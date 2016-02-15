2016 Volta ao Algarve start list
Official starters as of February 17, 2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|5
|David López (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Luis León Sánchez (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Rigoberto Urán (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|42
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|46
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|48
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|52
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|53
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|54
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|55
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|56
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|57
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Jonas Van Genechten (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|65
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Sean Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|72
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|75
|Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|77
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|82
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|85
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|87
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|93
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|97
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|102
|Jesús Hernández (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|103
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|104
|Sérgio Paulinho (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|105
|Matteo Tossatto (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|106
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|107
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|108
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Fränk Schleck (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Jan Bárta (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|122
|Silvio Herkoltz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|123
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|124
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|125
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|126
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|127
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|133
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|142
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|143
|Mamyr Stach (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|144
|Ivan Savitskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|145
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|146
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|147
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|148
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|152
|Corenti Cherbal (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|153
|David Lozano (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|154
|Javier Megías (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|155
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|156
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|157
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|158
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|162
|David Belda (Swi) Team Roth
|163
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|164
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|165
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|166
|Martin Kholer (Swi) Team Roth
|167
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|168
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|175
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|178
|Jordi Simón (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Joni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|182
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|183
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|184
|Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|185
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|186
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|187
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
|188
|Álvaro Trueba (Por) Efapel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Luís Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|192
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|193
|Hernâni Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|194
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|195
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|196
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|197
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|198
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|202
|Cristian Carralero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|203
|João Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|204
|Vicente García De Mateos (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|205
|José De Segovia (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|206
|Francisco Cantero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|207
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|208
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|211
|Pablo Guerrero (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|212
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|213
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|214
|Guillaume Almeida (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|215
|Victor Etxebarria (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|216
|Carlos Jimenez (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|217
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|218
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|221
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|222
|Davd De La Fuente (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|223
|Válter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|224
|Mario González (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|225
|Jesús Ezquerra (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|226
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|227
|Óscar Brea (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|228
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|231
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|232
|António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
|233
|Raul Alarcón (Por) W52/FC Porto
|234
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|235
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|236
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|237
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|238
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
