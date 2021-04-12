Trending

Brabantse Pijl Dames 2021 - Start list

By

Provisional starters as of April 12, 2021

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2020 Brabantse Pijl in a solo move
Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2020 Brabantse Pijl in a solo move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Team SD Worx
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned)
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA)
3Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl)
4Nikola Noskova (Cze)
5Anna Shackley (GBr)
6Demi Vollering (Ned)

Liv Racing
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
12Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)
13Valerie Demey (Bel)
14Marta Jaskulska (Pol)
15Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
16Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned)

Movistar Team Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned)
22Katrine Aalerud (Nor)
23Jelena Eric (Srb)
24Aude Biannic (Fra)
25Leah Thomas (USA)
26Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)

Canyon-SRAM Racing
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
41Alena Amialiusik (Blr)
42Neve Bradbury (Aus)
43Ella Harris (NZl)
44Mikayla Harvey (NZl)
45Hannah Ludwig (Ger)
46Omer Shapira (Isr)

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
51Emilia Fahlin (Swe)
52Eugénie Duval (Fra)
53Maëlle Grossetete (Fra)
54Victorie Guilman (Fra)
55Marie Le Net (Fra)
56Evita Muzic (Fra)

Team DSM
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
61Coryn Rivera (USA)
62Juliette Labous (Fra)
63Liane Lippert (Ger)
64Wilma Olausson (Swe)
65Esmée Peperkamp (Ned)
66Julia Soek (Ned)

Team BikeExchange
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
71Janneke Ensing (Ned)
72Lucy Kennedy (Aus)
73Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa)
74Moniek Tenniglo (Ned)
75Georgia Williams (NZl)
76Urska Zigart (Slo)

Trek-Segafredo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
81Elynor Backstedt (GBr)
82Lucinda Brand (Ned)
83Lauretta Hanson (Aus)
84Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
85Tayler Wiles (USA)
86Ruth Winder (USA)

A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
91Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub)
92Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa)
93Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex)
94Katia Ragusa (Ita)
95Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita)
96Jade Teolis (Fra)

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
101Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu)
102Letizia Borghesi (Ita)
103Inga Cesuliene (Ltu)
104Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu)
105Giulia Marchesini (Ita)
106Valentina Scandolara (Ita)

Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
111Thalita De Jong (Ned)
112Demi De Jong (Ned)
113Justine Ghekiere (Bel)
114Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
115Rossella Ratto (Ita)
116Rozanne Slik (Ned)

Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
121Fien Van Eynde (Bel)
122Minke Bakker (Ned)
123Victoire Berteau (Fra)
124Bryony van Velzen (Ned)
125Olha Kulynych (Ukr)
126Nicole Steigenga (Ned)

Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
131Anna Christian (GBr)
132Joscelin Lowden (GBr)
133Maria Martins (Por)
134Emilie Moberg (Nor)
135Sara Penton (Swe)
136Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned)

Team Coop-Hitec Products
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
141Caroline Andersson (Swe)
142Emma Boogaard (Ned)
143Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor)
144Amalie Lutro (Nor)
145Ann Helen Olsen (Nor)
146Christa Riffel (Ger)

Lotto Soudal Ladies
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
151Lone Meertens (Bel)
152Hanna Nilsson (Swe)
153Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr)
154Anna Plichta (Pol)
155Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)
156Elise Vander Sande (Bel)

Massi Tactic Women Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
161Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa)
162Maaike Coljé (Ned)
163Agua Marina Espinola Salinas (Par)
164Vita Heine (Nor)
165Spela Kern (Slo)
166Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa)

Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
171Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)
172Marijke De Smedt (Bel)
173Fien Delbaere (Bel)
174Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel)
175Céline van Houtum (Ned)
176Kylie Waterreus (Ned)

NXTG Racing
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
181Julia Borgström (Swe)
182Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned)
183Britt Knaven (Bel)
184Ilse Pluimers (Ned)
185Amelia Sharpe (GBr)
186SOTO CAMPOS Catalina AnaCHI

Parkhotel Valkenburg
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
191Mischa Bredewold (Ned)
192Belle de Gast (Ned)
193Femke Gerritse (Ned)
194Femke Markus (Ned)
195Lieke Nooijen (Ned)
196Amber van der Hulst (Ned)

Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
201Svenja Betz (Ger)
202Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
203Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
204Mia Griffin (Irl)
205Alice Sharpe (Irl)
206Sara Van De Vel (Bel)

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
211Lauren Stephens (USA)
212Tanja Erath (Ger)
213Sarah Gigante (Aus)
214Nina Kessler (Ned)
215Emily Newsom (USA)
216Eri Yonamine (Jpn)

Valcar-Travel & Service
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
221Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
222Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
223Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)
224Silvia Magri (Ita)
225Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita)
226Silvia Pollicini (Ita)

Belgium
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
231Sanne Cant (Bel)
232Katrine Declerq (Bel)
233Julie De Wilde (Bel)
234Ellen Feytens (Bel)
235Marthe Truyen (Bel)
236Gloria Van Mechelen (Bel)