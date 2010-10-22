Stage 13 Preview
Stage 13 map and profile
Spilimbergo – Grossglockner
Hijinks in Austria
It's been 40 years since the Giro made its only previous visit to Austria's Grossglockner, where Italy's Pierfranco Vianelli took the stage win. Race organiser Zomegnan has chosen not to send the riders to the summit but the climb up to 2,137m will still make the first of three big days in the mountains interesting. The final 6km to the finish averages more than 10 per cent but eases briefly a few kilometres from the finish. There are no ramps as such, just a long, hard grind. This will suit Alberto Contador, who will try to get and maintain a gap over his Italian rivals.
Details
Distance: 167km
Highest point: 2,137m
Category: Mountain stage
Zilioli says...
"Well, it's the first Dolomite stage and so in principle it hadn't ought to be that decisive. That said, Grossglockner is 13km with sections at 14 per cent. This could easily be won by a climber like Pozzovivo or Rujano, not one of the big guys."
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
