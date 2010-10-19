2010 Grafton-Inverell start list
Full list of riders from all categories
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast CC QLD)
|2
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|3
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|4
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|5
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|6
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|7
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|9
|Tim Berkel (GE Plumbing/TDU)
|10
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing/TDU)
|11
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing/TDU)
|12
|Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing/TDU)
|13
|Morgan Pilley (GE Plumbing/TDU)
|14
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing/TDU)
|15
|Andrew Crawley (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|16
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|17
|Reuben Donati (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|18
|Chris Jongewaard (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|19
|Dale Scarfe (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|20
|Geoff Straub (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|21
|Matthew Chew (Merida/Data 3#)
|22
|Michael Cupitt (Merida/Data 3#)
|23
|David Melville (Merida/Data 3#)
|24
|Stuart Mulhern (Merida/Data 3#)
|25
|Nikolai Razouvaev (Merida/Data 3#)
|26
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|27
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|28
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing Team)
|29
|Benjamin King (Plan B Racing Team)
|30
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|31
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|32
|Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|33
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|34
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|35
|Antony Dimitrovski (Team Bike Bug)
|36
|Angus Gale (Team Bike Bug)
|37
|Philip Grenfell (Team Bike Bug)
|38
|Craig Hutton (Team Bike Bug)
|39
|Sam Rutherford (Team Bike Bug)
|40
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|41
|John Freiberg (Team Budget Forklifts)
|42
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|43
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|44
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|45
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|46
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|47
|Daniel Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC)
|48
|Troy Bayliss (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|49
|Ruan Benson (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|50
|Samuel Beveridge (Latrobe City CC VIC)
|51
|Nicholas Booth (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|52
|Eliot Crowther (International NZ)
|53
|William Draffen (Townsville CC QLD)
|54
|Correy Edmed (Balmoral CC QLD)
|55
|David Evans (Manly Warringah CC)
|56
|Stephen Fairless (Shepparton CC VIC)
|57
|Lewis Fellas (International GB)
|58
|Sean Finning (Castlemaine CC VIC)
|59
|Russell Gill (Norwood CC SA)
|60
|Stuart Grimsey (Brunswick CC VIC)
|61
|Kevin Hawes (Port Macquarie CC)
|62
|James Hepburn (BCRI QLD)
|63
|Matthew Hodges (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|64
|Toby Hood (Ffast CC QLD)
|65
|Sean Hurley (Brunswick CC VIC)
|66
|David Jamesion (Townsville CC QLD)
|67
|Mark Jamesion (Uni CC QLD)
|68
|Brendan Jones (Northern Sydney CC)
|69
|Caleb Jones (Manly Warringah CC)
|70
|Tristan Jones (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC SA)
|71
|Hayden Kegg (Manly Warringah CC)
|72
|Ethan Kimmince (Inverell C&T)
|73
|Joel Lewis (Kangaroo Point CC QLD)
|74
|Hadleigh Milligan (Uni CC QLD)
|75
|Todd Milner (BCRI QLD)
|76
|Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie CC)
|77
|Paul Newman (BCRI QLD)
|78
|Samuel Rix (St Kilda CC VIC)
|79
|Peter Thompson (Ipswich CC QLD)
|80
|Richard Vollebregt (Southern Highlands CC)
|81
|Tarquin Wallace (Balmoral CC QLD)
|82
|Christopher Williams (Northern Sydney CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Tim Mcnaughton (Bayer's Racing Team)
|202
|Gabriel Yates (Bayer's Racing Team)
|203
