Trending

Rochelle Gilmore Blog: Ticking Boxes!

Becoming comfortable with the term 'retired'

Image 1 of 5

Rochelle Gilmore directs her team

Rochelle Gilmore directs her team
(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 2 of 5

Team manager Rochelle Gilmore also gets on the bike

Team manager Rochelle Gilmore also gets on the bike
(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 3 of 5

Mark Speakman MP, Member for Cronulla Honourable Gabrielle Upton, Minister for Sport and Recreation, Chris Sutton, Rochelle Gilmore , Lachlan Morton and Phill Bates AM

Mark Speakman MP, Member for Cronulla Honourable Gabrielle Upton, Minister for Sport and Recreation, Chris Sutton, Rochelle Gilmore , Lachlan Morton and Phill Bates AM
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 4 of 5

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg was a five-time winner of Philadelphia's Liberty Classic. She's pictured his at the 2012 edition where she outsprinted world champion Giorgia Bronzini and Rochelle Gilmore for the victory

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg was a five-time winner of Philadelphia's Liberty Classic. She's pictured his at the 2012 edition where she outsprinted world champion Giorgia Bronzini and Rochelle Gilmore for the victory
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 5

Owner, manager, rider Rochelle Gilmore in the Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling kit

Owner, manager, rider Rochelle Gilmore in the Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling kit
(Image credit: DTPC Honda Pro Cycling Team)

Former professional rider Rochelle Gilmore has returned to Cyclingnews to write an exclusive blog for the season ahead. Gilmore, who set up and runs the Wiggle Honda team, has become a leading light for Australian and women’s international cycling. Follow Gilmore as she builds on the success at Wiggle Honda and helps transform women’s cycling in 2016.

Related Articles

Gilmore starts new Australian women's team

Lucy Garner joins Wiggle Honda on two-year deal

Wiggle Honda and Velocio-SRAM: 2015 Report Cards

I’m finally able to refer to myself as a retired ‘ex’ professional athlete. It was not easy for me to become comfortable with using the word ‘retired’. The life transition from being a pro athlete to no longer being a pro athlete was extremely tough, however I’ve done it. 2015…. I’m now comfortable with being a retired athlete.

 