Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 4 Preview

Matt White's Giro d'Italia Stage 4 Preview:

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

235km Orbetello - Frascati

This is the first little test for the GC boys since the opening time trial. It’s another long stage of 235km and that’s even further than the first version of the stage that was included in the initial road book because the organisers have changed the last 35km. When you came into Rome on the original course you almost hugged the outskirts of the city but now they’ve brought the race a little further out before the run-in. The finish line has moved one kilometre further up the road from when I first looked at it and it’s a little uphill finish. A bit like the opening time trial, we’ll see who has come into the race on hot form and who is still lacking that little bit of punch. The finale is undulating with a few ramps on the final climb but what you also have to remember is that this stage is 235km and that’s a solid day in the saddle. If Valverde was here then this would have been a perfect stage for him but it’s also a stage for anyone who has a bit of a kick in their legs after a long day. We could see the first change in the maglia rosa.