Rochelle Gilmore Blog: Ticking Boxes!
Becoming comfortable with the term 'retired'
Former professional rider Rochelle Gilmore has returned to Cyclingnews to write an exclusive blog for the season ahead. Gilmore, who set up and runs the Wiggle Honda team, has become a leading light for Australian and women’s international cycling. Follow Gilmore as she builds on the success at Wiggle Honda and helps transform women’s cycling in 2016.
I’m finally able to refer to myself as a retired ‘ex’ professional athlete. It was not easy for me to become comfortable with using the word ‘retired’. The life transition from being a pro athlete to no longer being a pro athlete was extremely tough, however I’ve done it. 2015…. I’m now comfortable with being a retired athlete.
