January 19, Stage 3: Glenelg - Victor Harbor 144km
Map and profile
Tour Down Under: Stage 3 preview
Four-time Tour Down Under stage winner Baden Cooke says...
"This is one of my favourite stages of the race. There is usually a lot of crosswind at the start and many times in the past, a large breakaway has gotten away at the start. It's the stage with the most crosswind of the race and depending on the wind, if it hasn't already blown to pieces in the beginning, once you hit the circuits and depending on which way the wind is coming from, that can make it very nervous. It's not the stage you are going to win the Tour Down Under but you certainly can lose it if you get caught out if you're in a group that's been caught behind. On those laps if there is any hint of wind, that's just going to blow it pieces.
"If you concentrate too much on the Saturday or one of the harder stages, you can definitely lose the tour on this stage. You have to be very attentive on this stage for sure."
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy