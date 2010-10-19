Trending

2010 Grafton-Inverell start list

Full list of riders from all categories

Grade A - 228 km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast CC QLD)
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
3Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
4Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
5Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
7Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
8Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
9Tim Berkel (GE Plumbing/TDU)
10Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing/TDU)
11Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing/TDU)
12Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing/TDU)
13Morgan Pilley (GE Plumbing/TDU)
14Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing/TDU)
15Andrew Crawley (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
16Scott Cronly-Dillon (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
17Reuben Donati (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
18Chris Jongewaard (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
19Dale Scarfe (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
20Geoff Straub (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
21Matthew Chew (Merida/Data 3#)
22Michael Cupitt (Merida/Data 3#)
23David Melville (Merida/Data 3#)
24Stuart Mulhern (Merida/Data 3#)
25Nikolai Razouvaev (Merida/Data 3#)
26Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
27Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
28Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing Team)
29Benjamin King (Plan B Racing Team)
30Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
31Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
32Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
33Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
34Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
35Antony Dimitrovski (Team Bike Bug)
36Angus Gale (Team Bike Bug)
37Philip Grenfell (Team Bike Bug)
38Craig Hutton (Team Bike Bug)
39Sam Rutherford (Team Bike Bug)
40Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
41John Freiberg (Team Budget Forklifts)
42Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
43Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
44Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
45Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
46Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
47Daniel Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC)
48Troy Bayliss (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
49Ruan Benson (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
50Samuel Beveridge (Latrobe City CC VIC)
51Nicholas Booth (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
52Eliot Crowther (International NZ)
53William Draffen (Townsville CC QLD)
54Correy Edmed (Balmoral CC QLD)
55David Evans (Manly Warringah CC)
56Stephen Fairless (Shepparton CC VIC)
57Lewis Fellas (International GB)
58Sean Finning (Castlemaine CC VIC)
59Russell Gill (Norwood CC SA)
60Stuart Grimsey (Brunswick CC VIC)
61Kevin Hawes (Port Macquarie CC)
62James Hepburn (BCRI QLD)
63Matthew Hodges (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
64Toby Hood (Ffast CC QLD)
65Sean Hurley (Brunswick CC VIC)
66David Jamesion (Townsville CC QLD)
67Mark Jamesion (Uni CC QLD)
68Brendan Jones (Northern Sydney CC)
69Caleb Jones (Manly Warringah CC)
70Tristan Jones (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC SA)
71Hayden Kegg (Manly Warringah CC)
72Ethan Kimmince (Inverell C&T)
73Joel Lewis (Kangaroo Point CC QLD)
74Hadleigh Milligan (Uni CC QLD)
75Todd Milner (BCRI QLD)
76Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie CC)
77Paul Newman (BCRI QLD)
78Samuel Rix (St Kilda CC VIC)
79Peter Thompson (Ipswich CC QLD)
80Richard Vollebregt (Southern Highlands CC)
81Tarquin Wallace (Balmoral CC QLD)
82Christopher Williams (Northern Sydney CC)

