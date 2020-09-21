Best bike speedometers

A speedometer provides a range of data about your ride, from the average speed and overall distance, to more brag-worthy information like maximum speed. If you’re a cyclist who loves numbers, whether it’s weight, wheel size, frame geometry, or power output, having a speedometer can add an extra dimension to your riding.

The way a speedometer works is pretty simple. It usually consists of a magnet attached to the wheel, and a sensor on the fork. Every time the magnet passes the sensor, it sends a signal, and all those signals add up to the overall ride data. Once you’ve input the size of your wheels, it can work out how fast you’re going, along with distance covered, average speed, ride time and maximum speed.

More advanced speedometers may also allow you to set a target average speed, and warn you when you drop below. They may also be able to predict how long it will take for you to arrive at your destination.

Smartphone pairing

Not all speedometers will come with an app that wirelessly connects the head unit and your phone, so it’s important to consider if this is a feature you want. With smartphone pairing you’ll access advanced features like GPS recording. Of course, this is something you can always do with just your phone, but it really drains the battery. Would you benefit from having this feature built into a speedometer instead?

Another advantage of using a speedometer instead of your phone, is that you can keep your phone tucked out of harm’s way, instead of having it perched on your handlebar. Finally, a speedometer that pairs with your phone will also record data from your ride which you can analyse later.

Common features

The clue’s in the name: we’re guessing you’re mainly looking for a speedometer to keep track of your ride speed. However there are a lot of other common features you’re likely to find across various models, so if any of these appeal to you, it’s worth looking for a unit that ticks all your boxes.

As well as your average speed, maximum speed and cadence, some speedometers will also tell you your maximum cadence (i.e. how fast you can spin), your overall ride time, the time of day, your distance so far, and whether you’re above or below your average speed. Finally, some speedometers will have an odometer built in as well. This tells you how far you’ve ridden, and in some cases you can set an initial value so you can build an accumulative record of your overall distance covered over a given period of time.

Advanced features

Not all speedometers will include these functions, but some sophisticated models might, so it’s worth being aware of them. Different speedometers will have differing sets of secondary functions that rely on heart rate, altitude, ascent and temperature. Therefore they may also offer features that gather this data.

Best overall (Image credit: Wahoo) Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt Bundle Excellent battery life and packed with features The feature-packed Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt bundle includes a computer unit, speed and cadence sensors, and a heart rate monitor. Pair it with your smartphone and the free ELEMNT Companion app to customize your settings, configure workouts, link to apps like Strava, and build routes for GPS navigation. The ‘Take me to’ function helps you quickly find and navigate to points of interest, while you can automatically download and upload routes with Strava, Ride with GPS, Best Bike Split, Komoot, Singletracks, and MTB Project. Finally, it fully integrates with Strava Live Segments, to give you accurate progress status, as well as the final push you need to beat your goals. With a 15-hour battery life, you can get so much out of this clever piece of kit. Combine it with the Wahoo KICKR or SNAP indoor trainers and your Zwift account for the full setup.



Serious training (Image credit: Garmin) Garmin Edge 530 Sensor bundle A personal trainer in your pocket If you’re a serious athlete, or you want to make some big changes to your health, the Garmin Edge 530 sensor bundle is just like having your own personal trainer. Alongside all the usual functions you’d expect with a bike computer (GPS navigation, speedometer and odometer), you also gain performance insights into your VO2 max, recovery, training balance, heat and altitude acclimation, nutrition, hydration, and more. Bundle includes the computer unit, speed and cadence sensors, and a heart rate monitor, to help you get accurate readings, while the data collection you receive includes dynamic performance insights, like your aerobic and anaerobic levels, your power curve and the balance between endurance and high intensity training efforts. The Edge 530 is compatible with other Garmin products like the Varia rearview radar and lights, as well as the Shimano Steps e-bike system. It pairs with your smartphone and the Garmin Connect app, which you can use to customize widgets and data fields, as well as sync with your profiles on other third party apps like Strava.



Solar energy (Image credit: Icocopro) Icocopro Bike Computer Uses a solar panel to auto-charge We really like the fact that the Icocopro bike computer is semi-solar powered, thanks to the small solar panel at the top of the unit. This means it can automatically charge in the sunlight while riding, providing a boost in power on top of the battery. It comes with 22 built-in functions, measuring speed (average, maximum, current, and comparisons), distance, riding time and calorie burn. Auto sleep helps preserve power, while the display is backlit at night. Finally you can pre-program its service indicator, so it reminds you when your bike is due some maintenance.



Waterproof (Image credit: Risepro) Risepro Speedometer Track the wettest rides with confidence If you ride year-round in even the worst weather, you can rest assured that the Risepro speedometer will withstand rain showers. Its large and clear display with backlight shows four lines of data at a time, and there are three screens to scroll through (though you can’t customize which data you see on each screen). Its functions include measuring your maximum speed, average speed, driving time, calorie burn, overall mileage, ride time, current temperature, and RPM. It also features a clock and stopwatch. Its most nifty feature is that you can pre-program settings for two different bikes (A and B), and compare the data between them. This is especially helpful if you have a training bike and a separate race bike, or if you want to keep track of leisure rides away from more functional ones.



Integrated lights (Image credit: Tesecu) Tesecu LED Lights with Speedometer Free up some space on your cockpit If you don’t like a cluttered cockpit, then the Tesecu LED lights with a built-in speedometer will free up some prime real estate. These USB-rechargeable lights pack a powerful punch, with 800 lumens, four lighting modes and up to 700ft visibility. The front light has an integrated speedometer and odometer that measures and records your speed, distance and riding time. Interestingly, the front unit also has a built-in horn with six different sounds to choose from, so you really can travel light. The LCD display has a blue backlight so you can view your data while riding at night, and the lights mount to your handlebars with silicone bands, meaning no tools are required.

