Stage 12 Preview
Stage 12 map and preview
Castefidardo – Ravenna
The sprinters' last hurrah
Stages don't come much flatter in the Giro than this one, which is set up for a battle royal between sprinters. Some of them are sure to bail out after today, given the glut of mountain stages ahead, which makes it even more imperative that their teams control the race. They shouldn't have much problem doing so after allowing the break to get some decent TV time early on. Alessandro Petacchi was the last winner in Ravenna back in 2005 and it would be no surprise to see ‘Ale-jet' blast in for the victory again but keep an eye out for Colnago's Manuel Belletti, who's on home turf.
Details
Distance: 184km
Highest point: 122m
Category: Flat stage
Moser says...
"An easy day for everyone bar sprinters' teams. They'll sort it out… and the rest can take it easy.
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
