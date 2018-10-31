Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 7 Preview
Friday, May 17, 2019: Vasto - l'Aquila, 180km
Matt White's giro d'Italia Stage 7 Preview:
Friday, May 17 2019
185km Vasto - l'Aquila
I checked this out after Tirreno, and again, it’s not a super hard stage but it’s similar to stage 6 in that there are a number of possible outcomes. If the jersey changed shoulders 24 hours ago and a non-GC rider now leads the race then his team might feel more comfortable in chasing down the break and keeping the lead. The final climb with 40km to go is solid, but if the speed is constant and steady, you should have around 70 riders still in contention at the top. The finale suits riders with a little bit of a punch on short climbs but I can envisage the GC riders marking each other rather than really going after time.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy