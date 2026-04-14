La Vuelta Femenina 2026 stage 5 preview

The climbing continues through on stage 5, but there will have been limited true tests of high-mountain ascending, yet. The peloton will race 119km beginning in León on stage 5 with two category 3 ascents on the menu: Collada de Olleros de Alba at the 42.6km mark, followed by the Alto de La Garandilla at the 73.7km mark of the race. The climbing is followed by a predominantly low-grade descent for the last 30km into the finish line at Astorga.

Climbs

Collada de Olleros de Alba at the 42.6km mark

Alto de La Garandilla at the 73.7km mark