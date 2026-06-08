Tour de France 2026 stage 9 preview

Stage 9: Malemort - Ussel

Date: July 12, 2026

Distance: 185.5km

Start time: 13:35 CET

Finish time: 17:58 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 9, on the eve of the first rest day should be one for the breakaway. The hilly 185.5km route with 3300 metres of climbing is too hard for sprinters, but not difficult enough to trigger a GC battle.

Rolling terrain will challenge immediately from the start in Malemort, as the peloton heads north into the Corrèze, nestled in the Massif Central. Shortly after the halfway point, the testing ramps leading up to Suc au May, the second climb of the day, should produce a first selection, and with further sorting on Côte de la Croix du Pey and Mont Bessou. From there, just 25 kilometres and a few more ups and downs remain to reach Ussel.

Mountains

Côte de Naves (cat. 3, 2.3km at 7.4%), km. 77

Suc au May (cat. 2, 3.8km at 7.7%), km. 105

Côte de la Croix du Pey (cat. 3, 4.8km at 6%), km. 129.4

Mont Bessou (cat. 4, 900m at 7.3%), km. 161

Sprints

Beynat, km. 44.9