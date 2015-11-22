Rochelle Gilmore Blog: Ticking Boxes!

Image 1 of 5 Rochelle Gilmore directs her team (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 2 of 5 Team manager Rochelle Gilmore also gets on the bike (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 3 of 5 Mark Speakman MP, Member for Cronulla Honourable Gabrielle Upton, Minister for Sport and Recreation, Chris Sutton, Rochelle Gilmore , Lachlan Morton and Phill Bates AM (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 5 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg was a five-time winner of Philadelphia's Liberty Classic. She's pictured his at the 2012 edition where she outsprinted world champion Giorgia Bronzini and Rochelle Gilmore for the victory (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 5 Owner, manager, rider Rochelle Gilmore in the Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling kit (Image credit: DTPC Honda Pro Cycling Team)

Former professional rider Rochelle Gilmore has returned to Cyclingnews to write an exclusive blog for the season ahead. Gilmore, who set up and runs the Wiggle Honda team, has become a leading light for Australian and women’s international cycling. Follow Gilmore as she builds on the success at Wiggle Honda and helps transform women’s cycling in 2016.

I’m finally able to refer to myself as a retired ‘ex’ professional athlete. It was not easy for me to become comfortable with using the word ‘retired’. The life transition from being a pro athlete to no longer being a pro athlete was extremely tough, however I’ve done it. 2015…. I’m now comfortable with being a retired athlete.



