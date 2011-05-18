Welcome back to our continuing live coverage of the Giro d'Italia. Today's eleventh stage takes us 144 very bumpy kms from Tortoreto Lido to Castelfidardo.

Hello, and here we go again. Our stage today looks like a sawblade –nothing but ups and downs. The four ranked climbs are “only” category four, but it is still going to be a very, very tough stage.



The first one or two kms today look flat, but after that, it looks to be only ups and downs.

136km remaining from 142km We're only about six km into the stage, but we've already had lots of action. Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) crashed but are still going. And Rinaldo Mocentini tried to attack, and is momentarily hanging on to a five second lead.

Speaking of climbs, here is what the field has to look forward to today:



Km 048,9, cat. 4: Monte-Ripaberarda (13,7 km, 3,0%, max. 12%)

Km 073,1, cat. 4: Monte Vidon Combatte (2,6 km, 8,6%, max. 13%)

Km 091,3,| cat. 4: Rapagnano (5,1 km, 3,8%, max. 10%)

Km 115,9, cat. 4: Morrovalle (4,2 km, 4,4%, max. 12%)

131km remaining from 142km The riders want to get away today! 16 of them joined Nocentini in his break, but at the 11 km marker they were all back in the peloton. Who will jump next?

124km remaining from 142km Federico Canuti (Colnago) and Diego Ulissi of Lampre are the next ones to give it a go.

Those two were soon joined by Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack). But you guesed it -- all back together again.

Let's take a quick peek at who is leading which ranking today. Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) is still pretty in pink, leading HTC-Highroad's Kanstantsin Sivtsov by 59 seconds. Christophe Le Mevel of Garmin-Cervelois third at 1:19.

Alessandro Petacchi of Lampre used his third place finish yesterday to reclaim the lead in the points classification. He took it back from Contador, who is now second, with Francisco Ventoso (Movistar), who was second on Tuesday, now third. Got that?

We have another break attempt. We'll get you those names in a second.

We have a group of: Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar), Francisco Ventoso (Movistart), Bart De Clercq (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Angel Vicioso (Androni Giocattoli), Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre, Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Marco Frapporti (Colnago) and Francesco Reda (QST). Eleven seconds back are Julien Berard (AG2R) and Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto). The peloton is at 42 seconds.

Well, that attempt didn't work out either. Now only Brutt and Kiryienka are in the lead.

We have already had one abandon today: Danilo Napolitano of Acqua & Sapone.

98km remaining from 142km And the last two are back in the field now, too.

Let's finish off our look at the various rankings coming into today's stage.

Filippo Savini of Colnago-CSF Inox still leads the mountain ranking, with narrow one-point lead over Contador, with Bart De Clerq of Omega Pharma-Lotto third.





Astana can claim two special jerseys: for best team and for best young rider Roman Kreuziger.

97km remaining from 142km We are ascending our first ranked climb of the day, and have a group of 12 with a 15-second gap: Nocentini, Frank, Petrov, Rovny, Cioni, Losada, Savini, Ochoa, Betancourt, Moreno Fernandez, Pasamontes, and Millar. Think this group will get away?

Moreno and Millar jump out to grab the mountain points.

Today's stage started with a minute of silence for Wouter Weylandt, who tragically died last week. He was laid to rest today in his hometown of Gent, Belgium.

Nope, that break didn't make it either. Everyone is back together.

Moreno was the first over that mountain, followed by Millar and Rovny.

Sivtsov is going into the second half of the Giro with hopes of staying on the podium. The HTC-Highroad rider is enjoying his first go as team captain in a GC, and DS Valerio Piva thinks he has good chances of holding on to his current second place.

Beautiful blue skies today!

It looks like another group is trying to get away.

81km remaining from 142km Judging by the colour of the jersey, I would say we have a Liquigas rider at the front of things.

The situation is a bit unclear at the moment -- maybe 8 riders ahead, followed by another handful.

