Stage 4: Policastro Bussentino – Serra San Bruno

Distance: 246km

Highest point: 907m

Category: Medium mountains



TACTICAL BATTLE

South into deepest, darkest Calabria for the second longest stage of the Giro. It looks a belter too, with stunning woodland scenery and the rapid 12-kilometre climb to Croce Ferrata to round things off. Though touching gradients of 10 percent in places, the peloton is likely to be on the big ring much of the time and we can expect some ferocious racing towards Serra San Bruno (pop. 7,000), a normally quiet hilltop town famous for being the birthplace of the Carthusian monastic order.





Stage 4 map

Stage 4 profile