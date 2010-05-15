Canyon enters aero road market for 2011

Image 1 of 25 Internal cable routing helps clean up the frame surfaces. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 25 Canyon says it focused on reducing frontal area and smoothing transition areas on the Aeroad CF to help reduce drag. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 25 Canyon continues to use a special German-made Acros headset that requires no top cap. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 25 The very thin seat stays contribute to the noticeably good comfort of the Aeroad CF. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 25 Cables make a brief appearance down at the bottom bracket before heading back inside the frame on their way to the derailleurs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 25 Canyon has passed over its usual Maximus asymmetrical seat tube design in favor of a relatively narrow and symmetrical one to reduce frontal area. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 25 A mix of stiff carbon and flexible basalt fibers in the Aeroad CF's new VCLS seatpost lends considerable vertical flex to the rear end. Setback is adjustable from 15-35mm. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 25 Seatpost binder threads are integrated into the frame but Canyon says they'll withstand over 12Nm of torque (the spec calls for only 5-7Nm) before any damage occurs - and even then it says the bolt head will snap, not the frame threads. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 25 Canyon steps down its tapered steerer dimensions a notch to 1 1/8"-to-1 1/4" on the Aeroad CF to yield a narrower front end. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 25 The top tube is dead-straight but slightly sloping. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 25 Canyon frame designers perhaps could have maintained more top tube width on the Aeroad CF to gain front triangle stiffness. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 25 Canyon says the Aeroad CF's 20 percent reduction in frontal area reduces its aerodynamic drag relative to the Ultimate CF or Ultimate CF SLX. (Image credit: Canyon) Image 13 of 25 The tapered 1 1/8"-to-1 1/4" head tube features an hourglass shape to help minimize the frontal area. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 25 Canyon Bicycles launches into the aero road bike market with its new Aeroad CF. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 25 The well bolstered bottom bracket area helps contribute to the good pedaling efficiency when in the saddle. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 25 The bottom bracket shell is extra-wide with press-fit bearing cups - and new fitment options apparently include Campagnolo Ultra-Torque as seen here. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 25 Canyon extends the down tube just a bit further past the bottom bracket shell on its new Aeroad CF. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 25 A removable rear brake housing stop should make for easier routing through the top tube. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 25 Chain stays are similar in size to those of the Ultimate CF and Ultimate CF SLX. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 25 Canyon will offer the Aeroad CF in white or black plus team and special Erik Zabel-edition colors. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 25 The Aeroad CF uses a new derailleur hanger that's stiffer for better shifting and revised shaping for faster wheel changes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 25 The uniquely adjustable fork rake allows Aeroad CF users to tune the handling to their preferences, from as quick as the Ultimate CF range to just a bit more stable. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 25 The new Canyon Aeroad CF wears a deep-profile head tube and down tube. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 25 Front triangle torsional rigidity on the Aeroad CF is noticeably softer than the Utimate CF SLX or standard CF, but the bike is also more comfortable. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 25 German cycling legend Erik Zabel provided Canyon with valuable test input during the Aeroad CF's development. (Image credit: Tino Pohlmann)

German online-direct bicycle company Canyon has earned an enviable reputation for crafting lightweight – yet amazingly stiff – road machines such as its Ultimate CF, with later developments such as the Ultimate CF SLX adding good levels of rider comfort as well. For 2011, Canyon will now add an aero road bike to its repertoire with the introduction of the all-new Aeroad CF platform.

Canyon intends the Aeroad CF as more of a 'breakaway bike' or even a triathlon machine where riders are less likely to be shielded from the wind by a peloton. Rather than incorporate airfoil profiles throughout the frame, though, Canyon designers instead focused mainly on reducing the bike's frontal area and smoothing frame surface transitions – using especially deep cross-sections only at the head tube, down tube and seat stays – while still maintaining or even improving upon the comfort of the SLX.

The hourglass-shaped head tube houses a downsized (for Canyon, that is) 1 1/8"-to-1 1/4" tapered steerer tube and the seat tube is notably slender and symmetrical, unlike the company's very broad and highly asymmetrical Maximus design. Chain stays are similarly bulbous as compared to the CF and SLX but the extra-wide bottom bracket now utilizes press-fit bearing cups (for which Campagnolo is apparently now offering fitments).