Division 2 - 228km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Tim Mcnaughton (Bayer's Racing Team)
202Gabriel Yates (Bayer's Racing Team)
203Adam Pesch (Bayer's Racing Team)
204James Steginga (Bayer's Racing Team)
205Richard Brownhill (Coyote Racing)
206Warren Forbes (Coyote Racing)
207Mark Fulloon (Coyote Racing)
208Michael Manson (Coyote Racing)
209Daniel Felton (Guitar Gym Orbea Team)
210David Hanson (Guitar Gym Orbea Team)
211Benjamin Manson (Guitar Gym Orbea Team)
212Aidan Mckenzie (Guitar Gym Orbea Team)
213Daniel Daly (Northern Sydney CC Team)
214Barry Kenyon (Northern Sydney CC Team)
215Richard Makin (Northern Sydney CC Team)
216Harrison Morgan (Northern Sydney CC Team)
217Richard Allen (Parramatta Racing Team)
218Anthony Green (Parramatta Racing Team)
219Simon Hammond (Parramatta Racing Team)
220Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team)
221Jon Dundas-Smith (Peloton Sports Verde Postino E Drastic)
222Jon Leighton (Peloton Sports Verde Postino E Drastic)
223Richard Measures (Peloton Sports Verde Postino E Drastic)
224Emilio Pannaci (Peloton Sports Verde Postino E Drastic)
225Clinton Amble (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
226Ryan Robert Bailie (Illawarra CC)
227Shane Bedford (Ffast CC QLD)
228Jarrod Bell (Bathurst CC)
229Stephen Bennett (Bathurst CC)
230Mark Berends (Balmoral CC QLD)
231Alexandre Blanc (Eastern Suburbs CC)
232Terence Bonner (Ffast CC QLD)
233Mark Bown (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
234Owen Breakwell (ADF Cycling)
235Wade Carberry (Illawarra CC)
236Andrew Charles (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
237Alexander Chubb (Dulwich Hill BC)
238Nicholas Clark (Launceston City CC TAS)
239Geoffrey Cook (Sutherland Shire CC)
240Michael Cooper (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
241Mitchell Cootes (Kooragang Open CC)
242Grant Cracknell (Uni CC QLD)
243Matt Crisp (Byron Bay CC)
244Ashley Curtis (Balmoral CC QLD)
245Michael Cutting (Port Macquarie CC)
246Timothy Dalgliesh (BCRI QLD)
247Robby Dalitz (Penrith CC)
248Robert Darley (Ffast CC QLD)
249Byron Davy (Hawthorn Citizens YC VIC)
250Scott Day (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
251Oliver Dharma-Ratne (Manly Warringah CC)
252Reece Edwards (Coffs Harbour CC)
253Hendrik Engelbrecht (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
254Thomas Ferguson (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
255Tim Fitzsimmons (Ffast CC QLD)
256Andrew Francis (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
257Dean Gale (Manly Warringah CC)
258Andrew Gardner (Northern Sydney CC)
259Lewis Garland (Hunter District CC)
260Ian Garrity (Bicisport)
261Andrew Grady (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
262Christopher Hansson (Ffast CC QLD)
263Scott Harrison (Illawarra CC)
264Patrick Hayburn (Lifecycle CC QLD)
265Todd Hayes (Northern Rivers CC)
266Mark Haynes (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
267Paul Healey (Kooragang Open CC)
268Paul Hearne (Peel Districts CC WA)
269Jim Heaslop (Ffast CC QLD)
270Michael Hoult (Armidale CC)
271Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)
272Wesley Hurrell (Parramatta CC)
273Tristan Ius (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
274Ian Johnston (Rockhampton CC QLD)
275Peter Kent (Ffast CC QLD)
276Christopher Klem (Townsville CC QLD)
277Jethro Lampe (Byron Bay CC)
278Joseph Lampe (Northern Rivers CC)
279Paolo Lencioni (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
280Mark Leyden (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
281Bryce Lindores (Ffast CC QLD)
282Charlie Low (Eastern Suburbs CC)
283Luke Lucas (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
284David Mainwaring (Illawarra CC)
285Lewis Mclean (Kooragang Open CC)
286Paul Mellers (BCRI QLD)
287Johnathon Millington (Hunter District CC)
288Jared Mills (Sutherland Shire CC)
289John Neale (BCRI QLD)
290James Nitis (Ffast CC QLD)
291Andrew Noakes (Moree Services CTC)
292Morne Oberholzer (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
