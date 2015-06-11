Trending

Air Force Association Cycling Classic start lists

Start lists for Clarendon Cup and Crystal Cup

Air Force Association Cycling Classic - men's start list

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
3Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
4Luke Keough (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
5Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
6Brad White (UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis)
11Luis Amaran (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
12Stephen Leece (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
13Trillini Gaston (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
14Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
15David Williams (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
16Sebastian Haedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
21Sergio Hernandez (Incycle Cannondale)
22Efren Ortega (Incycle Cannondale)
23Orlando Garibay (Incycle Cannondale)
24Hunter Grove (Incycle Cannondale)
25Andres Diaz (Incycle Cannondale)
26Diego Sandoval (Incycle Cannondale)
31Chris Horner (Airgas Safeway)
32Connor McCutcheon, (Airgas Safeway)
33Matt Rodrigues (Airgas Safeway)
34Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Safeway)
35Chris Meacham (Airgas Safeway)
36Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway)
41Mitchell Mulhern (Budget Forklifts)
42Scott Sunderland (Budget Forklifts)
51James LaBerge (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
52Zach Carlson (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
53Juan Pimental (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
54Gavi Epstein (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
55Geron Williams (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
56Chase Goldstein (Champion Systems/Stan's NoTubes)
61Adam Myerson (Astellas)
62Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas)
71Brett Wachtendorf (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
72Alfredo Balloni (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
73Spencer Oswald (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
74Dean Haas (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
75Logan Loader (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
76Nicola Dal Santo (Amore & Vita Selle SMP)
81Bobby Lea (Custom Velo pb Altamira)
82Grayson Brookshire (Custom Velo pb Altamira)
83Ferreira Glenn (Custom Velo pb Altamira)
84Garrett Olsen (Custom Velo pb Altamira)
91Eric Johnstone (Canadian National Team)
92Alexander Cowan (Canadian National Team)
93Sean Mackinnon (Canadian National Team)
94Aidan Caves (Canadian National Team)
95Adam Jamison (Canadian National Team)
96William Elliott (Canadian National Team)
101Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse)
102Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse)
103Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse)
104Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse)
105Ryan Shean (Texas Roadhouse)
106Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
111David Bozak (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
112JD Brew (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
113Ryan McKinney (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
114Jason Meidhof (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
115Mark Hyatt (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
116Paul Mica (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
117Anthony Barsi (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
121Will Cooper (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
122Colton Valentine (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
123Ross Marklein (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
124Ryan Rapalos (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
125Karl Nelson (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
126Michael Black (QCW/Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles - JLVelo)
131Keck Baker (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
132Sean Barrie (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
133Scott Catanzaro (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
134Marcos Lazzaratto (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
135Cameron Holland (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
136Jose Escobar (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPOKES ETC pb DISTRICT TACO)
141David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
142Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
143Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
144Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
145Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
146Scottie Weiss (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
151Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
152Dominic Caiazzo (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
153Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
154Dave Warner (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
155A.J. Moran (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
161Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
162Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
163Chris Jones (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
164Bryan Lewis (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
165Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
166Curtis Winsor (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
167Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
168Evan Lang (Van Dessel Factory Team)
169Jared Nieters (Van Dessel Factory Team)
170Michael Stoop (Van Dessel Factory Team)
171Hill, Brian Hill (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
172Frank Travieso (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
173Thomas Brown (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
174Fletcher Lydick (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
175Adam Koble (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
176Chris Uberti (706 Project P/b United Healthcare of Georgia)
178Allan Rego (Lupus)
179Scott Savory (Lupus)
180Ross Baldwin (Lupus)
181Peter Custer (Team Bike Doctor)
182Nicholas Taylor (Team Bike Doctor)
183Peter Warner (Team Bike Doctor)
184Jacob King (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
185Dan Netzer (Celerity Cycling p/b Brooks Systems)
186Ferdi vanKatwijk (Cicli Basso)
187Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
188David Dawson (Team Skyline)
189Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
190Alex Kellum (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
191Eran Preble (LetsRide.co Racing Team)
192Gorgi Popstefanov (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
193Rudyard Peterson (NorthStar Development)
194Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
195Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
196John Woods (Team Upland Brewing)
197Jeffery Dickey (Unattached)
198Stefan Mastaller (Maloja Pushbikers)
199Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbikers)

Air Force Association Cycling Classic - women's start list

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)
2Emily Collins (TIBCO-SVB)
3Sara Headley (TIBCO-SVB)
4Jo Hogan (TIBCO-SVB)
5Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO-SVB)
6Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-SVB)
7Alizee Brien (TIBCO-SVB)
11Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
12Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
13Suzanna Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
14Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
21Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
22Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
23Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
24Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
25Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
31Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthCare)
32Laura Brown (UnitedHealthCare)
33Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthCare)
34Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthCare)
35Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthCare)
41Rocio Parrado (Itau Shimano Ladies Power)
42Jesenia Meneses (Itau Shimano Ladies Power)
43Andreina Rivera (Itau Shimano Ladies Power)
44Aranza Villalon (Itau Shimano Ladies Power)
45Aldana Cetra (Itau Shimano Ladies Power)
51Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
52Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
53Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
54Abby Ruess (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
61Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
62Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
63Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
64Dori Buckethal (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
71Rebecca Chan (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
72Sue McQuiston (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
73Colleen Hayduk (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fast Freddie Apparel)
74Christina Birch (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fast Freddie Apparel)
75Amy Floyd (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fast Freddie Apparel)
76Samantha Bendt (Carolina Cycling Team)
77Arden Stelly (Carolina Cycling Team)
78Sara Tussey (Carolina Cycling Team)
79Katherine Shields (PainPathways Cycling Team)
80Cinthia Lehner (PainPathways Cycling Team)
81Meghan Korol (PainPathways Cycling Team)
82Kristie Nichols James (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
83Marianna Williams (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
84Tess Senty (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
85Anna Zivarts (Healthy and Happy Racing)
86Lauren Dagostino (Healthy and Happy Racing)
87mary breed (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare)
88Clio Dinan (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare)
89Monica Volk (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
90Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire)
91holly breck (Incycle Racing p/b Full Circle Cycling)
92Mary Schmerge (The Bike Lane)
93Michele Scherer (Bike Stop Racing)
94Mary Costelloe (Team Alliance Environmental)
95Marni Harker (Colavita Racing Inc.)
96Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
97Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Cycling)