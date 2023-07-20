Cyclingnews Awards: Budget bike helmets

High-end bike helmets cost a lot of money. Not only that but if the new Kask helmet is any indication, and I bet that it is, they are only getting more expensive. For your money you do get a lot of engineering though. Those top-of-the-line helmets are lighter and they actually make you go faster because of aerodynamics. You could even argue that compared to wheels, a fast helmet is a bargain purchase. Still, does everyone need that? Of course not and that's we've put together the best budget road bike helmets .

Now that we are revisiting our guides for this round of awards, I've taken the best of the best budget road bike helmets in a slightly different direction. Budget lists have to focus on price points because that's the whole point. As I pick winners though, I want to focus on the value. It's a small difference but it does mean I didn't pick the least expensive choices from the bigger list.

I talk to people all the time that send me emails after getting the cheapest and finding it doesn't quite work. What it comes down to is that style matters and often riders will reach out trying to find a helmet that feels right for the riding they do. Instead of buying two budget helmets, you might find it makes more sense to pick out one helmet that's a bit more expensive but fills different roles.

Value isn't always the same as budget even if the two sometimes overlap. If you are looking for a great budget helmet that also represents value for your money, keep reading to see my favourite choices.

Best overall

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

When I talk about helmets that offer great value by working in different situations, it's often gravel that comes up. Deny it if you want but there's a certain style that goes along with gravel bikes. Often people have helmets they like but they start riding on unpaved roads and something about the combo feels off. It's a funny thing but I can almost always tell that the way people ride a bike has shifted when they start asking me about finding the right helmet.

The reason all this matters in this context is because POC has a relatively affordable option and POC somehow became one of the most popular gravel companies. Maybe it's the fact that POC has been EF Education - EasyPost's helmet and eyewear sponsor since 2014 and EF does a lot of unpaved adventure riding? Whatever it is though, the brand seems to have created a style people associate with off-road riding but also works for on-road riding.

The POC Omni Air MIPS is the least expensive model in the POC road lineup. The style works for both road and gravel bikes and it's a quality helmet I've worn in a wide range of situations. It also comes in a big range of colours and that always means fast turn over and discounts as one season's colours give way to the next. Even at full price though, this is a great helmet that will relieve the need for different helmets to use in different situations. The only downside is it's a bit heavy.

Best budget

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

Lazer Tonic Kineticore Specifications Weight: 240g size small Rotational safety system: Kineticore Aero optimised: No Sizes: S, M, L Virginia tech score: 14.3 Ponytail Space: Yes Today's Best Deals $79.99 at Competitive Cyclist US $79.99 at Backcountry.com $79.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Budget pricing + Stylish + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Stiff and heavy strap material

The Lazer Kineticore Tonic helmet is groundbreaking. For one thing, Kineticore is completely different from anything else on the market. Instead of creating a slip plane inside of the helmet through the use of materials that shift, it's more like a crumple zone. There are blocks moulded right into the foam that, in an accident, will break and crush. The deformation of that foam will absorb energy but the rest of the time, it's a light and airy system. Instead of adding materials, kineticore removes them.

What's more groundbreaking about the Tonic though is the price. Kineticore is available in the high-end Lazer helmets as well. Getting the price down so much lower with seemingly no sacrifices is incredible. The only thing I can nitpick is that the webbing is a bit stiff. Otherwise the Tonic is light, stylish, and generally a joy to wear.

The only reason that the Tonic Kineticore isn't the best all-around helmet is because of the style. You might disagree but I find it to be very much a road bike helmet. I don't think I'd try to match it with laid back adventure riding and although the price is quite a bit lower you might end up using it less. If it works for you though, there's not much downside compared to even the most expensive helmets.

Honourable mention

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

Bontrager Circuit WaveCel Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 325g size medium without light mounts Rotational safety system: Wavecel Aero optimised: No Sizes: S, M, L, XL Virginia tech score: 11.73 Today's Best Deals $149.99 at Trek Bicycle Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Replaceable rear cradle + Versatile for different uses + Front and rear magnetic Blendr light mounts Reasons to avoid - No scratching your head through the helmet - Heavy

The Bontrager Circuit WaveCel helmet is another very versatile helmet. Stripped down to the bare minimum, it's conceivable to use it for either recreational or commuting road bike duties and I think it could even stretch to gravel riding. The WaveCel design gets it a good score with Virginia Tech, the rear cradle uses a precise BOA adjuster, and it's comfortable to wear. Right away it's a winner.

There's another trick though. In the box with the Circuit is a pair of magnetic light mounts. One goes up top and one goes at the back. Pop them on and you can add lights to your helmet. You do need to buy the lights separately, the Bontrager Flare and Flare RT are going to be your best choice here, but the mounts are already included. That means you've got even more versatility. If you like a helmet with lights for commuting but don't need the lights for your Saturday ride, you don't need two helmets and you don't need to take time undoing your setup. Everything just pops on and off.

There are less expensive helmets on the market but this is one that does a lot and offers value. The only downside is that this is a heavy helmet and wavecel means if you've got an itch you can't get through your helmet to scratch. I've ridden extensively with Wavecel and gotten used to that but it does take some adjustment.