|Adam Pesch (Bayer's Racing Team)
|204
|James Steginga (Bayer's Racing Team)
|205
|Richard Brownhill (Coyote Racing)
|206
|Warren Forbes (Coyote Racing)
|207
|Mark Fulloon (Coyote Racing)
|208
|Michael Manson (Coyote Racing)
|209
|Daniel Felton (Guitar Gym Orbea Team)
|210
|David Hanson (Guitar Gym Orbea Team)
|211
|Benjamin Manson (Guitar Gym Orbea Team)
|212
|Aidan Mckenzie (Guitar Gym Orbea Team)
|213
|Daniel Daly (Northern Sydney CC Team)
|214
|Barry Kenyon (Northern Sydney CC Team)
|215
|Richard Makin (Northern Sydney CC Team)
|216
|Harrison Morgan (Northern Sydney CC Team)
|217
|Richard Allen (Parramatta Racing Team)
|218
|Anthony Green (Parramatta Racing Team)
|219
|Simon Hammond (Parramatta Racing Team)
|220
|Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team)
|221
|Jon Dundas-Smith (Peloton Sports Verde Postino E Drastic)
|222
|Jon Leighton (Peloton Sports Verde Postino E Drastic)
|223
|Richard Measures (Peloton Sports Verde Postino E Drastic)
|224
|Emilio Pannaci (Peloton Sports Verde Postino E Drastic)
|225
|Clinton Amble (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|226
|Ryan Robert Bailie (Illawarra CC)
|227
|Shane Bedford (Ffast CC QLD)
|228
|Jarrod Bell (Bathurst CC)
|229
|Stephen Bennett (Bathurst CC)
|230
|Mark Berends (Balmoral CC QLD)
|231
|Alexandre Blanc (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|232
|Terence Bonner (Ffast CC QLD)
|233
|Mark Bown (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
|234
|Owen Breakwell (ADF Cycling)
|235
|Wade Carberry (Illawarra CC)
|236
|Andrew Charles (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|237
|Alexander Chubb (Dulwich Hill BC)
|238
|Nicholas Clark (Launceston City CC TAS)
|239
|Geoffrey Cook (Sutherland Shire CC)
|240
|Michael Cooper (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|241
|Mitchell Cootes (Kooragang Open CC)
|242
|Grant Cracknell (Uni CC QLD)
|243
|Matt Crisp (Byron Bay CC)
|244
|Ashley Curtis (Balmoral CC QLD)
|245
|Michael Cutting (Port Macquarie CC)
|246
|Timothy Dalgliesh (BCRI QLD)
|247
|Robby Dalitz (Penrith CC)
|248
|Robert Darley (Ffast CC QLD)
|249
|Byron Davy (Hawthorn Citizens YC VIC)
|250
|Scott Day (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|251
|Oliver Dharma-Ratne (Manly Warringah CC)
|252
|Reece Edwards (Coffs Harbour CC)
|253
|Hendrik Engelbrecht (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|254
|Thomas Ferguson (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
|255
|Tim Fitzsimmons (Ffast CC QLD)
|256
|Andrew Francis (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|257
|Dean Gale (Manly Warringah CC)
|258
|Andrew Gardner (Northern Sydney CC)
|259
|Lewis Garland (Hunter District CC)
|260
|Ian Garrity (Bicisport)
|261
|Andrew Grady (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|262
|Christopher Hansson (Ffast CC QLD)
|263
|Scott Harrison (Illawarra CC)
|264
|Patrick Hayburn (Lifecycle CC QLD)
|265
|Todd Hayes (Northern Rivers CC)
|266
|Mark Haynes (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|267
|Paul Healey (Kooragang Open CC)
|268
|Paul Hearne (Peel Districts CC WA)
|269
|Jim Heaslop (Ffast CC QLD)
|270
|Michael Hoult (Armidale CC)
|271
|Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)
|272
|Wesley Hurrell (Parramatta CC)
|273
|Tristan Ius (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|274
|Ian Johnston (Rockhampton CC QLD)
|275
|Peter Kent (Ffast CC QLD)
|276
|Christopher Klem (Townsville CC QLD)
|277
|Jethro Lampe (Byron Bay CC)
|278
|Joseph Lampe (Northern Rivers CC)
|279
|Paolo Lencioni (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|280
|Mark Leyden (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|281
|Bryce Lindores (Ffast CC QLD)
|282
|Charlie Low (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|283
|Luke Lucas (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|284
|David Mainwaring (Illawarra CC)
|285
|Lewis Mclean (Kooragang Open CC)
|286
|Paul Mellers (BCRI QLD)
|287
|Johnathon Millington (Hunter District CC)
|288
|Jared Mills (Sutherland Shire CC)
|289
|John Neale (BCRI QLD)
|290
|James Nitis (Ffast CC QLD)
|291
|Andrew Noakes (Moree Services CTC)
|292
|Morne Oberholzer (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|293
|David O'connor (Eastern Goldfields CC WA)
|294
|Matthew Opperman (Mt Gambier C&T SA)
|295
