Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 7 Preview

Matt White's giro d'Italia Stage 7 Preview:

Friday, May 17 2019

185km Vasto - l'Aquila

I checked this out after Tirreno, and again, it’s not a super hard stage but it’s similar to stage 6 in that there are a number of possible outcomes. If the jersey changed shoulders 24 hours ago and a non-GC rider now leads the race then his team might feel more comfortable in chasing down the break and keeping the lead. The final climb with 40km to go is solid, but if the speed is constant and steady, you should have around 70 riders still in contention at the top. The finale suits riders with a little bit of a punch on short climbs but I can envisage the GC riders marking each other rather than really going after time.