293David O'connor (Eastern Goldfields CC WA)
294Matthew Opperman (Mt Gambier C&T SA)
295Casper Oxlee (Northern Rivers CC)
296Andrew Paddison (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
297Andrew Patten (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
298Matthew Payne (Kangaroo Point CC QLD)
299Matthew Pellow (Illawarra CC)
300Scott Petterson (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
301Tom Petty (Manly Warringah CC)
302Andrew Pioch (Rockhampton CC QLD)
303Graham Plowright (Port Macquarie CC)
304Adam Robinson (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
305Erin Rogers (Coffs Harbour CC)
306Alexander Rose-Innes (Eastern Suburbs CC)
307Shane Russell (Northern Rivers CC)
308Graham Rutter (Sutherland Shire CC)
309Luke Salter (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
310Lachlan Scott-Learg (Manly Warringah CC)
311Peter Scotton (St George CC)
312Adam Sleigh (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
313Paul Sloman (Lifecycle CC QLD)
314Daryl Speight (Ffast CC QLD)
315Chris Stancombe (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
316Philip Stoneman (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
317Stephen Storer (Ffast CC QLD)
318Timothy Storer (Carnegie Caulfield CC VIC)
319Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens YC VIC)
320James Swadling (Northern Sydney CC)
321Cameron Taylor (MTBA QLD)
322David Taylor (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
323Max Theodore (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
324Chris Thompson (South West CC WA)
325Bradley Vidgen (Balmoral CC QLD)
326Patrick Weinrauch (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
327Dion Wilkes (Grafton CC)
328Paul Wilks (Inverell C&T)
329Dean Winchester (Balmoral CC QLD)
330Daniel Wishaw (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
331Nicholas Xeptera (Kooragang Open CC)

Division 3 - 228km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
401David Elliott (Australian Defence Cycling Team)
402Christopher Holbert (Australian Defence Cycling Team)
403Martin Lewis (Australian Defence Cycling Team)
404Michael Rand (Australian Defence Cycling Team)
405Michael Humphries (Cycle for SMILE)
406Travis Shields (Cycle for SMILE)
407Dudley Hoskin (Cycle for SMILE)
408Chris Mcleod (Cycle for SMILE)
409Luke Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC)
410Greg Allen (Grafton CC)
411Peter Allonby (Ffast CC QLD)
412Lincoln Amidy (Hunter District CC)
413Chris Andrews (Coffs Harbour CC)
414Peter Apps (Ffast CC QLD)
415Jason Austin (Griffith CC)
416Brian Bagster (Northern Rivers CC)
417Kerry Bainbridge (Rockhampton CC QLD)
418Nigel Blake (Grafton CC)
419Chris Blomfield-Brown (Coffs Harbour CC)
420Richard Bonner (Toowoomba CC QLD)
421Craig Briant (Ffast CC QLD)
422Tony Brindle (Grafton CC)
423Keith Broadfoot (Randwick Botany CC)
424Matthew Brown (Central Coast CC)
425Robin Cain (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
426Wayne Callaghan (Manning Valley CC)
427Terry Cameron (Northern Rivers CC)
428Danny Clark (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
429Robert Clarke (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
430Jeffrey Collier (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
431Greg Coombes (Grafton CC)
432Wesley Cordingley (St Kilda CC VIC)
433Peter Court (Kangaroo Point CC QLD)
434Chris Cropper (Grafton CC)
435Mark Currey (Kangaroo Point CC QLD)
436Peter Daniels (Macksville CC )
437Michael Doolan (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
438Stephen Dowdell (Hunter District CC)
439Mark Dunlop (Rockhampton CC QLD)
440Brian Elvery (Grafton CC)
441Craig Evers (Grafton CC)
442Graham Ferguson (Randwick Botany CC)
443Colin Flaherty (Dutton Cycles RR QLD)
444Mark Gallagher (Bathurst CC)
445Terrence Gibbs (Wagga Wagga CC)
446Carl Gibson (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
447Ian Gillott (Uni CC QLD)
448Mark Gilmore (Grafton CC)
449Trevor Gordon (Ipswich CC QLD)
450Timothy Goulding (Uni CC QLD)
451Jeffrey Gray (Illawarra CC)
