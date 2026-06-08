Tour de France 2026 stage 9 preview
July 12, 2026; Malemort - Ussel, 185km
- Stage 9: Malemort - Ussel
- Date: July 12, 2026
- Distance: 185.5km
- Start time: 13:35 CET
- Finish time: 17:58 CET
Stage 9, on the eve of the first rest day should be one for the breakaway. The hilly 185.5km route with 3300 metres of climbing is too hard for sprinters, but not difficult enough to trigger a GC battle.
Rolling terrain will challenge immediately from the start in Malemort, as the peloton heads north into the Corrèze, nestled in the Massif Central. Shortly after the halfway point, the testing ramps leading up to Suc au May, the second climb of the day, should produce a first selection, and with further sorting on Côte de la Croix du Pey and Mont Bessou. From there, just 25 kilometres and a few more ups and downs remain to reach Ussel.
Mountains
- Côte de Naves (cat. 3, 2.3km at 7.4%), km. 77
- Suc au May (cat. 2, 3.8km at 7.7%), km. 105
- Côte de la Croix du Pey (cat. 3, 4.8km at 6%), km. 129.4
- Mont Bessou (cat. 4, 900m at 7.3%), km. 161
Sprints
- Beynat, km. 44.9
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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