Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 7 preview

Stage map and profile

Lucky stage 7 comes on unlucky Friday 13th. With a rolling parcours and a 7km climb 40km from the finish, it looks like the kind of stage where the chase by the bunch may be disrupted, or less organised than usual. The longer-than-average distance may also persuade the bigger teams to take an easier day. A good day for the wildcard teams.