There are two Saxo Bank riders at the far end of the field, both raising their hand for the team car and looking back for it.

It looks like we have a lead group of 10, with 2 chasers. No idea of gap or names but we will see what we can find out.

I've brought you halfway through, now Dan Benson will take you the rest of the way.

Hi, Daniel taking over from Susan.

Right now we have a group up the road. Le Mevel is in the mix.

We'll bring you the names in just a few....

Le Mevel almost pleading with the other riders in the group to work. Two riders are trying to bridge over.

So that's a strong group of ten riders up at the head of the race. Contador seems happy to get it go for now but is Saxo team are setting the tempo behind.

agnoli asked lemevel to give up and let the break go #giro @toutneant Wed, 18th May 2011 14:05:20

71km remaining from 142km 71 km to race. Still no real organisation from the chase behind but that's to be expected for now.

Le Mevel isn't sittin up and the gap is now 1:56

He started the day just over a minute down on GC so he's now the leader on the road. Not yet a huge concern for Contador but surely Contador wont let the jersey pass to a rival or at least a top ten contender.

We have Kruikswijk up in the break too.

The Rabo rider has a problem with his race radio and is calling for a new one from the team car.

Expect Scarponi, who's on home ground close to the finish, to be among the agitators. Famous for a key battle during the unification campaign, the finishing town of Castefidardo stands high above the countryside.

Two minutes for the Le Mevel group.

Saxo Bank with a little bit of help from Lampre are setting the pace back in the bunch

A couple of tough climbs and the climb itself to the finish will really test the riders. No sprinters will be in contention. Perhaps a day for someone like Anton.

Then again, we could see Contador go again and try and take more time.

The break are climbing now on a small un categorized climb. Le Mevel is back with his team car getting instructions and a bottle or two.

It's a good tactic from Le Mevel. He's just putting a few doubts in Contador's mind as to whether he should give the jersey away or spend energy on closing the gap.



The Frenchman has to be careful. He doesnt want to spend too much energy now, get caught and then see Contador and co attack.

The entire Saxo team are on the front now with Lampre just sitting in behind. They've got a man up the road so they dont need to do any of the work.

The road isn't flat for even a single meter today. Le Mevel drives the break on again as the road rises up.

Just arrived on the Giro. Adesso sono cazzi.... @stephenfarrand Wed, 18th May 2011 14:39:23

55km remaining from 142km 55km of racing left in the stage and the gap to the leaders ins still around the 2 minute mark. Rodriguez another rider who will want to try something today. The finish suits him.

The leaders split going over the top of the climb with Agnoli taking maximum points. they should all come back together.

Richie Portei is dragging the bunch up the climb.

Contador on the front and taking to his teammates. It looks like he's putting his men to work here and that he wants the gap to come down. The leaders still have around 2 minutes on the bunch.

and you can tweet in your thoughts on today's stage to me at twitter.com/dnlbenson

If Contador was Anglo-Saxon, he'd be more popular #imjustsaying @julienpretotRTR Wed, 18th May 2011 14:56:19

The gap has gone up slightly, it's now at 2:18. Has Contador asked his men to ease off?

interesting this, Millar moves up and chats to Contador. Is a deal being struck? The gap is now 2:25

Seem to recall that Le Mevel met his wife, an Italian, when he won a stage at the Giro a few years ago @friebos Wed, 18th May 2011 15:00:40

Meanwhile there's a cracking headline here.

@dnlbenson Paolo Bettini famously comes from La California. Maybe they heard that somewhere and got confused! @noteddymerckx Wed, 18th May 2011 15:05:42

Fischer has also come up and talked to Contador.

Saxo has come off the front and Astana move up. There are other GC riders other than Contador in the race so while he may, and we repeat, may let Le Mevel go up the road that doesnt mean other teams will be happy.

35km remaining from 142km 35km and the gap is 2 minutes.

Visconti sitting on Contador's back wheel for now. He's another rider who might try something later on in the stage. We will see the favourites attack each other, Im sure of that.