Cables have also been moved inside the frame to maintain undisturbed tube surfaces and a special Shimano Dura-Ace Di2-equipped Aeroad CF will feature its own internal wiring configuration and a dedicated battery mount beneath the non-driveside chain stay. Di2 buyers should be very confident in their selection, however, as the cable routing hardware is specific for electronic or cable-actuated drivetrains and the routing hardware isn't interchangeable.

Relative to Canyon's burly Ultimate CF and Ultimate CF SLX, Canyon says the Aeroad CF's more svelte shape ends up presenting a substantial 20 percent less frontal area.

That should intuitively reduce aerodynamic drag and Canyon engineer Vincenz Thoma says computer simulations have demonstrated that to be the case. But interestingly, Canyon doesn't offer specific data in terms of either grams of drag or time or power savings, nor has it conducted any wind tunnel testing citing discrepancies with various companies' testing methods, variables with different rider positions, and even differences in frame sizes that can lead to incomparable information – comparing apples to oranges, if you will.

Instead, Thoma says Canyon has planned to conduct real-world testing on a track with its sponsored Omega Pharma-Lotto riders using directly measured power outputs and recorded times, a method that other companies and teams have already put in place and shown to be useful.

Comfort, handling and fit also high priorities

Rather than use exclusively carbon fiber in the construction, Canyon adds in more flexible basalt fibers into the Aeroblade SL fork blades and seatpost to provide more flex over rough roads. In addition, the seatpost setback is easily adjustable from 15-35mm (yielding effective 70.6-73.5-degree seat tube angles) and a clever interchangeable chip system in the fork tips allows users to choose between 39 or 44mm of rake, with the latter yielding comparably quick handling to the Ultimate CF or CF SLX and the former producing a more stable feel conducive to the Aeroad CF's intended higher speeds.

Canyon will offer the Aeroad CF in six sizes. It's a contrast to its usual eight, but a change to X-Y stack and reach-based geometry should provide the same overall range as before. Moreover, effective changes between sizes will be similarly fine but in more regular and linear increments and without the extraneous overlaps of the current scheme, plus consumers should find the simplified geometry chart easier to understand, too.

Size-specific tubing should maintain the intended ride feel across the range, and head tube lengths have dropped about 10mm across the board as a result of feedback from Omega Pharma-Lotto riders. Canyon says it also has a special integrated stem in development that will allow for extra-low handlebar positions.

Target frame weights for the Aeroad CF are 980-1,130g, depending on size – an increase of about 70-100g over a comparably sized Ultimate CF SLX. Thoma also admits that the Aeroad CF's slimmer tube shapes produce lower stiffness test numbers than the ultra-efficient CF or CF SLX but stresses that its better aerodynamics will still make it a faster – and more comfortable – bike in certain situations.

Wine country

We couldn't feel the slightly increased weight during our relatively short test rides around Il Borghetto di Andrea Tafi in Tuscany (the former Paris-Roubaix winner's idyllic bed and breakfast just outside of Lamporecchio), nor was any apparent speed increase readily apparent. But the subtly heightened comfort was definitely noticeable relative to our current Ultimate CF SLX test bike, especially up front where the softer front end was better able to suck up unexpected potholes and roughly finished asphalt patches.

The Aeroad CF also displayed excellent handling manners with the shorter-rake fork setting lending a subtly more stable feel than the CF or CF SLX at speed while still aptly carving through tight downhill switchbacks and flicking around last-second road hazards without ever feeling too twitchy (unfortunately, we didn't have a chance to sample the other setting during the launch).

However, that front end was also notably softer in torsion, too, which manifested in a springier but slightly less direct feel when hammering out of the saddle for sprints or steep climbs. Bottom-end stiffness remains very good for efficient power transfer while motoring on the flats but the Aeroad CF just doesn't exude quite the same edginess as its stablemates.

That being said, those riders who either don't need or want the CF or CF SLX's ultra-high stiffness but are looking for a fast, comfortable, and reasonably light machine for quickly gobbling up long stretches of pavement will find much to like when the Aeroad becomes available this fall. Canyon will offer five complete build kits, including Campagnolo Chorus, Record or Super Record or Shimano Dura-Ace or Dura-Ace Di2 component groups, all with Mavic aero wheels, Continental tires, and cockpits from Ritchey and Selle Italia.

Prices start at around €3,000 for the complete bikes but unfortunately, distribution is still mostly limited to continental Europe, at least for now. Canyon suggests that UK distribution is coming "very soon" – perhaps by year's end – but a US network still doesn't have a set timetable.