‘We will be one of the main favourites in these races’ - UAE Team Emirates-XRG confident ahead of Opening Weekend

Tadej Pogačar is absent from the first Spring Classics of the season as his squad prepare for major season targets at Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders

Nils Politt attacking out of the saddle at the Challenge Mallorca for UAE Team Emirates-XRG
Nils Politt is set to play a key role at Opening Weekend for UAE Team Emirates-XRG (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Spring Classics set to get underway on Saturday and Sunday at the Flemish Opening Weekend, UAE Team Emirates-XRG have announced their squads for both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. A fusion of strong rouleurs and attacking puncheurs, the team seem set to challenge for the victory at both races, but a notable absence from the lineup is obviously Tadej Pogačar.

The Slovenian rider has opted to skip the first cobbled Classic of the season, as he has his sights firmly set on Strade Bianche the following week, with a view to then winning Milan-San Remo later next month. However, it certainly would have been interesting to see how his early season form translated to a cobbled Classic, after his overall victory and dominant performance at the UAE Tour. 

