to enjoy one of the 87 courses spread over 13 worlds, if they’re available – the worlds are on rotation with five open to ride at any given time.

Our favourite Free Ride world is California – as one of the newer worlds on the platform, it boasts 153km of roads and takes riders deep into the iconic streets and landmarks of Los Angeles, the Hollywood Hills, and San Francisco. There are eight routes to choose from, including my favourite, the 57.82km Coast to Country.

(Image credit: mywhoosh)

Ride 5: Live Coach

While the Live Coach feature is more suited for those seeking dedicated and motivating training sessions, it's also a great way of bagging a session – especially when you’re not feeling up to it, as the expert coaches or cycling celebrities do wonders when it comes to motivation and getting psyched.

Live Coach is unique to MyWhoosh and not available on any other indoor cycling apps. The workouts are conducted in real-time and provide personalised feedback and guidance, which helps you maximise your training experience with other riders in the MyWhoosh community. Whether you’re looking to boost your fitness, improve your technique, learn about the MyWhoosh worlds on offer, or connect with other community members, these sessions are designed to enhance your training journey while preparing you to perform at your best.