Tour Down Under: Stage 3 preview

Four-time Tour Down Under stage winner Baden Cooke says...

"This is one of my favourite stages of the race. There is usually a lot of crosswind at the start and many times in the past, a large breakaway has gotten away at the start. It's the stage with the most crosswind of the race and depending on the wind, if it hasn't already blown to pieces in the beginning, once you hit the circuits and depending on which way the wind is coming from, that can make it very nervous. It's not the stage you are going to win the Tour Down Under but you certainly can lose it if you get caught out if you're in a group that's been caught behind. On those laps if there is any hint of wind, that's just going to blow it pieces.

"If you concentrate too much on the Saturday or one of the harder stages, you can definitely lose the tour on this stage. You have to be very attentive on this stage for sure."