Cyclingnews Awards: Heart rate monitors

Next up in the Cyclingnews Awards, our collective pulses are racing for the exciting(!) world of heart rate monitors. Okay, maybe they're not all that exciting, but they are very useful in the context of sport, performance, and even everyday health. And while some are really simple in their operation – literally measuring heart rate and passing it to a bike computer or smartwatch – others bring aboard a potentially life-changing mix of features and functions, such as sleep tracking, atrial fibrillation detection, stress management and more.

Our guide to the best heart rate monitors is one I first wrote in the spring of 2022. In doing so, I spoke to all the main chest-strap heart monitor manufacturers, plus a few of the wrist-only options, and got my hands on the latest models from Wahoo, Garmin, Polar, Whoop and (many) more.

In the time since, I've acquired more still, including more smartwatch options from Garmin and Apple, I've spent many a ride wearing at least two at a time, and I feel I'm in a pretty good position to not only understand what makes a good heart rate monitor but also decide which is the best.

Of course, as with most products, there's not a best-for-everyone option but for the 2023 Cyclingnews Awards, I've taken the dozens I've used and filtered them down to just three winners: a 'value' option, a 'best overall', and an 'honourable mention' based on their features and specs, price, ease of use, comfort, reliability and more. I'm even going to take in that oft-unquantifiable metric of 'personal preference', because that in itself can be quite a significant sign.

Best value

Polar H9 No bells or whistles, just a great heart rate monitor at a great price Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth and ANT+ Battery: CR2025 (400 hours) Waterproof: 30m depth Concurrent Bluetooth connections: 2 Added features: None How easy to adjust?: 9/10

Some heart rate monitors try to live life in the fast lane, packing in the features and tracking all the heart-related metrics you've never heard of. Others take the slow lane, keeping the price down and the functionality simple, but focussing on doing the simple things well. The Polar H9 is one of the latter. It's not the cheapest on the market; the Wahoo Tickr beats it on that front, nor is it the most accurate; that claim is widely attributed to the more expensive Polar H10, but in a balance of accuracy, reliability, battery life, durability and personal preference when it comes to actually choosing one to wear, the H9 wins my vote.

The Wahoo Tickr is a similar – and cheaper – option that, if cost is the absolute deciding factor, will also serve a similar purpose. The reason the H9 gets my vote in spite of the higher price is due to the reliability of connection - I've had literally zero connection drops in over a year of use, whereas the Tickr has suffered a handful; and also the durability of the strap, which is still as-new, whereas the Tickr is showing signs of corrosion at the button poppers at the front.

The Polar H10 is a slightly more accurate option, with an extra BLE channel which may be useful for those training indoors, but given I've had no accuracy or connectivity issues in more than a year of testing the H9, I'd suggest saving your money and sticking with the cheaper model.

Best overall

Garmin HRM Pro (Plus) The most feature-rich, with solid accuracy, it's easy to use and super comfortable Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth and ANT+ Battery: CR2032 (365 hours) Waterproof: 5 ATM Concurrent Bluetooth connections: 2 Added features: Run & swim metrics, onboard memory, HRV How easy to adjust?: 10/10

It's the most expensive, and it definitely won't be the right heart rate monitor for everyone, but the Garmin HRM Pro is a genuinely excellent, mega-function chest strap that can do a LOT more besides just counting beats. The caveat here is that the HRM Pro has now been superseded by the HRM Pro Plus (an ironic name given the similarly-named Pro Plus caffeine tablets and the effects caffeine can have on the heart). I've not used that one, but it does everything the Pro can do and more for the same price, while also replacing the tiny-screw battery replacement with an easy-access option. So if I were buying now, I'd get that.

The other caveat here is that both the Pro and the Pro Plus are more geared to multi-sport athletes, so if you're only ever on a bike, you'll likely be better off with the Polar above. If, however, you own a Garmin watch and care about tracking metrics (like stride length or cadence) from other sports like running, swimming or XC skiing, then the Garmin strap is the go-to.

Purely from a what-can-it-do point of view, the Garmin HRM Pro, and thus the HRM Pro Plus, is the best heart rate monitor out there. I think that the extra features are worth the added value for those that will use them, but whether that's you will depend on your circumstances.

Honourable mention

The Whoop 4.0 comes with a proprietary portable wireless charger that can be clipped into place, charging the Whoop itself while you wear it. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Whoop 4.0 Unobtrusive wear-it-always wrist strap that's accompanied by an ongoing data deep dive app Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth Battery type: Rechargeable Battery life: Approx 3-4 days Concurrent Bluetooth connections: 2 Added features: Connected Whoop app How easy to adjust?: 8/10

The Whoop 4.0 is a heart rate monitor like no other. In fact, the wrist-based optical heart sensor is just a small part of the overall Whoop package. The bulk of the value comes from the accompanying smartphone app, which uses complex algorithms to track your daily 'Strain' and balance that against your 'Recovery' to give you a picture of your current state of fatigue and training readiness. It also monitors health metrics such as respiratory rate, blood oxygen, resting heart rate, heart rate variability and skin temperature.

It also gives you sleep recommendations, can wake you up at a variable time as soon as you've recovered adequately, and can even track the effect of external variables on your sleep performance, such as whether you ate dinner late, hydrated appropriately, drank alcohol, or even had your pet dog in the bedroom.

The optical sensor is never going to be as accurate as an ECG-based chest strap, but it does track fairly well for most activities, and given you'll probably already be wearing it when you start your ride so you never need to worry about remembering it. Unlike a Garmin watch, you don't even need to tell it you've begun working out, it knows based on your elevated heart rate.

Proof that it works can be found when looking at my recovery score after I rode the Chasing Cancellara sportive on Friday 26 August (on under 2 hours of sleep) and caught Covid on the way home.

Red denotes poor recovery, which was a common theme while recovering from my hardest ever ride and Covid. (Image credit: Whoop)

There we have it. Our heart rate monitor winners in the 2023 Cyclingnews Awards are chosen.