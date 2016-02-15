Trending

2016 Volta ao Algarve start list

Official starters as of February 17, 2016

The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
3Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
5David López (GBr) Team Sky
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
7Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky

Astana Pro Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Luis León Sánchez (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
16Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Cannondale Pro Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Rigoberto Urán (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Etixx-Quick-Step
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

FDJ
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
42William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
43Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
45Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
46Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
47Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
48Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ

IAM Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
52Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
53Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
54Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
55Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
56Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
57Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Jonas Van Genechten (Swi) IAM Cycling

Lotto Soudal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
65André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
66Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Sean Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
72Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
73Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
74Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
75Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
77Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
78Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team

Team Katusha
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
82Joaquim Rodríguez (Rus) Team Katusha
83Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
84Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
85Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
86Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
87Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
88Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha

Team LottoHl-Jumbo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
92Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
93Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
95Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Tinkoff Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
102Jesús Hernández (Rus) Tinkoff Team
103Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
104Sérgio Paulinho (Rus) Tinkoff Team
105Matteo Tossatto (Rus) Tinkoff Team
106Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
107Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
108Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team

Trek-Segafredo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
112Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
113Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
114Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
115Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
116Fränk Schleck (USA) Trek-Segafredo
117Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
118Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

Bora-Argon 18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Jan Bárta (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
122Silvio Herkoltz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
123Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
124Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
125Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
126Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
127Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
128Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
133Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Gazprom-Rusvelo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
142Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
143Mamyr Stach (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
144Ivan Savitskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
145Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
146Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
147Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
148Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Team Novo Nordisk
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
152Corenti Cherbal (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
153David Lozano (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
154Javier Megías (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
155Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
156Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
157Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
158Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk

Team Roth
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
162David Belda (Swi) Team Roth
163Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
164Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
165Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
166Martin Kholer (Swi) Team Roth
167Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
168Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth

Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
172Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
173Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
174Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
175Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
176Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
177Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
178Jordi Simón (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team

Efapel
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Joni Brandão (Por) Efapel
182Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
183Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
184Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
185Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
186Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
187Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
188Álvaro Trueba (Por) Efapel

La Aluminios/Antarte
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Luís Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
192Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
193Hernâni Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
194Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
195Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
196Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
197Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
198Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte

Louletano-Hospital de Loule
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
202Cristian Carralero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
203João Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
204Vicente García De Mateos (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
205José De Segovia (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
206Francisco Cantero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
207Samuel Magalhães (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
208Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule

Radio Popular-Boavista
#Rider Name (Country) Team
211Pablo Guerrero (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
212Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
213Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
214Guillaume Almeida (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
215Victor Etxebarria (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
216Carlos Jimenez (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
217César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
218David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

Sporting/Tavira
#Rider Name (Country) Team
221Rinaldo Nocentini (Por) Sporting/Tavira
222Davd De La Fuente (Por) Sporting/Tavira
223Válter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
224Mario González (Por) Sporting/Tavira
225Jesús Ezquerra (Por) Sporting/Tavira
226Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
227Óscar Brea (Por) Sporting/Tavira
228David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira

W52/FC Porto
#Rider Name (Country) Team
231Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
232António Carvalho (Por) W52/FC Porto
233Raul Alarcón (Por) W52/FC Porto
234Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
235João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
236Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
237Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
238Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto