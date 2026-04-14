La Vuelta Femenina 2026 stage 5 preview
May 7, 2026, Stage 5: León to Astorga, 119km
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The climbing continues through on stage 5, but there will have been limited true tests of high-mountain ascending, yet. The peloton will race 119km beginning in León on stage 5 with two category 3 ascents on the menu: Collada de Olleros de Alba at the 42.6km mark, followed by the Alto de La Garandilla at the 73.7km mark of the race. The climbing is followed by a predominantly low-grade descent for the last 30km into the finish line at Astorga.
Climbs
- Collada de Olleros de Alba at the 42.6km mark
- Alto de La Garandilla at the 73.7km mark
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
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Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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