|Casper Oxlee (Northern Rivers CC)
|296
|Andrew Paddison (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|297
|Andrew Patten (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|298
|Matthew Payne (Kangaroo Point CC QLD)
|299
|Matthew Pellow (Illawarra CC)
|300
|Scott Petterson (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|301
|Tom Petty (Manly Warringah CC)
|302
|Andrew Pioch (Rockhampton CC QLD)
|303
|Graham Plowright (Port Macquarie CC)
|304
|Adam Robinson (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|305
|Erin Rogers (Coffs Harbour CC)
|306
|Alexander Rose-Innes (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|307
|Shane Russell (Northern Rivers CC)
|308
|Graham Rutter (Sutherland Shire CC)
|309
|Luke Salter (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|310
|Lachlan Scott-Learg (Manly Warringah CC)
|311
|Peter Scotton (St George CC)
|312
|Adam Sleigh (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|313
|Paul Sloman (Lifecycle CC QLD)
|314
|Daryl Speight (Ffast CC QLD)
|315
|Chris Stancombe (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|316
|Philip Stoneman (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|317
|Stephen Storer (Ffast CC QLD)
|318
|Timothy Storer (Carnegie Caulfield CC VIC)
|319
|Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens YC VIC)
|320
|James Swadling (Northern Sydney CC)
|321
|Cameron Taylor (MTBA QLD)
|322
|David Taylor (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
|323
|Max Theodore (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|324
|Chris Thompson (South West CC WA)
|325
|Bradley Vidgen (Balmoral CC QLD)
|326
|Patrick Weinrauch (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|327
|Dion Wilkes (Grafton CC)
|328
|Paul Wilks (Inverell C&T)
|329
|Dean Winchester (Balmoral CC QLD)
|330
|Daniel Wishaw (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|331
|Nicholas Xeptera (Kooragang Open CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|401
|David Elliott (Australian Defence Cycling Team)
|402
|Christopher Holbert (Australian Defence Cycling Team)
|403
|Martin Lewis (Australian Defence Cycling Team)
|404
|Michael Rand (Australian Defence Cycling Team)
|405
|Michael Humphries (Cycle for SMILE)
|406
|Travis Shields (Cycle for SMILE)
|407
|Dudley Hoskin (Cycle for SMILE)
|408
|Chris Mcleod (Cycle for SMILE)
|409
|Luke Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC)
|410
|Greg Allen (Grafton CC)
|411
|Peter Allonby (Ffast CC QLD)
|412
|Lincoln Amidy (Hunter District CC)
|413
|Chris Andrews (Coffs Harbour CC)
|414
|Peter Apps (Ffast CC QLD)
|415
|Jason Austin (Griffith CC)
|416
|Brian Bagster (Northern Rivers CC)
|417
|Kerry Bainbridge (Rockhampton CC QLD)
|418
|Nigel Blake (Grafton CC)
|419
|Chris Blomfield-Brown (Coffs Harbour CC)
|420
|Richard Bonner (Toowoomba CC QLD)
|421
|Craig Briant (Ffast CC QLD)
|422
|Tony Brindle (Grafton CC)
|423
|Keith Broadfoot (Randwick Botany CC)
|424
|Matthew Brown (Central Coast CC)
|425
|Robin Cain (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|426
|Wayne Callaghan (Manning Valley CC)
|427
|Terry Cameron (Northern Rivers CC)
|428
|Danny Clark (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|429
|Robert Clarke (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|430
|Jeffrey Collier (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|431
|Greg Coombes (Grafton CC)
|432
|Wesley Cordingley (St Kilda CC VIC)
|433
|Peter Court (Kangaroo Point CC QLD)
|434
|Chris Cropper (Grafton CC)
|435
|Mark Currey (Kangaroo Point CC QLD)
|436
|Peter Daniels (Macksville CC )
|437
|Michael Doolan (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|438
|Stephen Dowdell (Hunter District CC)
|439
|Mark Dunlop (Rockhampton CC QLD)
|440
|Brian Elvery (Grafton CC)
|441
|Craig Evers (Grafton CC)
|442
|Graham Ferguson (Randwick Botany CC)
|443
|Colin Flaherty (Dutton Cycles RR QLD)
|444
|Mark Gallagher (Bathurst CC)
|445
|Terrence Gibbs (Wagga Wagga CC)
|446
|Carl Gibson (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|447
|Ian Gillott (Uni CC QLD)
|448
|Mark Gilmore (Grafton CC)
|449
|Trevor Gordon (Ipswich CC QLD)
|450
|Timothy Goulding (Uni CC QLD)
|451
|Jeffrey Gray (Illawarra CC)
|452
|Raymond Griffin (Tamworth CC)
|453
|Jon Guy (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|454