452Raymond Griffin (Tamworth CC)
453Jon Guy (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
454Brett Harris (Lifecycle CC QLD)
455Phillip Haskew (BCRI QLD)
456Anthony Hawkins (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
457Craig Hawkins (Sutherland Shire CC)
458Les Heap (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
459Erron Hennessy (Grafton CC)
460Darrell Henry (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
461Craig Hibbard (Randwick Botany CC)
462Leslie Holm (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
463Steven Horn (Northern Sydney CC)
464Paul Howard (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
465Matthew Hoy (Coffs Harbour CC)
466Michael Hoynes (Inverell C&T)
467Bernie Humphreys (Randwick Botany CC)
468James Hutchison (Lifecycle CC QLD)
469Phillip Inwood (Port Macquarie CC)
470Karl Jameson (Lifecycle CC QLD)
471Harley Johnstone (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
472Michael Jorgensen (Inverell C&T)
473Christopher Joustra (Latrobe City CC VIC)
474Mark Lacey (Dulwich Hill BC)
475Joshua Lester (Dulwich Hill BC)
476Zach Levien (Randwick Botany CC)
477Norman Lewis (Coral Isle Cyclists QLD)
478Jason Lindsay (Penrith CC)
479Ian Lovell (Hunter District CC)
480Christopher Ludlam (Sutherland Shire CC)
481Daniel Lupinski (Coffs Harbour CC)
482Joe Maartens (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
483Damien Maher (Northern Rivers CC)
484Robert Mann (Mt Gambier C&T SA)
485Colin Marchant (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
486Frank Mastrobattista (Griffith CC)
487Greg Mccormack (Muswellbrook CC)
488Terry Mcdonald (Inverell C&T)
489John Mceniery (Ipswich CC QLD)
490Edward Mclane (Grafton CC)
491Peter Mclennan (Coffs Harbour CC)
492Don Mcwha (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
493Simon Meyer (Dutton Cycles RR QLD)
494Philip Millham (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
495Alberto Monte Rego (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
496David Munro (Coffs Harbour CC)
497Lloyd Newell (Port Macquarie CC)
498Brett Newton (Inverell C&T)
499Graham Norris (Manning Valley CC)
500Glenn O'grady (Coffs Harbour CC)
501Tim Packer (Randwick Botany CC)
502David Palmer (Kooragang Open CC)
503Dallas Parker (Grafton CC)
504Mick Patton (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
505Bruce Phelps (Grafton CC)
506Aaron Portass (Inverell C&T)
507Daniel Powell (Uni CC QLD)
508Matthew Price (Sutherland Shire CC)
509Michael Probert (Kooragang Open CC)
510Adam Purkis (Copper City CC QLD)
511Peter Reaburn (Rockhampton CC QLD)
512Garry Reardon (Grafton CC)
513Jye Reardon (Grafton CC)
514David Rose (Copper City CC QLD)
515Mark Rotunno (Grafton CC)
516Steven Sanders (Port Macquarie CC)
517John Scott-Hamilton (Armidale CC)
518Richard Shepherd (Randwick Botany CC)
519Matthew Smart (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
520Brenden Smyth (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
521Bradley Solomon (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
522Stephen Stute (Eastern Suburbs CC)
523Adam Sydenham (Grafton CC)
524Craig Taylor (Ipswich CC QLD)
525Phillip Thomas (Armidale CC)
526Morris Trelour (Ipswich CC QLD)
527Colin Turner (Port Macquarie CC)
528Graeme Turner (Northern Rivers CC)
529James Voltz (Peloton Sports)
530Andrew Wai (Caravello CC)
531Grant Webster (Manning Valley CC)
532Edward White (Sydney Uni Velo Club)
533Gavin Williamson (Macksville CC)
534Robert Wilmoth (Northern Rivers CC)
535Ryan Wilson (Moree Services CTC)
536Nikolai Wyman (Lifecycle CC QLD)

Division 4 - 228km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
601Steven Sing (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team)
602Jerome Carrigan (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team)
603Paul Carrigan (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team)
604Russell Leary (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team)
605Glen Archer (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