Astana and co chasing may be a good idea. Perhaps they want Contador to keep pink for now so that his team has to work for as long as possible. Just a theory.

The leaders have lost part of their advantage. It's down to 1.36

30km remaining from 142km Just under 30km to go.

@dnlbenson Amateur tactic by Saxo. Both Lampre and Liquigas have a guy in the break. The chasing effort will be all on Contador's guys @davidedecunto Wed, 18th May 2011 15:13:57

Attacks over the top of the climb and Moreno has had a dig. i dont think he's going to wait for the rest to catch him.

Astana still setting the pace on the front of the bunch but the gap is till around 1.40

Moreno is on his own with 25km to go.

He's certainly not waiting around for the group behind as he flies down a long straight downhill section.

The Katusha man has 1:42 on the main field. Le Mevel and co still working well though.

The group behind are coming up behind Moreno but the Katusha rider is still setting a good fast pace.

19km remaining from 142km Under 20km to go for Moreno. The gap at 1:44

The rest of the break behind, split but has now reformed again.

Androni has come to the front of the bunch.

17km to go and Androni are setting a fast pace behind. Moreno is going to struggle to stay clear.

Betancur has not attacked from the chasers. He has a style that's lets say, is effective but hardly pretty on the bike.

Another rider attacks from the chase group. It's from Sky

Less than 15 to go now and the road constantly going up and down. Normally this would perhaps suit a break but I'm not sure today, it's just too hard.

But now it's Le Mevel that attacks. he goes passed Betancur.

That's a brave all or nothing move from Le Mevel, he's basically risking his GC position for a shot at pink.

The bunch are at 1:20 to Level. He's 1:19 on GC

Moreno on another small rise with the crowds really turning out. Serpa takes a long pull for Androni. They do know Scarponi left the team, right?

I jest, i'm sure they're working for Vicioso

Not many riders are able or willing to help Le Mevel - why should they. Moreno is 25 seconds ahead.

Konovalovas is now on the attack and he's closing on Moreno

10km remaining from 142km Just ten to go and there's everything to play for, the stage and perhaps the race lead.

The Movistar rider goes right passed Moreno.

Still Androni on the front setting the pace.

Moreno has got back up to the leader.

Behind the leading duo it's really split up. Le Mevel is in the first chasing group.

Less than 9km to go. At the moment pink is still with Contador.

Le Mevel trying to get his companions to help.

They're attacking Le Mevel.

Two riders have jumped Le Mevel but he's trying to chase them. Androni are destroying the bunch behind.

It looks like the two leaders will fight out the finish. Petacchi is leading the bunch. he's really on form, isnt he

Le Mevel and co are still out there but the group he's with are really struggling. I dont think that was Petacchi on the front actually.

Moreno out of the saddle leading up another small rise.

And all the break has been caught minus the two leaders.

Lampre now leading the bunch and setting a blistering pace.

All for Scarponi now he's second in line with Contador on his wheel

Pirazzi has attacked

The two leaders have just voer 1.6km to and have 20 seconds. touch and go as to whether they'll be caught.

The Colnago rider is caught.

the gap is just 11 seconds. They'll be caught, surely.

Lampre looking super strong.

1km to go and they've got 10 seconds and it;s going to ramp up

700 meters to go

Moreno attacks.

Liquigas leading the chase 500 meters to go

Moreno is alone with 400 to go

Gadret has gone!

he's going to get it!

Visconti and Rodriguez go too

But Gadret gets it with a perfectly timed attack. Moreno caught and passed with less than 300 to go.

Gadret opened up a big gap but it was Rodriguez who tried to chase him. He may have got second with Visconti taking third. Contador up there and it looked like he got 5th.

Perhaps Serpa in 4th

Menchov, Nibali, Scarponi all up there within the top 11.

Le Mevel drops down a few seconds in the overall. He tried though, he gave it everything.