|Brett Harris (Lifecycle CC QLD)
|455
|Phillip Haskew (BCRI QLD)
|456
|Anthony Hawkins (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|457
|Craig Hawkins (Sutherland Shire CC)
|458
|Les Heap (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|459
|Erron Hennessy (Grafton CC)
|460
|Darrell Henry (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|461
|Craig Hibbard (Randwick Botany CC)
|462
|Leslie Holm (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
|463
|Steven Horn (Northern Sydney CC)
|464
|Paul Howard (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|465
|Matthew Hoy (Coffs Harbour CC)
|466
|Michael Hoynes (Inverell C&T)
|467
|Bernie Humphreys (Randwick Botany CC)
|468
|James Hutchison (Lifecycle CC QLD)
|469
|Phillip Inwood (Port Macquarie CC)
|470
|Karl Jameson (Lifecycle CC QLD)
|471
|Harley Johnstone (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|472
|Michael Jorgensen (Inverell C&T)
|473
|Christopher Joustra (Latrobe City CC VIC)
|474
|Mark Lacey (Dulwich Hill BC)
|475
|Joshua Lester (Dulwich Hill BC)
|476
|Zach Levien (Randwick Botany CC)
|477
|Norman Lewis (Coral Isle Cyclists QLD)
|478
|Jason Lindsay (Penrith CC)
|479
|Ian Lovell (Hunter District CC)
|480
|Christopher Ludlam (Sutherland Shire CC)
|481
|Daniel Lupinski (Coffs Harbour CC)
|482
|Joe Maartens (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|483
|Damien Maher (Northern Rivers CC)
|484
|Robert Mann (Mt Gambier C&T SA)
|485
|Colin Marchant (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|486
|Frank Mastrobattista (Griffith CC)
|487
|Greg Mccormack (Muswellbrook CC)
|488
|Terry Mcdonald (Inverell C&T)
|489
|John Mceniery (Ipswich CC QLD)
|490
|Edward Mclane (Grafton CC)
|491
|Peter Mclennan (Coffs Harbour CC)
|492
|Don Mcwha (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
|493
|Simon Meyer (Dutton Cycles RR QLD)
|494
|Philip Millham (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|495
|Alberto Monte Rego (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|496
|David Munro (Coffs Harbour CC)
|497
|Lloyd Newell (Port Macquarie CC)
|498
|Brett Newton (Inverell C&T)
|499
|Graham Norris (Manning Valley CC)
|500
|Glenn O'grady (Coffs Harbour CC)
|501
|Tim Packer (Randwick Botany CC)
|502
|David Palmer (Kooragang Open CC)
|503
|Dallas Parker (Grafton CC)
|504
|Mick Patton (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
|505
|Bruce Phelps (Grafton CC)
|506
|Aaron Portass (Inverell C&T)
|507
|Daniel Powell (Uni CC QLD)
|508
|Matthew Price (Sutherland Shire CC)
|509
|Michael Probert (Kooragang Open CC)
|510
|Adam Purkis (Copper City CC QLD)
|511
|Peter Reaburn (Rockhampton CC QLD)
|512
|Garry Reardon (Grafton CC)
|513
|Jye Reardon (Grafton CC)
|514
|David Rose (Copper City CC QLD)
|515
|Mark Rotunno (Grafton CC)
|516
|Steven Sanders (Port Macquarie CC)
|517
|John Scott-Hamilton (Armidale CC)
|518
|Richard Shepherd (Randwick Botany CC)
|519
|Matthew Smart (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|520
|Brenden Smyth (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|521
|Bradley Solomon (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|522
|Stephen Stute (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|523
|Adam Sydenham (Grafton CC)
|524
|Craig Taylor (Ipswich CC QLD)
|525
|Phillip Thomas (Armidale CC)
|526
|Morris Trelour (Ipswich CC QLD)
|527
|Colin Turner (Port Macquarie CC)
|528
|Graeme Turner (Northern Rivers CC)
|529
|James Voltz (Peloton Sports)
|530
|Andrew Wai (Caravello CC)
|531
|Grant Webster (Manning Valley CC)
|532
|Edward White (Sydney Uni Velo Club)
|533
|Gavin Williamson (Macksville CC)
|534
|Robert Wilmoth (Northern Rivers CC)
|535
|Ryan Wilson (Moree Services CTC)
|536
|Nikolai Wyman (Lifecycle CC QLD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|601
|Steven Sing (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team)
|602
|Jerome Carrigan (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team)
|603
|Paul Carrigan (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team)
|604
|Russell Leary (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team)
|605
|Glen Archer (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|606
|Tony Banks (Grafton CC)
|607
|Zeno Baston (Coffs Harbour CC)
|608
|Gregory Bate (Grafton CC)
|609
|Brian Bateman (Macksville CC)