606Tony Banks (Grafton CC)
607Zeno Baston (Coffs Harbour CC)
608Gregory Bate (Grafton CC)
609Brian Bateman (Macksville CC)
610Peter Baz (Inverell C&T)
611Richard Berends (Coffs Harbour CC)
612Alan Beveridge (Latrobe City CC VIC)
613Allan Blenkins (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
614Steven Bolland (Ffast CC QLD)
615Chris Brouard (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
616Jeff Brown (Southern Tasmanian Vets CC TAS)
617Marcus Burns (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
618Jason Chisholm (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
619Michael Clement (Dulwich Hill BC)
620Tim Connolly (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
621Rikki Corcoran (Grafton CC)
622Darren Croft (Inverell C&T)
623Timothy Daley (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
624John Delore (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
625Matthew Ellis (Inverell C&T)
626William Fernance (Grafton CC)
627Bryan Ferris (Hamilton Pine RW QLD)
628James Fowler (Dulwich Hill BC)
629Guy Franklin (Southern Tasmanian Vets CC TAS)
630Bryan Frawley (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
631Craig Gibson (Northern Rivers CC)
632Tod Gillespie (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
633Peter Gleeson (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
634Anthony Gordon (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
635Peter Grainger (Grafton CC)
636Peter Grivell (Norwood CC SA)
637Mark Hackett (Grafton CC)
638Richard Harris (Grafton CC)
639John Harrison (Grafton CC)
640Robert Hazell (Inverell C&T)
641Scott Headland (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
642Rodney Hill (Inverell C&T)
643Jason Hilton (Port Macquarie CC)
644John Hughes (Randwick Botany CC)
645Jon Ingram (Grafton CC)
646John Irvine (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
647Peter Jansen (Ffast CC QLD)
648Phillip Jefferies (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
649Shaun Juniper (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
650Andrew Kirk (Armidale CC)
651Gerard Knapp (Randwick Botany CC)
652Peter Lane (Inverell C&T)
653Ian Lavery (Grafton CC)
654Adrian Leary (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
655John Lindsay (BCRI QLD)
656Leon Little (Inverell C&T)
657Scott Mallyon (Port Macquarie CC)
658Ian Manton (Inverell C&T)
659Craig Martin (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
660Warren Martin (Port Macquarie CC)
661Glenn Mathieson (Port Macquarie CC)
662Chass Matters (BCRI QLD)
663Michael Mccall (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
664Richard Mccorkell (Brunswick CC VIC)
665Mark Mcgrath (Grafton CC)
666Craig Mckenzie (Grafton CC)
667Robert Mclean (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
668Gary Mclennan (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
669Peter Mcmahon (Murwillumbah CC QLD)
670Graham Miller (Inverell C&T)
671Adam Mort (Mudgee CC)
672Alex Murray (Inverell C&T)
673Glenn Myler (Northern Districts CC TAS)
674Malcolm Nash (Tamworth CC)
675Frank Newnham (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
676Paul Obrien (Coffs Harbour CC)
677Terence O'brien (Grafton CC)
678Ronald Paul O'connor (Grafton CC)
679Peter O'sullivan (Dulwich Hill BC)
680Scott Payten (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
681Malcolm Pitt (Mudgee CC)
682Michael Rawlin (Cootamundra CC)
683Rob Real (Lifecycle CC QLD)
684Stephen Rigby (Northern Rivers CC)
685Mark Ross (Ffast CC QLD)
686Jeremy Ryan (Cootamundra CC)
687Stephen Seymour (Grafton CC)
688Jason Sipple (Northern Rivers CC)
689John Smallwood (Wynnum Redlands CC QLD)
690Grahame Sonter (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
691Mark Steele (Central Coast CC)
692Michael Stevens (Sydney CC)
693Andrew Swan (Armidale CC)
694Cameron Tampion (St Kilda CC VIC)
695Anthony Thomas (Sutherland Shire CC)
696Wayne Thompson (BCRI QLD)
697Malcolm Tilse (Grafton CC)
698Robert Tindale (Armidale CC)
699Thomas Van Dantzig (Northern Sydney CC)
700Gregory Walmsley (Manning Valley CC)
