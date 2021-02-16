Best balance bikes

When it comes to teaching your children to ride a bike, there are a couple of ways to go about it. The traditional method surrounded stabilizers affixed to your child's first bike, allowing them to get the hang of cycling without the risk of toppling over. A tried and tested method, perhaps, but one that meant the child had to try to master the unfamiliar action of pedalling, whilst learning to balance and steer at the same time.

Over recent years, a better solution has become more widely adopted. The balance bike removes the drivetrain from the equation entirely, requiring your child to scoot along with their feet, rather than pedal in that unfamiliar circular motion. This means your child can easily stay upright by simply putting their foot down, making it much easier to learn to balance and perfect the art of steering.

It also means they can start cycling earlier, teaching coordination sooner and setting them up for success when they upgrade to the big kids' bikes.

Most balance bikes are simple in construction. Some are designed with three wheels (with two at the front to aid balance further), but most feature two wheels in total like a traditional bicycle. They typically feature a single-tube frame, with a saddle, handlebars and steer like a typical bike.

There are rarely brakes fitted because at these speeds, putting a foot down is a better way to stop when you take into account the child's lack of coordination and strength to effectively operate a brake lever.

Best overall (Image credit: Amazon) Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike Grows with your child The Strider 12 was the balance bike that kicked off the revolution and transformed the way kids learn to ride. It is suitable for children between 18 months and five years, and it can grow along with your child. It weighs 6.7lbs, comes with a durable steel frame, puncture-proof tires, and is super simple to both set up and adjust. What's more, it's available in a host of colors, so your child can have a bike in their favorite color.

Best Value (Image credit: Amazon) Birtech Balance Bike 12-inch wheels and durable steel frame This balance bike is made using the tried and tested design, out of durable, rust-free 'carbon steel', with 12-inch wheels and child-friendly handlebar grips. It weighs 6.4lbs, comes with puncture-proof tires, and is easily adjustable using minimal tools. It's suitable for children between the age of two and six, and comes in a selection of colors.

Start early (Image credit: Amazon) Allobebe Baby Balance Bike Three wheels for extra balance The Allobebe balance bike is designed to help your child start their cycling journey early. With a total of three wheels, it features two wheels at the front, which both steer with a turn of the handlebars. This removes the need to balance from the equation, and allows the child to develop the motor skills of scooting along and steering before they tackle balancing. It weighs just 3.9lbs, has a height-adjustable saddle, and comes with six-inch wheels that are rubber-coated meaning it is quiet and won't damage the floors as it scoots on by. Suitable for children aged one and up, it is constructed using safe-for-babies, non-toxic materials, in a range of colors.