|610
|Peter Baz (Inverell C&T)
|611
|Richard Berends (Coffs Harbour CC)
|612
|Alan Beveridge (Latrobe City CC VIC)
|613
|Allan Blenkins (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
|614
|Steven Bolland (Ffast CC QLD)
|615
|Chris Brouard (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|616
|Jeff Brown (Southern Tasmanian Vets CC TAS)
|617
|Marcus Burns (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
|618
|Jason Chisholm (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
|619
|Michael Clement (Dulwich Hill BC)
|620
|Tim Connolly (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|621
|Rikki Corcoran (Grafton CC)
|622
|Darren Croft (Inverell C&T)
|623
|Timothy Daley (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|624
|John Delore (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|625
|Matthew Ellis (Inverell C&T)
|626
|William Fernance (Grafton CC)
|627
|Bryan Ferris (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
|628
|James Fowler (Dulwich Hill BC)
|629
|Guy Franklin (Southern Tasmanian Vets CC TAS)
|630
|Bryan Frawley (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|631
|Craig Gibson (Northern Rivers CC)
|632
|Tod Gillespie (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|633
|Peter Gleeson (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
|634
|Anthony Gordon (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|635
|Peter Grainger (Grafton CC)
|636
|Peter Grivell (Norwood CC SA)
|637
|Mark Hackett (Grafton CC)
|638
|Richard Harris (Grafton CC)
|639
|John Harrison (Grafton CC)
|640
|Robert Hazell (Inverell C&T)
|641
|Scott Headland (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|642
|Rodney Hill (Inverell C&T)
|643
|Jason Hilton (Port Macquarie CC)
|644
|John Hughes (Randwick Botany CC)
|645
|Jon Ingram (Grafton CC)
|646
|John Irvine (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|647
|Peter Jansen (Ffast CC QLD)
|648
|Phillip Jefferies (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|649
|Shaun Juniper (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
|650
|Andrew Kirk (Armidale CC)
|651
|Gerard Knapp (Randwick Botany CC)
|652
|Peter Lane (Inverell C&T)
|653
|Ian Lavery (Grafton CC)
|654
|Adrian Leary (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
|655
|John Lindsay (BCRI QLD)
|656
|Leon Little (Inverell C&T)
|657
|Scott Mallyon (Port Macquarie CC)
|658
|Ian Manton (Inverell C&T)
|659
|Craig Martin (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|660
|Warren Martin (Port Macquarie CC)
|661
|Glenn Mathieson (Port Macquarie CC)
|662
|Chass Matters (BCRI QLD)
|663
|Michael Mccall (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|664
|Richard Mccorkell (Brunswick CC VIC)
|665
|Mark Mcgrath (Grafton CC)
|666
|Craig Mckenzie (Grafton CC)
|667
|Robert Mclean (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
|668
|Gary Mclennan (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
|669
|Peter Mcmahon (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
|670
|Graham Miller (Inverell C&T)
|671
|Adam Mort (Mudgee CC)
|672
|Alex Murray (Inverell C&T)
|673
|Glenn Myler (Northern Districts CC TAS)
|674
|Malcolm Nash (Tamworth CC)
|675
|Frank Newnham (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|676
|Paul Obrien (Coffs Harbour CC)
|677
|Terence O'brien (Grafton CC)
|678
|Ronald Paul O'connor (Grafton CC)
|679
|Peter O'sullivan (Dulwich Hill BC)
|680
|Scott Payten (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|681
|Malcolm Pitt (Mudgee CC)
|682
|Michael Rawlin (Cootamundra CC)
|683
|Rob Real (Lifecycle CC QLD)
|684
|Stephen Rigby (Northern Rivers CC)
|685
|Mark Ross (Ffast CC QLD)
|686
|Jeremy Ryan (Cootamundra CC)
|687
|Stephen Seymour (Grafton CC)
|688
|Jason Sipple (Northern Rivers CC)
|689
|John Smallwood (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
|690
|Grahame Sonter (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
|691
|Mark Steele (Central Coast CC)
|692
|Michael Stevens (Sydney CC)
|693
|Andrew Swan (Armidale CC)
|694
|Cameron Tampion (St Kilda CC VIC)
|695
|Anthony Thomas (Sutherland Shire CC)
|696
|Wayne Thompson (BCRI QLD)
|697
|Malcolm Tilse (Grafton CC)
|698
|Robert Tindale (Armidale CC)
|699
|Thomas Van Dantzig (Northern Sydney CC)
|700
|Gregory Walmsley (Manning Valley CC)
|701