701Andrew Weatherstone (Grafton CC)
702Ron Webster (Dulwich Hill BC)
703Paul Wild (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
704Dean Wilson (Mersey Valley Devonport CC TAS)
705Micheal Wilson (Launceston City CC TAS)
706Tony Wilson (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)

Women's A Grade - 122km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
801Yvette Amaral (Sydney CC)
802Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar)
803Simone Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar)
804Jasmin Hurikino (Bundaberg Sugar)
805Natalie Langer (Bundaberg Sugar)
806Angela Mcclure (Bundaberg Sugar)
807Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar)
808Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar)
809Kirsty Broun (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
810Elizabeth Georgouras (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
811Amber Halliday (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
812Brittany Lindores (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
813Laura Luxford (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
814Jessie Maclean (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
815Myfanwy Galloway (Canberra CC ACT)
816Naomi Hansen (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
817Jo Hogan (Sunshine Coast CC QLD)
818Lauren Kitchen (Port Macquarie CC)
819Dianne Mcauliffe (Ffast CC QLD)
820Vanessa Mcdonald (Coffs Harbour CC)
821Kirsty Mills (St George CC)
822Lana Moy (MTBA NSW)
823Patricia Palmer (Ffast CC QLD)
824Katrina Rose (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
825Loren Rowney (Lifecycle CC QLD)
826Kayla Salopek (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
827Amy Schramm (Ffast CC QLD)
828Corissa Smith (Ffast CC QLD)
829Imogen Vize (Sydney CC)
830Zoe Watters (Lifecycle CC QLD)

Women's B Grade - 67km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
841Shary Braithwaite (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 1)
842Emma Carrigan (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 1)
843Renee Stone (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 1)
844Belinda Leary (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 2)
845Diane White - Parsons (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 2)
846Megan Yannuccelli (Sara Carrigan Cycling Team 2)
847Ayllie Allen (Armidale CC)
848Veronica Barker (Grafton CC)
849Geraldine Bloomfield-Brown (Coffs Harbour CC)
850Sara Carrigan (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
851Heidi Croxson (Gold Coast CATS CC QLD)
852Trisha Dal Santo (Inverell C&T)
853Rosalyn Donohoe (Grafton CC)
854Lisa Dougherty (Grafton CC)
855Trudy Edmonds (Inverell C&T)
856Conor Gilligan (Hunter Valley Vets CC)
857Kathy Gwynne (Armidale CC)
858Georgina Harwood (Uni CC QLD)
859Stefanie Haussler (Inverell C&T)
860Chey Howard (Central Coast CC)
861Catherine Jeffery (Inverell C&T)
862Amanda Kyneur (Gold Coast Goldstars CC QLD)
863Lorraine Rotunno (Grafton CC)
864Karen Selbach (Grafton CC)
865Narelle Tilse (Grafton CC)
866Jane Walker (Ffast CC QLD)
867Sue Webber (Grafton CC)
868Linda White (Ffast CC QLD)
869Jodie Willett (The Rider's Club QLD)

Junior Men 19 - 122km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
871Joshua Apolony (The Racing Kangaroos)
872Luke Collyer (The Racing Kangaroos)
873Jesse Kerrison (The Racing Kangaroos)
874Tatham White (The Racing Kangaroos)
875Caleb Ewan (NSWIS)
876Jackson Law (NSWIS)
877Tirian Mcmanus (NSWIS)
878Jack Beckinsale (Real Aussie Kids)
879Benjamin Fox (Real Aussie Kids)
880Jared Triggs (Real Aussie Kids)
881Christopher Aitken (Kooragang Open CC)
882Jake Campbell (Inverell C&T)
883Kasey Clark (Northern Rivers CC)
884Douglas Freeburn (BCRI QLD)
885Laurent Groom (Canberra CC ACT)
886Edward Hofman (Muswellbrook CC)
887William Hutton (Bathurst CC)
888Stephen Lewis (Manning Valley CC)
889Michael Swain (Tamworth CC)
890Liam Warburton (Coffs Harbour CC)
891Numa Warburton (Coffs Harbour CC)
892Nicholas Yallouris (Central Coast CC)