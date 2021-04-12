Brabantse Pijl Dames 2021 - Start list
By Cyclingnews
Provisional starters as of April 12, 2021
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned)
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA)
|3
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl)
|4
|Nikola Noskova (Cze)
|5
|Anna Shackley (GBr)
|6
|Demi Vollering (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|12
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)
|13
|Valerie Demey (Bel)
|14
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol)
|15
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|16
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
|22
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor)
|23
|Jelena Eric (Srb)
|24
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|25
|Leah Thomas (USA)
|26
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr)
|42
|Neve Bradbury (Aus)
|43
|Ella Harris (NZl)
|44
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl)
|45
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger)
|46
|Omer Shapira (Isr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|51
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe)
|52
|Eugénie Duval (Fra)
|53
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra)
|54
|Victorie Guilman (Fra)
|55
|Marie Le Net (Fra)
|56
|Evita Muzic (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|61
|Coryn Rivera (USA)
|62
|Juliette Labous (Fra)
|63
|Liane Lippert (Ger)
|64
|Wilma Olausson (Swe)
|65
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned)
|66
|Julia Soek (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|72
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus)
|73
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa)
|74
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned)
|75
|Georgia Williams (NZl)
|76
|Urska Zigart (Slo)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr)
|82
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|83
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus)
|84
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
|85
|Tayler Wiles (USA)
|86
|Ruth Winder (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub)
|92
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa)
|93
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex)
|94
|Katia Ragusa (Ita)
|95
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita)
|96
|Jade Teolis (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu)
|102
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita)
|103
|Inga Cesuliene (Ltu)
|104
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu)
|105
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita)
|106
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Thalita De Jong (Ned)
|112
|Demi De Jong (Ned)
|113
|Justine Ghekiere (Bel)
|114
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
|115
|Rossella Ratto (Ita)
|116
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Fien Van Eynde (Bel)
|122
|Minke Bakker (Ned)
|123
|Victoire Berteau (Fra)
|124
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned)
|125
|Olha Kulynych (Ukr)
|126
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|131
|Anna Christian (GBr)
|132
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr)
|133
|Maria Martins (Por)
|134
|Emilie Moberg (Nor)
|135
|Sara Penton (Swe)
|136
|Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Caroline Andersson (Swe)
|142
|Emma Boogaard (Ned)
|143
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor)
|144
|Amalie Lutro (Nor)
|145
|Ann Helen Olsen (Nor)
|146
|Christa Riffel (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|152
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe)
|153
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr)
|154
|Anna Plichta (Pol)
|155
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)
|156
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa)
|162
|Maaike Coljé (Ned)
|163
|Agua Marina Espinola Salinas (Par)
|164
|Vita Heine (Nor)
|165
|Spela Kern (Slo)
|166
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)
|172
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel)
|173
|Fien Delbaere (Bel)
|174
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel)
|175
|Céline van Houtum (Ned)
|176
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|181
|Julia Borgström (Swe)
|182
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned)
|183
|Britt Knaven (Bel)
|184
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned)
|185
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr)
|186
|SOTO CAMPOS Catalina AnaCHI
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|191
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned)
|192
|Belle de Gast (Ned)
|193
|Femke Gerritse (Ned)
|194
|Femke Markus (Ned)
|195
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned)
|196
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|201
|Svenja Betz (Ger)
|202
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
|203
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|204
|Mia Griffin (Irl)
|205
|Alice Sharpe (Irl)
|206
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|211
|Lauren Stephens (USA)
|212
|Tanja Erath (Ger)
|213
|Sarah Gigante (Aus)
|214
|Nina Kessler (Ned)
|215
|Emily Newsom (USA)
|216
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|221
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
|222
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|223
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)
|224
|Silvia Magri (Ita)
|225
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita)
|226
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|231
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|232
|Katrine Declerq (Bel)
|233
|Julie De Wilde (Bel)
|234
|Ellen Feytens (Bel)
|235
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|236
|Gloria Van Mechelen (Bel)