|Andrew Weatherstone (Grafton CC)
|702
|Ron Webster (Dulwich Hill BC)
|703
|Paul Wild (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|704
|Dean Wilson (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
|705
|Micheal Wilson (Launceston City CC TAS)
|706
|Tony Wilson (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|801
|Yvette Amaral (Sydney CC)
|802
|Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar)
|803
|Simone Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar)
|804
|Jasmin Hurikino (Bundaberg Sugar)
|805
|Natalie Langer (Bundaberg Sugar)
|806
|Angela Mcclure (Bundaberg Sugar)
|807
|Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar)
|808
|Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar)
|809
|Kirsty Broun (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|810
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|811
|Amber Halliday (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|812
|Brittany Lindores (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|813
|Laura Luxford (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|814
|Jessie Maclean (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|815
|Myfanwy Galloway (Canberra CC ACT)
|816
|Naomi Hansen (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
|817
|Jo Hogan (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
|818
|Lauren Kitchen (Port Macquarie CC)
|819
|Dianne Mcauliffe (Ffast CC QLD)
|820
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Coffs Harbour CC)
|821
|Kirsty Mills (St George CC)
|822
|Lana Moy (MTBA NSW)
|823
|Patricia Palmer (Ffast CC QLD)
|824
|Katrina Rose (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|825
|Loren Rowney (Lifecycle CC QLD)
|826
|Kayla Salopek (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|827
|Amy Schramm (Ffast CC QLD)
|828
|Corissa Smith (Ffast CC QLD)
|829
|Imogen Vize (Sydney CC)
|830
|Zoe Watters (Lifecycle CC QLD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|841
|Shary Braithwaite (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 1)
|842
|Emma Carrigan (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 1)
|843
|Renee Stone (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 1)
|844
|Belinda Leary (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 2)
|845
|Diane White - Parsons (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 2)
|846
|Megan Yannuccelli (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 2)
|847
|Ayllie Allen (Armidale CC)
|848
|Veronica Barker (Grafton CC)
|849
|Geraldine Bloomfield-Brown (Coffs Harbour CC)
|850
|Sara Carrigan (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|851
|Heidi Croxson (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
|852
|Trisha Dal Santo (Inverell C&T)
|853
|Rosalyn Donohoe (Grafton CC)
|854
|Lisa Dougherty (Grafton CC)
|855
|Trudy Edmonds (Inverell C&T)
|856
|Conor Gilligan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
|857
|Kathy Gwynne (Armidale CC)
|858
|Georgina Harwood (Uni CC QLD)
|859
|Stefanie Haussler (Inverell C&T)
|860
|Chey Howard (Central Coast CC)
|861
|Catherine Jeffery (Inverell C&T)
|862
|Amanda Kyneur (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
|863
|Lorraine Rotunno (Grafton CC)
|864
|Karen Selbach (Grafton CC)
|865
|Narelle Tilse (Grafton CC)
|866
|Jane Walker (Ffast CC QLD)
|867
|Sue Webber (Grafton CC)
|868
|Linda White (Ffast CC QLD)
|869
|Jodie Willett (The Rider's Club QLD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|871
|Joshua Apolony (The Racing Kangaroos)
|872
|Luke Collyer (The Racing Kangaroos)
|873
|Jesse Kerrison (The Racing Kangaroos)
|874
|Tatham White (The Racing Kangaroos)
|875
|Caleb Ewan (NSWIS)
|876
|Jackson Law (NSWIS)
|877
|Tirian Mcmanus (NSWIS)
|878
|Jack Beckinsale (Real Aussie Kids)
|879
|Benjamin Fox (Real Aussie Kids)
|880
|Jared Triggs (Real Aussie Kids)
|881
|Christopher Aitken (Kooragang Open CC)
|882
|Jake Campbell (Inverell C&T)
|883
|Kasey Clark (Northern Rivers CC)
|884
|Douglas Freeburn (BCRI QLD)
|885
|Laurent Groom (Canberra CC ACT)
|886
|Edward Hofman (Muswellbrook CC)
|887
|William Hutton (Bathurst CC)
|888
|Stephen Lewis (Manning Valley CC)
|889
|Michael Swain (Tamworth CC)
|890
|Liam Warburton (Coffs Harbour CC)
|891
|Numa Warburton (Coffs Harbour CC)
|892
|Nicholas Yallouris (Central Coast CC)
