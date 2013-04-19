Trending

Giro d'Italia: Stage 4 preview

Stage 4 map and profile

Stage 4: Policastro Bussentino – Serra San Bruno
Distance: 246km
Highest point: 907m
Category: Medium mountains

TACTICAL BATTLE
South into deepest, darkest Calabria for the second longest stage of the Giro. It looks a belter too, with stunning woodland scenery and the rapid 12-kilometre climb to Croce Ferrata to round things off. Though touching gradients of 10 percent in places, the peloton is likely to be on the big ring much of the time and we can expect some ferocious racing towards Serra San Bruno (pop. 7,000), a normally quiet hilltop town famous for being the birthplace of the Carthusian monastic order.

