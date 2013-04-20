Giro d'Italia: Stage 13 preview
Stage 13 map and profile
Stage 13: Busseto – Cherasco
Distance: 254km
Highest point: 714m
Category: Flat
CALM BEFORE THE STORM
The Giro moves into Fausto Coppi’s Piedmont and rides, as near as makes no difference, right past his doorstep. Flat for the opening 190 kilometres, the Giro's longest stage will roll through the sumptuous vineyards of the Langhe before concluding at Cherasco, close to Cuneo. Balocco, the new sponsors of the pink jersey, are close by in Fossano, so the Giro needs to be on its best behaviour today. Attacks will go on the climb to Narzole, seven teasing kilometres out but ultimately this is likely to be won by a sprinter.
Stefano Zanatta says: "After this, the velocisti are pretty much done until the last day. The stage reminds me of the Tour of Piedmont in that it’s totally flat for 190 kilometres, then up and down for the last 50. I think that one of the sprinters will probably make it but, if they do, they’re going to have their work cut out. Whoever wins, sprinter or not, is going to be right on top of their form, because tiredness will start to be a major factor now."
Stage 13 map
Stage 13 profile
