Castefidardo – Ravenna

The sprinters' last hurrah

Stages don't come much flatter in the Giro than this one, which is set up for a battle royal between sprinters. Some of them are sure to bail out after today, given the glut of mountain stages ahead, which makes it even more imperative that their teams control the race. They shouldn't have much problem doing so after allowing the break to get some decent TV time early on. Alessandro Petacchi was the last winner in Ravenna back in 2005 and it would be no surprise to see ‘Ale-jet' blast in for the victory again but keep an eye out for Colnago's Manuel Belletti, who's on home turf.

Details

Distance: 184km

Highest point: 122m

Category: Flat stage

Moser says...

"An easy day for everyone bar sprinters' teams. They'll sort it out… and the rest can take it easy.

Map

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile - Final kilometres

Image ©: RCS Sport