Air Force Association Cycling Classic start lists
Start lists for Clarendon Cup and Crystal Cup
Air Force Association Cycling Classic - men's start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
|3
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
|4
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
|5
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
|6
|Brad White (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
|11
|Luis Amaran (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
|12
|Stephen Leece (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
|13
|Trillini Gaston (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
|14
|Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
|15
|David Williams (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
|16
|Sebastian Haedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
|21
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle Cannondale)
|22
|Efren Ortega (Incycle Cannondale)
|23
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle Cannondale)
|24
|Hunter Grove (Incycle Cannondale)
|25
|Andres Diaz (Incycle Cannondale)
|26
|Diego Sandoval (Incycle Cannondale)
|31
|Chris Horner (Airgas Safeway)
|32
|Connor McCutcheon, (Airgas Safeway)
|33
|Matt Rodrigues (Airgas Safeway)
|34
|Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway)
|35
|Chris Meacham (Airgas Safeway)
|36
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway)
|41
|Mitchell Mulhern (Budget Forklifts)
|42
|Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
|51
|James LaBerge (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
|52
|Zach Carlson (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
|53
|Juan Pimental (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
|54
|Gavi Epstein (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
|55
|Geron Williams (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
|56
|Chase Goldstein (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
|61
|Adam Myerson (Astellas)
|62
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas)
|71
|Brett Wachtendorf (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
|72
|Alfredo Balloni (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
|73
|Spencer Oswald (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
|74
|Dean Haas (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
|75
|Logan Loader (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
|76
|Nicola Dal Santo (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
|81
|Bobby Lea (Custom Velo pb Altamira)
|82
|Grayson Brookshire (Custom Velo pb Altamira)
|83
|Ferreira Glenn (Custom Velo pb Altamira)
|84
|Garrett Olsen (Custom Velo pb Altamira)
|91
|Eric Johnstone (Canadian National Team)
|92
|Alexander Cowan (Canadian National Team)
|93
|Sean Mackinnon (Canadian National Team)
|94
|Aidan Caves (Canadian National Team)
|95
|Adam Jamison (Canadian National Team)
|96
|William Elliott (Canadian National Team)
|101
|Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse)
|102
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse)
|103
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse)
|104
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse)
|105
|Ryan Shean (Texas Roadhouse)
|106
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
|111
|David Bozak (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|112
|JD Brew (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|113
|Ryan McKinney (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|114
|Jason Meidhof (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|115
|Mark Hyatt (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|116
|Paul Mica (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|117
|Anthony Barsi (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|121
|Will Cooper (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
|122
|Colton Valentine (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
|123
|Ross Marklein (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
|124
|Ryan Rapalos (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
|125
|Karl Nelson (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
|126
|Michael Black (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
|131
|Keck Baker (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
|132
|Sean Barrie (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
|133
|Scott Catanzaro (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
|134
|Marcos Lazzaratto (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
|135
|Cameron Holland (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
|136
|Jose Escobar (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
|141
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|142
|Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|143
|Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|144
|Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|145
|Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|146
|Scottie Weiss (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|151
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|152
|Dominic Caiazzo (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|153
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|154
|Dave Warner (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|155
|A.J. Moran (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|161
|Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|162
|Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|163
|Chris Jones (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|164
|Bryan Lewis (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|165
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|166
|Curtis Winsor (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|167
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|168
|Evan Lang (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|169
|Jared Nieters (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|170
|Michael Stoop (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|171
|Hill, Brian Hill (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
|172
|Frank Travieso (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
|173
|Thomas Brown (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
|174
|Fletcher Lydick (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
|175
|Adam Koble (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
|176
|Chris Uberti (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
|178
|Allan Rego (Lupus)
|179
|Scott Savory (Lupus)
|180
|Ross Baldwin (Lupus)
|181
|Peter Custer (Team Bike Doctor)
|182
|Nicholas Taylor (Team Bike Doctor)
|183
|Peter Warner (Team Bike Doctor)
|184
|Jacob King (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|185
|Dan Netzer (Celerity Cycling p/b Brooks Systems)
|186
|Ferdi vanKatwijk (Cicli Basso)
|187
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|188
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|189
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
|190
|Alex Kellum (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|191
|Eran Preble (LetsRide.co Racing Team)
|192
|Gorgi Popstefanov (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|193
|Rudyard Peterson (NorthStar Development)
|194
|Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
|195
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|196
|John Woods (Team Upland Brewing)
|197
|Jeffery Dickey (Unattached)
|198
|Stefan Mastaller (Maloja Pushbikers)
|199
|Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbikers)
Air Force Association Cycling Classic - women's start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)
|2
|Emily Collins (TIBCO-SVB)
|3
|Sara Headley (TIBCO-SVB)
|4
|Jo Hogan (TIBCO-SVB)
|5
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO-SVB)
|6
|Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-SVB)
|7
|Alizee Brien (TIBCO-SVB)
|11
|Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|12
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|13
|Suzanna Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|14
|Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|21
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|22
|Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|23
|Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|24
|Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|25
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|31
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthCare)
|32
|Laura Brown (UnitedHealthCare)
|33
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthCare)
|34
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthCare)
|35
|Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthCare)
|41
|Rocio Parrado (Itau Shimano Ladies Power)
|42
|Jesenia Meneses (Itau Shimano Ladies Power)
|43
|Andreina Rivera (Itau Shimano Ladies Power)
|44
|Aranza Villalon (Itau Shimano Ladies Power)
|45
|Aldana Cetra (Itau Shimano Ladies Power)
|51
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|52
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|53
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|54
|Abby Ruess (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|61
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|62
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|63
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
|64
|Dori Buckethal (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
|71
|Rebecca Chan (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
|72
|Sue McQuiston (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
|73
|Colleen Hayduk (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fast Freddie Apparel)
|74
|Christina Birch (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fast Freddie Apparel)
|75
|Amy Floyd (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fast Freddie Apparel)
|76
|Samantha Bendt (Carolina Cycling Team)
|77
|Arden Stelly (Carolina Cycling Team)
|78
|Sara Tussey (Carolina Cycling Team)
|79
|Katherine Shields (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|80
|Cinthia Lehner (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|81
|Meghan Korol (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|82
|Kristie Nichols James (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|83
|Marianna Williams (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|84
|Tess Senty (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|85
|Anna Zivarts (Healthy and Happy Racing)
|86
|Lauren Dagostino (Healthy and Happy Racing)
|87
|mary breed (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare)
|88
|Clio Dinan (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare)
|89
|Monica Volk (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|90
|Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire)
|91
|holly breck (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
|92
|Mary Schmerge (The Bike Lane)
|93
|Michele Scherer (Bike Stop Racing)
|94
|Mary Costelloe (Team Alliance Environmental)
|95
|Marni Harker (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|96
|Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
|97
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Cycling)
